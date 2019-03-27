United We Om: Empowering the Underserved Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of One Yoga Instructor adjusts student.

My fingers spread out on the mat as I push the palms of my hands firmly down and stretch my arms out long in front of me. I imagine an upside down “V” as I slowly lift my hips back and pedal my feet down toward the ground. My calves are tight from years of running without stretching so I can’t plant my heels, but I find stillness in the downward facing dog. As the yoga instructor guides the class up into a standing position and the collective energy in the room builds, I notice a few familiar faces from working behind the front desk earlier that week. Suddenly, I’m reminded of my gratitude.

Making minimum wage as a part-time intern last fall, most Uptown yoga studios were out of my price range—it’s hard to justify a $75+ membership that could otherwise be used on groceries. After an extensive internet search for affordable options, I decided to try One Yoga’s intro offer. My first month was only $30 for unlimited classes and—unlike other studios—I wasn't priced out of the community when the trial month ended.

As a nonprofit organization, One Yoga’s mission is to make yoga more accessible. Through its Work Trade program, I gain a class credit for each hour spent checking students in at the front desk. This arrangement works best for me, but One Yoga also offers a sliding fee, which individualizes pricing based on income. Students who make up to four times the federal poverty level are eligible for a reduced class rate. Some can pay as little as $5 per class. “We really want to make sure that price isn’t a barrier for people to be able to practice,” says Claire Leslie Johnson, One Yoga’s Studio Director.

Instructors like James Orione and Serita Colette are also making a conscious effort to extend accessibility to the studio space itself. By specifically offering programming for people of color, they’re working to create a safe and welcoming environment for marginalized community members to practice yoga. “There are a lot of subtle ways that I think yoga and the yoga community feel inaccessible to people, and that’s what we are really trying to break down at One Yoga,” says Johnson.

This kind of intentionality is part of the nonprofit’s overarching goal to help improve health equity in the Twin Cities. Yoga has been linked to benefits like improving cardiovascular health, decreasing stress and anxiety, and controlling chronic pain. Findings like these indicate that it can be an effective tool for reducing negative health outcomes linked to low socioeconomic status.

A Space for Healing

Photo courtesy of One Yoga Teen Parent Services Teen Parent Services

Outside of its 26th and Lyndale location, One Yoga has six ongoing partnerships with community organizations, such as Teen Parent Services. An instructor teaches a class to pregnant and parenting teenagers at local high schools once a week. "It’s a really important way for those students to be able to develop mindfulness to assist them in their academic performance and the additional responsibility and challenges of being a young parent,” says Johnson. At Minnesota Shakopee Correctional Facility, the nonprofit provides a weekly class for its women prisoners. Johnson says students have called it a “huge resource and source of support” in the challenging prison setting. Through another nonprofit called The Link, an instructor works with teens serving probation once a week. One Yoga partners with the Southside Family Nurturing Center to facilitate regular practice for low-income families and children. Two other weekly classes are offered for adults living with cognitive and developmental disabilities at Southside Services, and staff and volunteers at Project for Pride in Living.

Behind each of these outreach partnerships are instructors who are motivated to promote One Yoga’s mission. Since 2007, the instructors have spearheaded efforts to increase accessibility to regular practice. With some of the most experienced yogis in the Twin Cities, Johnson says “I think that most of our teachers are drawn to teach at One Yoga because of our mission and that fits well with their teachings.”

Transitioning out of Shavasana, the final resting pose, my body and mind start to reengage with the outside world. My breathing is less choppy and my shoulders have relaxed from the tight position I trapped them in all day. I feel calm and less stressed than when I walked through the door an hour ago. And I feel grateful for One Yoga’s mission to ensure that cost doesn’t bar people from this experience.

721 W. 26th St., Mpls., www.oneyoga.org