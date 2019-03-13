Everything You Need to Know About Sleep

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

There’s no hiding how tired we all are: Four out of five Americans suffer from sleep problems at least once a week, and more than half of us are unhappy with the amount we regularly get. We slap a label on our slumber struggles—an “eternal tosser and turner,” a “hopeless night owl”—accepting it as our fate. But what if the cure to a good night’s rest begins with a look inward? From the importance of sleep hygiene to IDing our natural circadian rhythm, learn about the overlooked factors contributing to your exhaustion—and how to take back your night.

What Is Sleep Hygiene?

It doesn’t refer to the cleanliness of your sheets and linens or showering before bed—rather, sleep hygiene is the catchall term for the habits and behaviors (think: best practices) we develop when striving for a good night’s rest. Continue reading for tips on getting the zzzs of your dreams.

1: Give alcohol a five-hour cutoff before bedtime.

Sure, that occasional nighttime glass of vino feels like a one-way ticket to Sleepy Town, but it’ll come back to haunt you—as in, the quality and quantity of sleep (and maybe even your dreams). While the sedative effect accelerates the onset of sleep, studies have shown that you spend less time in REM sleep while your body’s busy metabolizing. In other words, expect shallower sleep, more disruptions, and vivid dreams or—worse!—nightmares.

2: Think twice about that late-night HIIT workout.

Some days, our to-do list flows as easily as that first cup of coffee. Others, we’re lucky to get a single thing crossed off. While it may be tempting to squeeze in a set of 9 pm sprints on the tready, ask yourself first if you’re OK with getting a less-than-stellar night of sleep. A strenuous workout before bedtime can interfere with the downward shift in our core body temp for up to five hours—a necessary pre-sleep step. If you’ve been sedentary all day and crave some movement, hit the yoga mat: A few gentle stretches can help you snooze better.

3: Eliminate late naps.

Sneaking in a daytime snooze here and there never hurt anybody, but if nighttime sleep is hard to come by, you may need to rethink your schedule a bit. “If a person absolutely needs a nap, they’re listening to their physiology, which means it’s an opportune time,” says Dr. Tacjana Friday of Noran Neurological Clinic. “But taking naps past 3 pm disrupts the normal rhythm of the body and takes away from that sleepy drive our body gives us.”

4: Cut out the stimulants.

DYK that caffeine enters your bloodstream in as little as 15 minutes? “There are coffee shops on every corner, it’s the nature of the world we live in,” says Friday. “But it takes a long time for caffeine to get out of the body. So if you cut yourself off at 3 pm, it’ll be metabolized by 10 pm.”

5: Don’t lie awake in bed.

If sleep feels as elusive as the sheep you’re counting, pry yourself out of bed and do a task that doesn’t require a lot of brain power: read a few pages of your book, tidy up the fridge, or load up tomorrow’s to-do list. It’s been said that sleeplessness becomes exacerbated the more we lie awake in bed.

6: Curb your nighttime noshing.

We’re not talking about BMIs and waist circumference here—lying down on a full stomach allows for the food to press up against the bottom of your esophagus, which can cause heartburn, indigestion, or acid reflux. For those nights when you just need something, try to avoid foods high in protein as they take longer to digest.

Your circadian rhythm influences everything from bodily functions to temperature, eating, hormone regulation, and, of course, the sleep-wake cycle. But what is it made up of, and who’s driving it? Prepare to start hearing more about the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). It controls our 24-hour clock by controlling the sleep-wake cycle, and coordinates it with circadian rhythms in other areas of the brain. “Located in the hypothalamus, the SCN—which we refer to as the ’circadian pacemaker’—helps coordinate and regulate different signals to keep us on schedule,” says Dr. Tacjana Friday of Noran Neurological Clinic. “It sends info to our brain to increase melatonin production at night, and in response to light, stimulates a different pathway to keep our brains awake and alert.”

“Your age can play a role in our circadian rhythm. Teens tend to be night owls, and young children or older adults tend to be early birds. There’s been a big push to move high school start times to later morning, as studies have found that school performance tends to improve and mental health issues decrease.” Dr. Kim Ledermann / Minnesota Craniofacial Center for TMJ & Sleep Treatment

A Morning-Person Primer

The good news for all the late-risers out there: Chirping with the birds isn’t completely out of reach. It may just be more challenging for some morning-resistant folks than others. Resetting your lifetime-ingrained clock requires patience and commitment, but getting it in tune with the rest of the world is possible—starting with these five expert-approved tips.

Step 1: Adjust your bedtime.

Scale it back in increments of 15-20 minutes every two to three days until you reach your desired hour. (The same can be said for your targeted wake-up time.)

Step 2: Minimize stimulation.

You already know this, so start donning your electronic blinders as you approach bedtime. Keep your surroundings (temp, lights, noise) to an ambient level.

Step 3: Don’t hit the snooze.

Your alarm clock is your friend throughout all of this—listen to it, take action, and don’t linger in bed. Snoozing can actually mess with your biological clock.

Step 4: Let there be light.

Draw back your curtains shortly after your feet hit the floor. Natural light exposure helps our internal clocks better align with solar time.

Step 5: Fuel up.

You don’t have to whip up a fancy eggs Benedict to benefit from breakfast. Grab a bar, smoothie, bowl of Greek yogurt—anything that packs a protein punch.

Sunlight exposure can be the trigger that resets the circadian clock daily. It is the timing cue, also called a zeitgeber, which entrains our physiologies and thereby helps to prevent critical illness. Sunlight Institute

Sick and Tired

Overcoming eternal drowsiness doesn’t happen overnight. Sometimes it’s a matter of taking things into our own hands (see: sleep hygiene, above)—other times, it means deferring to the docs.

“By far, the most common sleep disorder that we see is a disease called obstructive sleep apnea,” says Dr. Andrew Stiehm of Allina Health. “There is some evidence to suggest that as many as 20-30 percent of men and 10-15 percent of women have this disorder.” The telltale signs: snoring, gasping for air or choking spells, and difficulties with concentrating during the day.

If any of those signs speak to you, it may be time to check yourself in . . . to a sleep study, that is. “Nowadays, many of our studies are done as at-home sleep tests, where you can just wear some minor medical equipment in your own bed,” says Stiehm. “Otherwise, a traditional sleep study takes place in a hotel-like room. You’re welcome to use your own pajamas, pillow, and even bring your teddy bear.” Getting ready for a sleep test can stir up more nerves than a first date, but the last thing you want to do is lose sleep over the sleep study. Here, a brief play-by-play of what to expect, according to Stiehm:

You’ll check in a couple hours early. A technician will place the proper monitoring equipment on you. From there, emulate your bedtime routine: watch TV, read a book, or just (try to!) relax.

Give them the sign when you’re ready to go horizontal. From there, the recording commences: The docs will watch your heart, breathing, and brainwaves to help identify your sleep depth.

If you have significant sleep apnea, a tech may enter your room in the middle of the night and offer you a CPAP.

When you wake up, you’re free to go. Your assigned techs will relay the results to the physician who ordered up the sleep study within seven to 10 days. Some sleep centers will require you to see a sleep specialist prior to ordering up the sleep study. At others, your primary physician can do the ordering. “The wait for a study can vary from site to site,” adds Stiehm. “At some places, you can be studied within a week. At others, it can be a two- to six-week wait.”

Sleep Treatments

The latest CPAP technologies are less restricting than the Darth Vader variety of yesteryear: These days, you can sleep comfortably in any position, read or watch TV as you wear it, and adjust the material so it shapes better to your skin. “Oral sleep appliances that fit entirely in the mouth and gently pull the lower jaw forward are a great alternative, especially if someone has difficulty tolerating the CPAP,” says Dr. Kim Ledermann of Minnesota Craniofacial Center for TMJ & Sleep Treatment. “Other treatment options for apnea include surgery to the jaw or soft tissues. There are implanted devices that can stimulate the hypoglossal nerve during sleep to keep the airway open.”

When the coordination between the body and its external environment goes out of whack, it can lead to circadian rhythm sleep disorders, like delayed sleep phase syndrome. “This is an individual whose body clock is programmed to fall asleep much later than typical,” says Friday. “The treatment for this is called phase advancement, where we reset the clock through supplemental, low-dose melatonin four hours prior to bed, a strict sleep schedule, and sunlight exposure upon awakening.”

“Nowadays, many of our [sleep] studies are done as at-home tests, where you can just wear some minor medical equipment in your own bed.” Dr. Andrew Stiehm / Allina Health

Your Unique Sleep ID

Yes, we live in a morning-centric society, but studies show that it may be best to work with your body’s natural circadian rhythm versus trying to shift your clock, says Ledermann. “In terms of health, your natural rhythm is key in the prevention or treatment of issues such as obesity or diabetes,” she says. “Additionally, research has found that your bodily organs are also in sync with these rhythms.”

Want to identify your body clock’s natural needs? It can be done—but it’ll require two weeks’ worth of mornings where you don’t have a hard start time (so . . . vacation?). Here’s the deal: You’ll need to hit the pillow at the same time every night, switch off your alarm, and jot down your wake-up time. In those first couple of days, you’ll find yourself sleeping in as your body bounces back from its sleep deficit. However, as you stay stringent with your bedtime, a pattern will take shape over the next few weeks. Get acquainted with that time and work it into your day-to-day so you can try to get enough natural sleep prior to your day. “The best sleep schedule is one that allows you to wake up feeling refreshed, and without aspects of daytime fatigue or sleeplessness,” says Dr. Jason Cornelius of North Memorial Health Sleep Medicine Clinic.

“The best sleep schedule is one that allows you to wake up feeling refreshed, and without aspects of daytime fatigue or sleeplessness.” Dr. Jason Cornelius / North Memorial Health

Our mattresses possess a great deal of responsibility—some might say king-sized?—in helping us meet our personal needs for comfort, support, and conformability. But shopping for the thing that we spend a third of our lives on is easier said than done. Read on for expert insights, myths, and tips to help guide your purchasing decision.

Insights

A bad mattress will feel like it’s dipping, or that its cushion or support has failed. Continual back, neck, or hip pain not related to injury or strain could be attributed to your mattress.

By the time you turn 50, you’ll have spent about 17 years of your life on a mattress. It’s the singular most important piece of furniture in the house.

Pregnancy, substantial weight gain or loss, changes in physical conditions, and a new sleep partner all have an impact on how you sleep and how your mattress performs.

Myths

A box spring is an essential part of your mattress setup. (Most mattresses will do just fine on a sturdy, slatted, or flat platform-style bed.)

The firmer the mattress, the better. (It really comes down to the correct combo of firmness, comfort, and support—and it’s different for everybody.)

Online mattress reviews are a great guiding source of info. (Read them with a grain of salt—the hyper-competitiveness of the industry leads to a proliferation of both good and false reviews.)

Tips

Purchase the largest mattress your bedroom can accommodate. Space in a mattress promotes better sleep for many.

Make sure you test mattresses with a properly fitted pillow, and purchase them both together—they work in tandem.

For those with very specific sleep needs, don’t gamble with buying before trying. Do the research, spend the time, and spend the money. A discount mattress will get you discount sleep.

Seriously consider an adjustable foundation. Raising the head and/or feet of your bed can improve conditions such as snoring, acid reflux, and nasal congestion.

The Experts:

Pete Bils, vice president of sleep science and research at Sleep Number; Ryan North, owner of Moss Envy