Twin Cities Yoga Classes for International Day of Yoga

× Expand Photo by Chris C. Taylor (instagram.com/fifthlegend) Yoga class on a rooftop Om Brewers takes its brewery yoga class to LynLake Brewery on June 23.

International Day of Yoga lands on Thursday, June 21, and Twin Cities yoga studios are rolling out their mats under the sun and at breweries to celebrate all weekend long. Check out one of these classes and find your zen.

Downward Dog + Drinks

Bend it at Brit’s

June 21, 7:30 p.m.

Lawn bowlers clear off Brit’s rooftop turf for the night, making room for savasanas under the skyline. YogaFit Studios leads the hour-long class, followed by Brit’s drink specials and tuneage courtesy of DJ Omaur Bliss. It’s free! Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., britspub.com

Rooftop Yoga + Beer

June 23, 11 a.m.

Billed as “the only yoga class in town that's acceptable to pregame,” this hour-long class taught by Om Brewers takes place on the (hopefully) sunny rooftop at LynLake Brewery. $20 gets you yoga plus a LynLake brew, as well as free post-class chair massage from Well Adjusted MN. BYO mat, and register in advance. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., ombrewers.com

Yoga and Wine

June 23, 3:30 p.m.

Happy hour starts with a $25 yoga flow class at South Minneapolis’s Four Gates. Post-posing, follow the crowd next door to Lowbrow for a glass of beer or wine of your choice, on the house. Four Gates, 4238 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., eventbrite.com

Soul Cleansing Yoga X Some Really Good Beer

June 23, 10:30 a.m.

The name says it all. Move through an hour of poses on the Finnegans patio, then head inside the brand-new taproom for, like they said, really good beer. Tickets are $20. BYO mat. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Mpls., eventbrite.com

Yoga and Beer $10

June 24, 10:45 a.m.

Local wellness instructor, Annie Hayes, and yoga go together like hops and malted barley. Grab a $10 ticket and get a dose of both during the 45-minute vinyasa flow class at this Bryn Mawr brewery. Utepils Brewery, 225 Thomas Ave. N. # 700, Mpls., utepilsbrewing.com

Cider Salutation: Yoga at Sociable

June 24, 9:45 a.m.

Instructor Sofia Lorraine’s version of yoga is for everyone—beginners and advanced yogis alike. Cap off your $20 hour-long vinyasa sesh with a complimentary cider flight and brunch bites from Red River Kitchen’s food truck. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Mpls., facebook.com/events

Yoga & Beer

June 24, 10 a.m.

Get some breathing room from the Cities at this hour-long yoga class taught by Befree Yoga along the Mississippi. The $15 ticket includes all the tree poses your calf muscles can withstand and a rewarding pint a of the Elk River brewery’s finest afterward. AEGIR Brewing Co., 707 Main St. NW, Elk River, facebook.com/events

Flow + Fresh Air

Yoga with Liza Docken

June 23, 10 a.m.

Vinyasa veteran Liza Docken helps you unlock your centered, most relaxed self during a free Saturday-morning flow in the Northeast co-op. Pop into the grocery story after class to stock up on some clean eats—quick, before the healthy state of mind slips away. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., eventbrite.com

FitBit Local Bodyweight Bootcamp, Run & Yoga Flow

June 23, 10 a.m.

The FitBit folks don’t go easy on you with this one. Start your free workout with 20 minutes of HIIT, then move right into 20 minutes of walking or running, and finally, 20 minutes of slow-your-breathing yoga. Standing triangle pose will never feel like such a relief. Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska, 3700 Thomas Ave. S., Mpls., eventbrite.com

The Gem Life by Layne Averill

June 24, 11 a.m.

Jut when you thought you’d nailed that whole breathing thing, New York-transplant Layne Averill swoops in to prove you wrong. Connect with your body’s most basic, essential functions in a new way during her $30 hour-long guided meditation, set to music. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mpls., eventbrite.com

For more yoga fun throughout the summer, sign up for our Summer Yoga Series!

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.