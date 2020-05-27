What to Expect When Things are Unexpected

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand via Shutterstock pregnant women sitting in grassy space with laptop

Whether you’re pregnant for the first time or the fourth, it’s never quite clear what to expect from this life-changing experience. In normal times, women have many opportunities to raise all their questions and concerns during frequent check-ups.

But in the Covid-19 era when in-office prenatal visits are limited, many expecting women are going it more alone. Though they have telehealth appointments, questions pile up, especially about the novel coronavirus and when to seek help in person.

Dr. Anne Spicer, DC, a chiropractor who specializes in pregnancy and pediatric care, now sees patients through video visits and started treating acute patients in clinic again in May. Many pregnant women want to know whether they are more susceptible to Covid, if their baby can contract the virus from them in utero, or whether it’s transmitted in breastmilk. Spicer is happy to report that so far, it appears that the answer is no to all of these questions.

Other women are worried about potential restrictions on having a support person by their side during labor and delivery. “Generally speaking, you’re fine being pregnant right now. It’s the birth issues that are the big deal. Stress is really important and we’re trying to help them minimize stress with education,” says Spicer, an associate professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University who treats patients at its Bloomington clinic.

Abundance of caution

Spicer tries to educate expecting mamas that feeling anxious during pregnancy is completely normal and natural. She encourages women to think of anxiety as the body’s natural mechanism for prompting extra caution. As long as the feeling doesn’t become overwhelming, a heightened alert system helps expecting mothers protect their babies.

She suggests trying to de-stress by focusing on the things you’re grateful for at the moment, whether it is birds chirping or children laughing. Analyze the worry and why it might be cropping up. Say you’re fretting about headaches. Early in pregnancy, low-grade, consistent headaches often come from hormonal fluctuations; later on they often stem from biomechanics and physical stress on the body. “If they think about what it means to her health, then it starts to make more sense and not be so worrisome,” Spicer adds.

Yet some headaches should be taken very seriously, such as any new onset headache with significant pain that won’t go away, or changes in vision like blurriness. Then you should go to an urgent care or hospital to be checked out.

Another worry that should send you to the doctor includes swelling in the wrists, hands, arms, and face, especially if it builds up very quickly. Swelling in the feet and ankles is totally normal. And if your anxiety is debilitating and keeping you from doing your normal daily activities, then it’s time to seek help, Spicer says.

Mood swings are normal—thank you, hormones—but you should see someone if you’re feeling depressed to the point of harming yourself or your baby. Also, seek in-person care for vaginal bleeding, symptoms of a urinary tract infection like pain and burning during urination, and lower abdominal pain with a deep, low ache.

Although many women experience nausea, it’s not something that should just be tolerated. Chiropractic treatment for the upper neck can help ease nausea, as can fennel, chamomile tea, other drinks with mint or ginger, and grapefruit juice. Yet if nausea and vomiting prevent you from eating and even cause weight loss, go get checked out.

Lower back pain or other physical pain that rates six or higher or prevents you from doing regular activities like laundry or sleeping should prompt a visit to the chiropractor or other provider. In general, “if symptoms are aggravating and annoying and uncomfortable, you can do a telehealth visit to get advice on dietary changes, position changes, or exercises,” Spicer notes. “If the tipping point hits where it’s affecting your health and life activity, then it might be time to seek care in person.”

Get (pro)active

To stay feeling your best during pregnancy, Spicer recommends walking as much as possible, every day. Do exercises like yoga, especially the cat/cow position, squats, or lunges. Other beneficial stretches include lying down and doing a knee-to-chest stretch or a seated figure four exercise with one ankle over the other knee.

Getting mind and body ready to bring your baby into the world isn’t easy at any time, and it’s even more stressful during a stressful time. Be sure to reach out to your health care provider and ask all the questions you have. It’s nothing they haven’t heard before, and it will put your mind at ease.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University Bloomington Clinic offers natural care services for all ages and stages in one location. To protect patients and staff, the clinic has limited appointments during the COVID-19 outbreak. As a precaution to preventing its spread, telemedicine visits are encouraged for established patients. From pregnancy nausea to breastfeeding challenges, services that support new mothers include Chinese Medicine, chiropractic care, naturopathic medicine, and physical therapy. Massage therapy will not be offered at this time.

Telemedicine is a convenient way to care for yourself during these unprecedented times. Appointment times vary depending on service. Providers are part of Northwestern Health Sciences University, a non-profit industry leader in integrative and natural healthcare education that provides access to the latest evidence and state-of-the-art technology so you get the natural solutions you truly need.

See more content from Northwestern Health Sciences University. Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.