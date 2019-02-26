Twin Cities Clinics Join New Wave of Wellness

× Expand Core Lifestyle Clinic Core Lifestyle Clinic

When choosing a provider to help solve healthcare challenges and boost wellness, sometimes you need to look beyond a one-size-fits-all approach. Enter these innovative Twin Cities clinics that personalize your care and offer alternative modalities to complement and deepen your healthcare options.

Each clinic, founded by alumni of Northwestern Health Sciences University, takes into account the individualized needs of a person to provide “a beautiful mosaic of care,” says Michele Renee, DC, MAc, Director of Integrative Care at NWHSU.

“Our hope is that (care providers) can bring the array of skills we have taught them out into the community in a way that represents them individually in the best possible way,” Renee says. Here are just a few of the many exceptional local clinics.

Core Lifestyle: Group-Model Practice with a North Loop Vibe

Recently opened, this 4,600-square-foot Minneapolis clinic is the epitome of urban cool. Its real appeal, however, comes from the wide scope of offerings available. “We want to be a one-stop shop for anyone who’s looking to live a preventative, healthy lifestyle,” says co-founder Andy Risvold, DC. With four chiropractors, four massage therapists, two personal trainers, independent acupuncturists, and nutrition coaching, Core Lifestyle’s practitioners work together to treat the whole person with an aim of long-term health. The clinic’s founders also strive to offer NWHSU students a “real opportunity to have a career in what they went to school for,” Risvold says. 221 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-354-2509, corelifestylemn.com

50th & France Chiropractic & Wellness: Long-time Edina Institution

Claiming the title of “oldest privately-owned chiropractic clinic in the world,” care providers at this clinic offer their depth of experience in chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy and nutrition. “We work as a true team,” says Christopher Jo, DC, explaining that practitioners’ interests range from sports and spinal conditions to nutrition. They consult with each other regularly to make sure patients receive the health results they’re looking for. The clinic also partners with NWHSU to employ 10 to 16 interns each year. “Patients love the new energy and new ideas they hear.” 3948 W. 50th St. Suite 203, Edina, 952-920-4528, edinachiropractic.com

The Perch: St. Paul Serenity for Women

Designed with tranquil colors, fabrics, and textures, it’s easy to melt into relaxation as soon as stepping into this St. Paul acupuncture clinic that feels more cozy than clinic. “The intention of The Perch was to elevate the experience of the patient,” says founder and acupuncturist Kaitlen Brennan, L.AC., M.OM. “I wanted people to walk in and already be having a therapeutic experience.” She focuses on women’s health by supporting hormone regulation, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and mental health—along with offering Mei Zen Cosmetic Acupuncture, which might be new to many. These treatments naturally firm, tone, and lift by producing a matrix of collagen and elastin in the skin. 165 N. Dunlap St., St. Paul, 651-447-2464 theperchacupuncture.com

SuNu Wellness: Women-led Co-op with Two Locations

SuNu means “new beginnings,” loosely translated from Sanskrit, and that’s what Susan Quigley, DC, offers to her clinic’s patients in Minnetonka and Linden Hills. “I feel like it’s something of a mission of mine, in the world of healthcare where people might feel overwhelmed or lost. I hope our clients leave SuNu with hope, solutions, and a plan for their health,” Quigley says. What originally started as primarily a pediatric and prenatal practice has since grown to include 23 practitioners trained in a wide variety of modalities for all, including chiropractic, acupuncture, shiatsu, homeopathy, and Tibetan singing bowl therapy. 12455 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, 952-314-7035; and 2822 W. 43rd St., Mpls, 612-767-4680, sunuwellness.com

Waconia Women’s Health: Building Bridges of Care

Whether working with fertility challenges, menopausal women with low sex drive, or teenage girls experiencing painful periods, Waconia Women’s Health aims to transform, heal, and help women through difficult times in their lives. “It’s amazing what they’re capable of when they feel better,” says founder Stephanie Braunwarth, L.Ac, Dipl. C.H., FABORM. She frequently sees women who received referrals from their OB-GYN, noting the growing collaboration between types of care providers. “The bridge being built between Western medicine is growing and it’s really great,” she says. Find Braunwarth and her team in a historic, brick building in downtown Waconia. 24 E. Main St. Waconia, 952-442-5545, waconiawomenshealth.com

