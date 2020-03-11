The Twin Cities' Guide to Everything Sleep

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Moon and cloud: shutterstock.com Night Illustration

One of the essential parts of our well-being is also the thing that eludes us the most: sleep. We spend hard-earned dollars on sleep tech just to confirm our sleep habit suspicions; we whip up natural sleep aid tonics and teas in the kitchen; we spend time and energy curating ambient playlists for deep sleep. We can do everything right on paper and, maddeningly, it’s still not enough. Ahead, we’ll show you how to take back your night with a sleep doc Q&A, the truth about smart sleep gadgets, daylight saving checklist, the latest in research and treatments, mattress pro tips, and more.

Ask the Sleep Doc

Courtesy Shutterstock.com Sheep Illustration

Andrew Stiehm, MD, Allina Health pulmonologist and sleep expert, answers our most pressing questions about sleep. Because taking a snooze isn’t always so straightforward.

Q: “I usually sleep the recommended seven to nine hours, but some mornings I feel less than refreshed. How much ‘deep sleep’ do I need, and how do I go about obtaining it?”

A: Sometimes it goes beyond getting the requisite seven to nine hours of sleep. For instance, I wish I could sleep until 8 am, however, my first patient of the day arrives at 7:30 am. So even though I’m getting enough total hours of sleep, I’m still getting up before my body really wants to wake up—and that makes 6 am hard. It’s not a deep sleep issue; it’s just that I’m out of phase with my body’s circadian rhythm. Sometimes there’s an underlying sleep disorder that’s making your sleep inadequate (i.e., sleep apnea), and we need to meet you in person to help. An awfully common medication side effect is drowsiness, and reviewing your medications can be helpful. There are two “deep sleeps”: There’s REM sleep, which is typically about 20 percent of our night, and then there’s slow-wave sleep (Stage III sleep), which constitutes 10 to 20 percent of an adult’s night but tends to diminish as we get older.

Q: “I’ve been a side sleeper ever since I can remember, but is this the optimal position to sleep in? Is one better than another?”

A: Whichever position feels most comfortable is the right position for you. However, some people notice worse snoring or breathing problems when lying on their backs. That being said, every position can have consequences: sleeping on your side puts pressure on your shoulders and hips; sleeping on your back can cause back pain. There is really no one-size-fits-all.

Q: “I live in an urban area where a lot of sounds (late-night plowing, the garbage truck’s back-up beeper) are beyond my control. Do I just suffer through them?”

A: There are some things you can do to minimize the effects of your environment on your sleep. Light-blocking masks, shades, or earplugs have been used for generations with fair results.

Daylight Saving Checklist

We’re still doing the ol’ twice-a-year clock shimmy, but that doesn’t mean March 8th has to be the ultimate Scary Sunday. The week before the change, get ahead with these expert-approved tips.

✓ Scale it Back

As in, your bedtime. Start going to bed earlier than usual, in small increments of 15 to 20 minutes. (The same can be said for your targeted wake-up time.)

✓ Break for Breakfast

There’s a reason why they call it the most important meal of the day. If you don’t have time to whip up something luxe like an egg Benedict or French toast, grab a bar, smoothie, or cup of Greek yogurt on your way out the door—anything that’s protein-forward will suffice.

✓ Let the Light in

As soon as you hit the floor, draw back the curtains and open the blinds. Natural light exposure helps our internal clocks better align with solar time. (Traditional Chinese Medicine swears by this.)

✓ Control Your Externals

Back away from the Facebooks and start donning your digital blinders at least one hour before bedtime. It’s been suggested that the bedroom temperature should be kept between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit for the most lush sleep. Keep sounds to an ambient level.

✓ Listen to Your Alarm Clock the First Time

Hitting the snooze isn’t as innocent as it seems—studies show that snoozing can actually mess with your biological clock (the bounce-back takes a while). When your alarm dings, resist the temptation to check your phone or linger in bed.

Does Smart Tech for Sleep Stack Up?

Smart phone by Akhmad taufiq from the Noun Project Phone Illustration

Your iPhone comes with a built-in sleep app, most FitBits are equipped with sleep-tracking abilities, and a never-ending cascade of wearables and brain-monitoring headbands on the market promise us deeper, more restorative sleep. But are we giving our electronics more power—and credit—than they deserve? Dr. Stiehm says it’s probably best to keep our expectations in check.

While most devices do a stellar job of collecting data around our unique sleep habits, there’s usually a catch involved: inaccurate readings. “Most of these devices that tout ‘sleep depth’ [as one of their measurements] aren’t all that reliable,” he cautions. “Total sleep time is somewhat more reliable, but ultimately, don’t trust what your tech is saying about the depth of your sleep. I’ve seen more than one patient come in because their wearable tells them that their sleep is insufficient—even though they feel just fine!”

Bottom line: Trust yourself before your tech.

Sleep, Interrupted

Sleeping by iconsmind.com from the Noun Project Sleep Illustration

The latest in sleep apnea research + therapies

The Problem

If your waking hours are enveloped in a dream-like haze, you may be among the 80 percent of 22 million Americans who walk around with undiagnosed obstructive sleep apnea—the most common form of sleep-disordered breathing. Symptoms are closely associated with fatigue, snoring, gasping for air, or shallow breathing, but those effects can have lasting impacts beyond the bedroom. Lesser known signs that may indicate the presence of sleep apnea, according to Kim Ledermann, DDS, specialist in orofacial pain at the Minnesota Craniofacial Center:

Waking with headaches

Teeth clenching and grinding

Short-term memory issues

Erectile dysfunction

Behavior issues in children

“Many medical conditions, such as diabetes, gastroesophageal reflux, mental health issues, and cardiovascular disease (including high blood pressure), can have an association with and be made worse by sleep breathing issues,” she adds.

Wearables and other devices (see p. 82 for one doc’s take on sleep tech) claim the ability to detect sleep apnea for those looking to track patterns (and, ultimately, validation). “The only way to tell for sure is to get a specialized home sleep test (HST) or in-lab polysomnography ordered and read by a sleep physician,” says Ledermann. “If any of the above signs and symptoms are present for you or noted by a bed partner or device, it is recommended that you pursue a sleep consultation.”

The Prescription

>> Myofunctional therapy (MFT). “This can tone the tongue and muscles of the airway and teach proper function of the muscles, and may be combined with some types of orthodontic treatment and other sleep therapies as indicated,” says Ledermann.

>> Surgical tongue or lip-tie release. “It can help to encourage proper jaw growth and development, especially in children. This can help to address current issues and prevent future problems.”

>> An upgraded CPAP mask.

“Manufacturers are now designing masks designated for male or female patients,” says Sean Denning, BS, RRT, director of clinical services at Corner Home Medical. “The masks themselves can cover the tip of the nose and under or over the mouth and nose.”

>> Custom oral appliances. “These should be custom fit by a specially trained dentist or physician.”

>> BiLevel therapy. “It delivers a higher pressure [than CPAP] during inhalation and lower pressure during exhalation. Both therapies work very well, yet a person needs to try CPAP first, then move to BiLevel if it’s not providing the desired results.”

A New Kind of Insomnia Pill

Pills by Orin zuu from the Noun Project Pill Illustration

The FDA recently approved Dayvigo, a new drug for insomnia claiming to target molecules in the brain that promote wakefulness instead of targeting the central nervous system (as is often the case with sleeping pills). This physiological approach, says the manufacturer, means it’s less likely to cause sleepiness, cognitive impairment, or confusion the next day. But is it too good to be true?

“Dayvigo joins another medication called Belsomra in blocking two neuropeptides called orexin-A and -B, which help one stay awake,” says Dr. Stiehm. “By blocking these chemicals, these newer medications promote sleep. I have yet to prescribe lemborexant [Dayvigo]—in general, we heavily favor a therapy called Cognitive and Behavioral Therapy [CBT] for insomnia. This treatment is generally more effective than medications and without the side effects that medicines cause.”

Stiehm adds that if you have disorders that make you excessively sleepy —like insomnia or narcolepsy—these may be worth addressing with a sleep medicine provider.

Right Side of the Bed

Bed by Vanisha from the Noun Project Bed Illustration

The mattress marketplace of today presents a maze of options for buyers: organic or conventional, gel or memory foam, direct-to-consumer or big-name brand? Below, local experts help guide the process with top tips and insights for mattress shopping done right.

Chemical free is more important than ever before. There is a safe, healthy mattress for every budget.

Shop local whenever possible so that you have a face/place to discuss any concerns before and after the purchase.

Your body weight, age, and health determine the support and comfort you need. Getting fitted saves a lot of hassle and wasted money.

–Karna Hatzigeorgiou, Naturepedic

Organic mattresses are made with alternatives to chemical flame retardants and utilize natural latex, which does not off-gas stinky fumes.

Pregnancy, substantial weight gain or loss, changes in physical conditions, and a new sleep partner all have an impact on how your mattress performs.

Don’t gamble with buying before trying. Do the research, spend the time, and spend the money. A discount mattress will get you discount sleep.

–Ryan North, Moss Envy

Couples should always shop together to minimize compromises and test motion transfer/disturbances when each moves in bed.

Seriously consider an adjustable foundation. Raising the head and/or feet of your bed can improve many conditions that interfere with sleep.

You know it’s time for a new bed when you phsysically feel worse in the morning compared to when you went to bed (back pain, soreness, stiffness).

–Pete Bils, Sleep Number

The Experts: Pete Bils, vice president of sleep science and research at Sleep Number; Ryan North, owner of Moss Envy; Karna Hatzigeorgiou, owner of Naturepedic Organic Mattress Gallery