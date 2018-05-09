The Truth About Endorphins and Runner's High

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Woman Running Down City Road

Ah yes, the elusive runner’s high. We’ve all heard about it before, whether secondhand or through that one superhuman friend who finishes her five-mile morning run before you reach for your first cup of coffee. Something about how it leaves you feeling a little lighter, a little happier, even a little trance-like. But many new and seasoned runners alike have never had the fortune of being enveloped in that elusive, exhilarating post-workout feeling.

Is runner’s high a luck-of-the-draw type of thing? And better yet, is it even … a thing?

“There is scientific evidence that some people may experience feelings of euphoria as a result of physical activity,” says Tom Braem, associate professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University. “The exact mechanism of this euphoria is not well understood, but many attribute these feelings to endorphins.”

Endorphins are the feel-good neurotransmitters that circulate in the blood as hormones, serving roles in various physiological processes, such as immune responses. “[Endorphins] and several other chemicals like dynorphins and enkephalins may modulate our perception of pain and stress,” says Braem. “They work in a similar fashion to some opiate-based medications like oxycodone and fentanyl.”

The term ‘endorphins’ comes from endogenous (“from within the body”) and morphine. (Yes, the drug.) Endogenous opiates, says Braem, is actually the term for our self-producing analgesics. But over time, endorphins have come to be known as the catch-all.

When someone is experiencing that runner’s high breakthrough, endorphins are binding to opiate receptors in the brain, affecting what our consciousness perceives of pain and mood— particularly depression. These endorphins can also influence our feelings of well-being and pleasure.

“Whether it’s endorphins that create these effects on their own or together with other systems—like the sympathetic nervous system—is the subject of ongoing research,” says Braem. “These effects may occur during exercise or last for a while after exercise, and be more pronounced with group activities or exercising with a partner.” But just as the response to pain meds varies from person to person, the way we respond to these self-producing chemicals can be unique, too.

So what about those of us who can’t run due to certain mobility limitations? Is there a way to still trigger the release of the mood-elevating chemicals?

Your joints can rejoice—it’s not exclusive to hitting the pavement. “Biking, walking, gardening, or yoga may work for some individuals,” says Braem. “So a term such as ‘activity high’ or ‘exercise high’ might be more appropriate.” Potential triggers aside from physical activity: certain foods (chili peppers or dark chocolate), sexual activity, meditation, laughing, and donating your time to a cause you’re passionate about can all emulate similar levels of elation and calm.

What happens after your first bout of runner’s high? Can you train your body to get those feel-good feelings time and time again—without overdoing it?

Finding a trigger that you actually enjoy is a good place to start. If the thought of running makes you want to throw things, the likelihood that running will make you euphoric may be lower than something else you’d rather be doing—like rollerblading or skiing. “The intensity and duration of an activity may be factors in the releasing of these chemicals, since some discomfort needs to be involved for the body to need to inhibit pain,” says Braem. (Could this be where the phrase ‘hurts so good’ originated from?) It’s been said that you should be physically engaged for at least an hour to experience it, but two hours is even better.

“As for overdoing it, there’s been speculation that people could become physically addicted to the release of their own ‘opiates’ and the activities that trigger their release.” However, more research is needed in this area, says Braem—and he notes that this shouldn’t be used as a reason to be inactive.

Bottom line: the longer you chase that runner’s—err, activity high, the more likely your body will become conditioned to achieve it. And even if you never do, you’re still reaping the benefits of exercise, no matter how hard or fast you’re pushing yourself.

