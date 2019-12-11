Treating for Two: Natural Care for Moms and Babies

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



From those first waves of pregnancy-induced nausea to stubborn breastfeeding issues, women are more than ever seeking comfort and health solutions via natural approaches. Anne Spicer, DC, DACCP, an associate professor and clinical mentor at Northwestern Health Sciences University says over the last 10 or 20 years, she has seen millennials especially seeking out options like chiropractic, massage, and acupuncture to complement traditional medical care. “You get the best of both worlds when you blend the two,” Spicer says.

Pregnancy Nausea

First-trimester nausea doesn’t have to be a nuisance you simply accept until it’s over. Chiropractic care, acupuncture, and dietary changes all help calm the digestive system so you can feel more yourself. Spicer, a chiropractor, often starts with an adjustment. “There is a connection with nausea with the upper part of the neck. If it’s out of alignment that can cause nausea,” she says.

Acupuncturists focus on stimulating specific points in the body associated with digestion by inserting specialized needles even thinner than human hair. For persistent nausea they may also tape beads or “seeds” onto those points for hours-long relief. Quick, do-it-yourself remedies include eating small, warm meals throughout the day, keeping the tummy full, taking B6, and drinking mint, chamomile, or ginger tea alone or in combination.

× Expand courtesy of Northwestern Health Sciences University Anne Spicer performs chiropractic care on a small child.

Breech Baby

Chiropractic care goes a long way toward helping a breech baby turn head-down. It’s also safe and non-invasive. “Seventy percent of the time we can get that baby to turn just by aligning mama’s pelvis in a specific way. When baby turns, she is more likely to avoid surgical delivery,” Spicer explains.

Here’s how: Spicer and other chiropractors trained in the Webster Technique assess the body to find joints that are functionally misaligned, like twists or rotations in the pelvis, for example, and then make manual or technical adjustments. Once a mother’s body is more aligned, the tissues that attach to and around the uterus relax, the lower portion of the uterus opens, and baby has space to turn.

Breastfeeding Latch Issues

Have you ever noticed your baby keeping the head to one side, or nursing more easily on one breast than the other? Tension in baby’s neck, possibly developed in the womb or during birth, can cause these issues and affect the breastfeeding relationship. Extremely gentle chiropractic care and craniosacral therapy on infants adjusts the neck to release that tension. “Some babies even sleep through their adjustments,” Spicer says.

Lip and tongue ties—when the tissue is too tight under the tongue or lip—can also affect baby’s ability to latch well. If a surgical release is needed, Spicer recommends chiropractic and craniosacral therapy on baby before and after surgical release to relax the fascia and increase the release’s benefit.

Colicky Baby

The days of suffering through weeks or months of crying are over! Pediatric chiropractic care, helps over 90 percent of fussy babies by reducing or eliminating crying, according to Spicer. From a medical perspective, colic is considered a gastrointestinal problem, and from a chiropractic perspective, it’s a considered a neurological problem. Here’s how those two overlap.

“The upper part of the neck, where misalignment is most common, is the area connected to the gastrointestinal system,” she says. It takes about four visits, one week apart each, to restore any functional misalignments baby may have.

Postpartum Mood Disorders

First, a note to partners, friends and relatives of new moms: often it’s you who first notices she’s struggling, Spicer says. Trust that instinct. “Mamas need to have a safe place to talk about it. It can be very confusing when they don’t quite get why they feel moody, why they can laugh and cry in the same breath, why they feel depressed when they have a beautiful baby in front of them,” Spicer says. “We just have to talk about it and directly address it.”

Acupuncture and good nutrition through B-complex supplements, fish oils, and magnesium are excellent for brain and mood health. However, “I would not recommend a mom stay home alone with this and try only supplements,” Spicer says. “Seek care from somebody—whether it’s a chiropractor who is familiar with pregnancy and postpartum, or following a recommendation for additional help.”

