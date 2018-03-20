What's In My Gym Bag: Jen Wieck of YogaFit

×
Products Jen Wieck keeps in her gym bag.
Jen Wieck spends most of her days on the go—moving from office to studio at YogaFit Studios in Northeast Minneapolis where she is both a trainer and director of programming. From high energy snacks to essential beauty products that let her freshen up in a hurry, here’s a peek inside Wieck’s stylish yet practical gym bag.
- Nylon Ready for Anything Bag by Athleta. "It’s the perfect size for on-the-go and has separate shoe storage and various pockets for clean and dirty clothes. There’s also a separate space for snacks."
- Manduka eKO Lite Yoga Mat. "It’s super packable and grippy enough for any class. It’s made to be lightweight and has three layers for grip, durability, and slip resistance."
- Reeboks. "C’mon ladies, shoes are important! I love how these black Reeboks feel on my feet. The mesh construction keeps them breathable for any class."
- Apple earbuds. "I use these for creating playlists when the inspiration calls."
- Water bottle. "I seriously don’t go anywhere without water, and I love any water bottle that keeps my water cold all day."
- Notebook. "I'm always writing down class sequencing ideas."
- Apple Watch. "This gives me the power to deejay my classes, track my workouts, and stay on top of important notifications throughout the day."
- Fuel. "You’ll always find snacks in my bag. RX bars and almonds are my go-tos for on-the-go-fuel."
- Chi Tank Top by Athleta. "This tank is comfortable and stylist—tie a knot in it for a trendy spin on gym clothes."
- Up for Anything tights by Athleta. "A change of clean gear is a must! They’re comfortable and I can wear them in any kind of workout or yoga class."
- Beautycounter Touchup Skin Concealer Pen." I carry this almost everywhere because ya never know when you'll need a little touch up!"
- Primal Pit Paste. "This is my favorite deodorant—it’s all natural and it works!"
- Beautycounter Cleansing Balm. "I love these for a safe, effective way to wash my sweaty face after class."
- Beautycounter Toner Pads. "Reduces pore size, fights wrinkles, and leaves the face refreshed after an intense workout."
