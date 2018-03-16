What's In My Pantry: Karen Palmer, North Memorial Health Nutritionist

× Expand via Shutterstock Healthy food in shopping bag

There’s no such thing as a stupid question…with the exception of asking licensed dietitian nutritionist Karen Palmer for advice on curbing an appetite for a dash of salt on some (read: all) meals. “Why don’t you just taste your food first?” Touché. In a quest to find out what the North Memorial Health nutritionist deems worthy of shelf space in her pantry and fridge, we may have revealed some personal bad habits, but quick as we were to spill, Palmer was quicker to a fix. After her turn as a panelist at Mpls.St.Paul's Healthmakers event Thursday night, she schooled us on good versus bad fats, where to cut calories, and took us on a verbal tour of her own kitchen. Here are 14 items she always keeps in stock, and why.

Box of mixed greens. Palmer says she eats a salad every day, even if it’s just a side to a larger meal. Skim milk. “Skim milk, whole milk, they all have the same amount of protein. The only difference is fat,” Palmer says. A cup of skim milk has 90 calories, while a cup of whole milk has 160. Light vanilla flavored greek yogurt. The vanilla flavor is key. Fruited yogurts tend to have tons of sugar, so Palmer suggests adding your own instead. Non-stick cooking spray. Pam or any other brand will do, and all are better than butter. “So I’m not adding fat to food,” Palmer says. Reduced sodium chicken or beef broth. Kicks the flavor up and knocks the blood pressure down. Onion and garlic powder. Powder, not salt (we’re sensing a theme, here). Butter Buds or Molly McButter. Molly McWhatNow? “Let’s say you take any vegetable out of the microwave,” Palmer says. “Instead of putting fat on, I sprinkle that on. It just melts in and gives it a little buttery flavor but it’s only 5 calories a teaspoon.” Beef sirloin steak. It’s a less fatty cut of meat than some others. Light string cheese. “Regular cheese per ounce is 100 calories,” Palmer says. “If you go with string cheese, it’s less fat, but same amount of calcium and protein. Box of whole grain pasta. More fiber than white pasta. Uncle Ben’s instant brown rice. There’s some wild rice in there, which normally takes forever to cook. No shame in the instant game. Light popcorn. And don’t be scared off by a little butter flavoring. “Pop Secret Butter [Flavor] is 35 calories per cup. Skinny Pop is 39 calories per cup. Skinny Pop is all about advertising. No one has defined the term ‘skinny.’” High-fiber granola bars. Aim for at least four grams of fiber per bar. “Fiber leaves your stomach slowly, so it keeps you full longer,” Palmer says. Hot chocolate. 60 calories to satisfy your sweet tooth is 60 calories well spent.

