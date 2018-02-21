What's In My Gym Bag: Heather Corndorf of mXe

Photo by Samantha Fronek
Fitness instructor and mXe studio owner Heather Corndorf
Clad in a black-on-black star print unitard and gold tipped Adidas, Heather Corndorf is the sort of all-in fitness instructor who will make you feel like you could be dancing back-up for Beyoncé….even if you’re the type who struggles to lunge to the beat. A professional dancer turned group fitness instructor, Corndorf just opened mXe (pronounced Moxie), a multidisciplinary boutique studio in Linden Hills offering kickboxing, cardio dance, hip hop, strength classes, barre, HIIT, and more—designed for all levels and with a goal of moving around, rather than working out. We cornered the business owner/mother of two after MOJO, her signature cardio/strength training class, at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s fourth annual Fit Fest for a peek inside her green North Face backpack.
Heather Corndorf Gym Bag Contents
What's in her gym bag:
- Small Burberry pouch. “That’s my diabetes bag!” It holds her insulin pump and test strips. She’s been diabetic for 18 years, but it hasn’t slowed her down.
- Acer Chromebook. Contains all of her music mixes (search Heather Berkin Corndorf on Spotify to rock out with the master).
- Clare V leopard print zippered clutch. The bag that holds all the other bags.
- Trident. Cinnamon today, peppermint tomorrow.
- Gold envelope. Putting the shine in the mXe marketing materials she carries around for chance meetings with reporters.
- Leather cardholder. The one you reach for in a pinch, holding all of the essentials.
- Gua Sha. A massage tool that helps with muscle aches.
- Medium Burberry pouch. This one holds the beauty products: amber oil fragrance, Weleda Wild Rose deodorant, and MAC lip gloss in Feels So Grand.
- Jimmy Choo round sunglasses. Pairs well with leopard print coat and leggings.
- Orange sunglasses. Cheap, yet bold. "I'm always high/low," Corndorf says.
- Journal. Imprinted with “Anything’s possible” and filled with choreography ideas.
- Juice box. Quick fix for low blood sugar. “It’s 100 percent juice!” (Fruit punch is her fave.)
- Striped Clare V pouch. A chic tampon holder because, “I like pretty things, and I want to be excited about my period.”
- Turquoise leather envelope. Business card holder.
- Isadore Nuts. Healthy snacks, from another Minneapolis-based company.
- Lacrosse ball. Good for rubbing knots out of hips and feet. Or pick-up games. Because you never know what the day may bring.