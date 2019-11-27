What’s So Fascinating About Fascia?

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



You’ve probably heard about fascia. Magazine articles describe this tissue found throughout the body as a “net” or “webbing” that keeps organs and muscles in place. Foam-roller manufacturers tout the value of “myofascial” release for alleviating pain. And if you’ve ever suffered from plantar fasciitis, an inflammation affecting the arches in your feet, you’ve probably wondered if the condition is somehow related to fascia. After decades of being ignored and discounted, fascia is finally having its moment: As one clever health blogger recently put it, “Fascia is fashionable.”

What is fascia?

Fascia is, in fact, a term used to describe several kinds of tissue. There’s superficial fascia, a thin almost translucent layer of tissue that resembles onion-skin paper and lies just beneath the skin. There’s subserous fascia, which covers and connects organs. And finally, there’s deep fascia, which envelops individual muscles.

Fascia consists largely of collagen, and its thickness and strength varies. Outer layers of fascia tend to be more pliable than interior forms of fascia. Taken as a whole, the various forms of fascia comprise the largest organ in the human body, says Brad Finer, an instructor at Northwestern Health Sciences University and trained chiropractor at its Bloomington Clinic. “For a long time, people didn’t appreciate fascia,” he notes. “Scientists didn’t really understand what it did or how it functioned.”

Why is fascia important?

Fascia is essentially the glue that holds organs and muscles in place—except it’s not liquid or particularly sticky. Similar to the white spongy substance called pith that keeps the segments of an orange in place, fascia provides structural support without adding rigidity. It’s also somewhat protective, helping to reduce the friction caused by muscles as they lengthen and contract during movement.

Long regarded as a passive structure that played no meaningful role in the function of the human body, fascia is now a source of, well, fascination. Recent research suggests that fascia contains sensors that contribute to proprioception, aka how we perceive the position and movement of our body. Our sense of stability depends largely on proprioception, derived in part from signals transmitted through our fascia. “Some people call fascia the new nervous system,” Finer says. “It gives your brain vital information about how things are, where things are. Without fascia, for example, you couldn’t stand.”

Why is healthy fascia important?

Because all organs and muscles are connected by fascia, the tissue is a component in many kinds of disease. Scientists believe that fascia plays a role in digestive conditions and some forms of cancer, for example, but they’re still sorting out the exact impact fascia has and unsure how manipulating fascia could prevent or treat diseases. Some researchers have theorized that stiff fascia restricts the flow of lymphatic fluids, and therefore making the tissue more pliable through massage or other forms of bodywork could increase the flow of the fluid. Other researchers are conducting tests to see if releasing fascia could help reduce gastrointestinal distress.

How can you keep your fascia healthy?

There’s not much you can do to impact the fascia deep in your body that holds your organs together. But Finer notes that massage, foam rolling, and other forms of treatment that soften the superficial fascia just under the skin are probably beneficial—leaving you feeling, if nothing else, less physically tense. Fascia is one of the few tissues in the human body that responds to pressure by remodeling itself: fascia that regenerates after a scar is formed is often dense and thick, for example, but can be kneaded away over time. Finer says in the past he used to prescribe orthotics for people with plantar fasciitis, but in recent years has had success in treating patients with manual therapies, including the Graston Technique, which utilizes set of steel tools to move fascia and other tissues under the skin.

Nonprofessionals can soften the superficial fascia by using a foam roller, getting a massage, or even pressing the surface of the skin with a rolling pin (it’s true!). But go easy at first, Finer says: Too much pressure will only damage the tissues, rather than make them more pliable.

