What's In My Gym Bag: Heather Corndorf of mXe

by

Clad in a black-on-black star print unitard and gold tipped Adidas, Heather Corndorf is the sort of all-in fitness instructor who will make you feel like you could be dancing back-up for Beyoncé….even if you’re the type who struggles to lunge to the beat. A professional dancer turned group fitness instructor, Corndorf just opened mXe (pronounced Moxie), a multidisciplinary boutique studio in Linden Hills offering kickboxing, cardio dance, hip hop, strength classes, barre, HIIT, and more—designed for all levels and with a goal of moving around, rather than working out. We cornered the business owner/mother of two after MOJO, her signature cardio/strength training class, at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s fourth annual Fit Fest for a peek inside her green North Face backpack.

What's in her gym bag:

  1. Small Burberry pouch. “That’s my diabetes bag!” It holds her insulin pump and test strips. She’s been diabetic for 18 years, but it hasn’t slowed her down.
  2. Acer Chromebook. Contains all of her music mixes (search Heather Berkin Corndorf on Spotify to rock out with the master).
  3. Clare V leopard print zippered clutch. The bag that holds all the other bags.
  4. Trident. Cinnamon today, peppermint tomorrow.
  5. Gold envelope. Putting the shine in the mXe marketing materials she carries around for chance meetings with reporters.
  6. Leather cardholder. The one you reach for in a pinch, holding all of the essentials.
  7. Gua Sha. A massage tool that helps with muscle aches.
  8. Medium Burberry pouch. This one holds the beauty products: amber oil fragrance, Weleda Wild Rose deodorant, and MAC lip gloss in Feels So Grand.
  9. Jimmy Choo round sunglasses. Pairs well with leopard print coat and leggings. 
  10. Orange sunglasses. Cheap, yet bold. "I'm always high/low," Corndorf says. 
  11. Journal. Imprinted with “Anything’s possible” and filled with choreography ideas.
  12. Juice box. Quick fix for low blood sugar. “It’s 100 percent juice!” (Fruit punch is her fave.)
  13. Striped Clare V pouch. A chic tampon holder because, “I like pretty things, and I want to be excited about my period.”
  14. Turquoise leather envelope. Business card holder.
  15. Isadore Nuts. Healthy snacks, from another Minneapolis-based company.
  16. Lacrosse ball. Good for rubbing knots out of hips and feet. Or pick-up games. Because you never know what the day may bring.