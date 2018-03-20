What's In My Gym Bag: Jen Wieck of YogaFit

× Expand Products Jen Wieck keeps in her gym bag.

Jen Wieck spends most of her days on the go—moving from office to studio at YogaFit Studios in Northeast Minneapolis where she is both a trainer and director of programming. From high energy snacks to essential beauty products that let her freshen up in a hurry, here’s a peek inside Wieck’s stylish yet practical gym bag.

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.