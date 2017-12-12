Tips on Finding the Right Senior Living Community

× Expand Woman laying on grass

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Remember when you walked into the cafeteria on your first day of junior high?” asks Tim Getty, vice president of sales and marketing for The Goodman Group. “You probably thought to yourself, ‘What’s going to happen here? Who are my friends going to be? Which social circle will I belong to?’ These thoughts occur to you in the sixth grade and they occur again when you’re 90, navigating the dining room of your senior living community.”

Even as we grow older and our physical needs change, our inner self stays the same: ageless. We’re still determining where we fall in the pecking order, still guiding ourselves by the values and personal interests we established at an early age.

Though our bodies have a knack for reminding us, none of us really feel like our given age. Just as we don’t feel instantly adult-like when we turn 18, we’re not genetically predisposed to rise and shine the morning of our 82nd birthday (the average age of entry for senior living), and declare ourselves ready for senior living.

“One of the biggest intangibles that people don’t think about when they start looking [for senior communities] is knowing what they’re intrinsically looking for.” —Diane Simonet Kenney, Ecumen

Alas, healthy aging means having the choice of freedom, and the privilege of having choices means being proactive about your future. Before you spring to the internet to assess your options, make a top-down assessment of your own needs. Get in touch with that trusty inner voice to help you make the best decision for your next-stage living arrangements—your future self (not to mention, your adult children) will thank you later.

Check In After Hours

Our physical environment is an emotional extension of our personality. The people we choose to surround ourselves with help us become the best version of ourselves, and the spaces we occupy the most—like home—are an expression of our inner selves. That’s why it’s so important to truly “know thyself,” says Diane Simonet Kenney, vice president of sales and marketing for Ecumen, a senior housing and services company.

“One of the biggest intangibles that people don’t think about when they start looking at communities is knowing what they’re intrinsically looking for,” she says. The average prospective resident shops six communities simultaneously, making it easy to focus on the shiny aesthetic or pleasing price tags, thus overlooking the biggest truism: the people within.

“There’s an industry number, 40/70, where if your child is about 40 and you’re in your 70s, the conversation should start happening.” —Tim Getty, The Goodman Group

“Do you know where the residents are from in life? Were they farmers, CEOs, teachers?” she continues. “Look at the staff: How do they create interpersonal relationships with residents and their families?” Kenney recommends visiting the property after hours or on the weekend to see the true essence of the community.

“If someone moves in and they don’t feel like they fit, they will move out,” she says. “It’s hard for the community and the staff, but it’s especially hard on a person at the age of 80 to just pick up and go. Again.”

If the environment feels good for you when people aren’t puttin’ on the ritz, then that may be the place for you.

Follow the 40/70 Rule

While some of us may have the advantage of aging in place at home through our 70s, 80s, and even 90s, most of us will realistically need to downsize and relocate, whether that be to independent or assisted living, or memory or nursing care. The biggest question for many, however, is: when?

Well, it’s personal, says Shirley Barnes, CEO of Crest View Senior Communities.

“Just because a person turns 80 doesn’t mean that they’re suddenly on the path to move from home setting to community setting,” she says. “The aging process doesn’t follow some neat and clean sequence. But unfortunately, because most people wait too long, it usually takes a crisis to initiate a move.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the phones lines at The Goodman Group’s residential communities in Florida lit up with adult children frantically inquiring about accommodations for their affected parents. “They said, ‘We’re not going through this again, and we want to start looking at senior living options where we know they’ll be safe,’” Getty says. “Whether it’s a natural disaster or your parents have voiced that they want to age in place, these are all starting factors in having the conversation.”

He cites a statistic that of 100 aging, income-qualified seniors, about 5 percent choose to move to a senior living community, further validating Barnes’s comment about crisis creating action. “There’s an industry number, 40/70, where if your child is about 40 and you’re in your 70s, the conversation should start happening,” he adds. “That’s the time where you need to stop and think about where you’ll be in 10 to 15 years.”

Conversations don’t need to be staged in a dramatic, interventional fashion. Start incrementally during visits, whether it’s you (or your adult child), and work your way up together. “It’s about being respectful of your parents,” he says. “They raised you and gave you advice, now it’s time for us to return the favor.”

Live in the Moment, Plan for the Future

While you may be in top physical and mental condition right now, don’t just pick a place that works for you today. Try to imagine what it will be like for you as you age.

“If the thought of finding a place where you never have to move again sounds appealing to you, you need to ask if the community has a skilled care license,” says Pauline Drake, sales director for Friendship Village.

A CCRC (continuing care retirement community) has all the amenities associated with a quality senior living lifestyle, along with the peace of mind that long-term needs will be met, from independent living all the way to skilled nursing.

“We had a family who said that when they landed on a community for their parents, they were later informed that dad needed skilled nursing, something the community didn’t offer,” cautions Drake. “Since mom and dad didn’t want to be separated, they had to move out after only nine months and undergo the search process all over again.”

You may also want to consider the practical services offered. “People usually decide to move because they want to make their life better or easier,” says Kenney. “Does the community have a salon so you don’t have to leave and get your haircut? Is there a library onsite? Do they have a concierge—someone who can, for example, make sure your dry cleaning gets done?”

Leverage Location

As with any other real estate transaction, your choice may solely come down to location. Think about the current location and accessibility of your home. How close do you want to live to family and friends?

Maybe you’ve enjoyed the access an urban lifestyle provides with a wide array of dining, activities, and entertainment, or perhaps you’re looking to trade that in for a more relaxed pace that a rural lifestyle can offer, with a greater emphasis on natural attractions and the outdoors. While it’s not unheard of for individuals to choose a change of scenery, it’s common for individuals to desire a senior living lifestyle that mimics the one they’ve grown accustomed to.

Take Stock of Your Needs . . . and Your Budget

It’s not uncommon for communities to hear the refrain that assisted living is “more expensive than living at home.” But after the initial sticker shock, families often come to learn that in-home care costs far outweigh the costs associated with assisted living.

“While you don’t want to overpay for more services than necessary, you want to be sure the community can fulfill the level of care needed.” —Bethany Burns, Episcopal Homes of Minnesota

“Depending on the level of care someone requires, costs for senior care can range from $1,000 to $15,000 a month,” says Bethany Burns, marketing director at Episcopal Homes of Minnesota. “Consider what type of income and assets will be used to pay for costs of living and care services. County programs like medical assistance or elderly waiver may help, but you must first meet income requirements and spend-down the value of assets before qualifying for these programs.”

She suggests writing out a list of exactly what level of care is needed (i.e., medication administration, meals, housekeeping). Identifying these will filter through the various levels of care and better determine an appropriate place and price.

“While you don’t want to overpay for more services than necessary, you want to be sure the community can fulfill the level of care needed, especially as needs can change unexpectedly at times,” Burns says.

As needs evolve over time, the services and respective prices can move upward or downward. That’s the beauty of today’s senior living, adds Barnes.

“It’s not one-size-fits-all,” she says. “People are able to age in place so much longer today with the services we have to offer seniors. What we’re doing is providing a lifestyle.”

Insider Tips

• If the community you’re looking at is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community, ask about its Fitch rating. This is a process in which the community has its financial books rated by an outside agency to determine its financial strength and how it compares on a national scale. “When you put money into a community, you want to make sure it’s still around in three, five, even 10 years,” says Friendship Village’s Pauline Drake.

• A CMS (certified medicare services) rating is how the state measures senior living communities on a quarterly basis. “Ask the communities you’re looking at if they have a CMS and, if so, what their CMS rating is,” she says. “There’s a lot of components that CMS uses to rate a community; learn what these are.”

• Drake includes another simple but revealing question to add to the list: What’s their latest employee turnover rate? “When the employees are happy, they stay,” she says. “When you have happy employees, you have happy residents.”