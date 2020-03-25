What’s Your Gut Feeling?

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Sure, indulging in a late night burrito craving could certainly be the culprit for those next-day stomach woes you may be experiencing but if bloating, cramping, and gnawing pain are just a “day in the life” for you, symptoms like these could be a harbinger of something more serious. According to the National Institutes of Health, 60 to 70 million people live with some form of gastrointestinal discomfort. Numbers like that have us wondering: Has the American stomach always been this upset?

“Genetics certainly play a role in common digestive conditions, but it’s pretty safe to say that the American diet [and lifestyle] is also a big influence,” says Jacob Panka, a naturopathic doctor at Northwestern Health Sciences University Bloomington Clinic. “We lack social dynamics when it comes to eating, like sitting down and actually enjoying a meal with close friends and family.”

As it turns out, a net loss in mealtime can take a real physical toll on us. Stress isn’t just some mental irritant, Panka says—it impacts our overall gut health and the way we digest our food. “Being around loved ones during mealtime increases relaxation, which helps to increase digestion,” he says. Between eating on the go, mail-ordered recipes, and food delivery service, modern life has undoubtedly shaped our eating habits forever.

But the stomach issues of today can’t exactly be fixed over a sit-down meal. Here, Panka describes the three most common digestive patients he diagnoses, as well as their symptoms and bespoke treatment plans.

GERD (acid reflux)

The Symptoms: A burning sensation in your chest or upper stomach caused by the backward flow of stomach acid into the tube that connects the throat to the stomach. Chronic hoarseness and coughing are also common.

The Naturopathic Approach: Panka says to cut the CRAP (no, really). “CRAP is an acronym that helps reflux sufferers address [and abstain from] the things that can contribute to their condition,” he says. C is coffee, cigarettes, and chocolate; R is refined carbohydrates (like white bread and flours); A is alcohol and potential food allergies; and P is pop or soda. Panka also suggests replacing the usual sugary or starchy suspects with fruits and veggies. “From a nutrient level, to combat the standard American diet, research has shown that any increase in fruit or veggie intake is associated with less reflux,” he continues. Most Americans still don’t get the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. But what about fruit juice—is that a shortcut? “You’re taking out all the fiber and getting instant absorption of sugar, but when you eat the whole fruit, you’re filling up on your fiber intake, and the sugar gets slowly absorbed and digested,” he says.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

The Symptoms: Abdominal cramping, weight loss, and blood in the stool are the most pronounced. When you start experiencing symptoms, however, it could mean you’re further along in the disease course. “If you have reflux, you’ll have that burning sensation in your stomach for some time before it risks perforation or bleeding,” says Panka. “In terms of IBD, there’s a pretty immediate risk of those things—bleeding in particular.”

The Naturopathic Approach: IBD is the most resistant to treatment, making it more of a serious condition. “Crohns, for example, will onset earlier in life but treatment is more challenging as it depends on the plan they received from their primary care, and what medications they’re taking or may have taken that could interact with the things we do at the clinic,” he says. Food allergy testing along with an elimination diet can help single out common food allergens, reintroducing them after a period of time to check for symptoms and common reactions.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

The Symptoms: In the beginning, you’ll notice there’s been a change in frequency—going much less, going much more—or the consistency of the stool has changed. “If you have it, it’s something that you’ve likely been dealing with for at least a year,” says Panka. “These are often so nonspecific, it’s hard for many to tell if it’s just a fussy stomach (chronic abdominal pain, altered bowel habits) or something more.

The Naturopathic Approach: Treatment plans vary but it can start at the top—of the chain, that is. “I see a lot of IBS patients and they’re eating too fast. Something as simple as chewing food thoroughly and taking the time to start the digestion at the top of the chain—the mouth—can have a lot of benefits,” he says. After reinstilling simple chewing and digestion habits, Panka will order food allergy testing. “Then there’s the emphasis on increasing fiber and water intake, and avoiding processed foods,” he continues. “Some may even benefit from probiotics, depending on their history.”

Don’t let stomach issues keep you in hiding—your cringeworthy signs (diarrhea, gas, etc.) are important clues in diagnosing your GI discomforts. “Naturopathic medicine is well equipped to address all of your gut symptoms, especially if you want a second opinion or aren’t responding well to conventional treatments,” adds Panka.

“It’s really invaluable to get all of your care in one place. Our approach to GI disease is to look at the diet and lifestyle components—a lot of people, for instance, don’t recognize just how much mental health can impact your digestive system.”

