Twin Cities YMCA Becomes the First Apple Watch Connected Facility

courtesy of YMCA Twin Cities YMCA Twin Cities reveals Apple Watch tech

If one of your new year’s resolutions was getting to the gym more, the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities area is giving you more incentive to help it stick—with do-good implications.

With the new YMCA MN app, accessible via Apple Watch or smartphone, Y members now have the all-in-one opportunity to check in, look up classes, track exercise, and give back to the community through its “Move for Good” monthly challenges. These challenges come in the form of a “move,” “exercise,” or “stand” ring—sometimes a combination of all. Once a set number of rings are closed throughout the greater Twin Cities, local youth are given free enrollment to programs like swim lessons, camp, sports, and youth in government. Non-apple users can contribute by doing distance-based workouts.

If closing 40 rings, or traveling 300 miles sounds like a lot, that’s okay. The challenges are for the community rather than the individual. Y members can work together to complete challenges and provide classes for children.

“Members who participate in ‘Move for Good’ during monthly challenges with their Apple Watch not only benefit their health, but also help send kids to life-changing programs at the Y,” said Nathan Maehren, senior vice president of digital at the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities in a press release.

The Twin Cities is the first area to have Apple connection capabilities. The Midway YMCA in St. Paul is one of the first to have Apple GymKit-enabled equipment and Apple Pay.

“The Y is constantly looking for new and unique ways to help members achieve their goals and strengthen their communities, and we see tremendous potential for this program as YMCAs across the country begin to roll it out over the next several years,” said Kevin Washington, president and CEO of YMCA of the USA in a press release.

To learn more and download YMCA MN mobile app, go to ymcamn.org/moveforgood.