The Gym is Closed. Now What?

× Expand Photo by Lisa Rounds Life Time during COVID-19 Outbreak Has anyone ever seen a Life Time parking lot empty? This is a first.

With the ever-changing landscape of the Coronavirus pandemic, gyms and fitness studios are joining the list of businesses, schools, events, and activities closing and canceling through the end of the month. In Minnesota, tested cases jumped to 54 over the weekend, prompting Governor Walz to mandate the closure of public gathering spaces in a press conference on Monday evening. Though many retailers, restaurants, and workplaces were already shuttering in response to COVID-19, the governor's order means all local restaurants, bars, movie theaters, coffee shops, and gyms are temporarily closing their doors.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, your local gym has posted its sign and locked its doors. Until they reopen in late March or early April (fingers crossed!), many Twin Cities fitness studios have ways of getting your sweat sesh in while staying home.

This boutique fitness chain’s studios, which are solely in Minnesota and Colorado, are temporarily closed in response to the national COVID-19 outbreak and expect to reopen March 27.

The yoga-strength-conditioning workouts are still available through their Instagram and YouTube channels, with daily, live-streaming, and on-demand workouts accessible online for at-home sweat sessions during social distancing. For Alchemy members, a portable weight called a Torpedo is also available through a free checkout system from local studios, which you can pick up on Tuesday morning or evening, or by emailing your local studio to set up a time.

“We are a small business and this crisis will affect us, and we’d like to humbly ask that if you like your experience with us and the work we do, that you maintain your membership with us,” the A-Team says in their closure announcement on the website.

Courtesy of CycleBar Facebook CycleBar cancels classes during COVID-19

Spinners and riders are hitting pause as CycleBar closed its Ridgedale and Uptown locations on Monday through March 29. The studio is freezing member accounts and extending package expiration dates during the closure.

On its website, CB encourages its members to buy a gift card to support its studios during closure. “All CycleBar studios are independently owned and operated by local residents who are likely to experience significant hardship because of this public health pandemic,” the website says. The revenue from gift cards will support studios during closure and allows members to take a pause on their in-studio workouts with a promise to return when daily life resumes.

The Minnesota-based fitness chain’s clubs in the U.S. and Canada temporarily closed starting at 8 p.m. Monday, and the reopen of each club is dependent on governmental guidance. LT members will be credited the number of days that the club is closed, and workers will be compensated.

“We are working quickly to upload on-demand group fitness classes and also to provide complimentary virtual training plans and videos to our members so that they can continue their healthy lifestyles at home,” says Dan DeBaun, Life Time public relations specialist. During the closure, Life Time is also working to help communities, and considering repurposing its vacant facilities as resource and service centers for members.

Courtesy of mXe Facebook mXe Virtual Kids Classes

This alternative workout studio closed its Linden Hills doors until April 1 and is offering online classes with a free week-long trial. mXe, pronounced “Moxie,” offers classes on cardio, strength, boxing, barre, dance, and yoga to mix up the mundanity of limited home workouts. With kiddos home from school too, mXe is offering virtual kids' workouts using stuffed animals instead of weights.

Photo by Lisa Rounds Pure Barre during COVID-19

Before Gov. Walz’s order was issued Monday night, Andrea Banducci and Kate Peterson, owners of Pure Barre in the North Loop, St. Louis Park, and St. Paul, closed their studios through at least March 27. Banducci and Peterson say they will continue to monitor the local situation and reevaluate their opening date following state recommendations and send updates to members via email and social media.

The low-impact, high-intensity barre workouts are available on demand to members, and two classes will be live streamed each day.

As of Tuesday, all TITLE gyms in the Twin Cities area are closed through March 27. The boxing club is providing free on-demand classes to members for 30 days, so you can still be Rocky at home. For the foreseeable future, we can let out our stir crazy on our invisible shadow partner with hits at home.

Yoga Studios

Yogis will have to roll their mats out at home until the end of the month. Order a new mat and some fancy-shmancy yoga supplies for your living room studio. We’ll be in Savasana pose indefinitely.

Starting Tuesday, Blooma switched from in-person classes in their Lyndale studio to online classes throughout the day using Zoom. The Blooma team says in their closure announcement: “We are all learning in this time of uncertainty and we appreciate you taking this leap with us. We can use the practice of yoga now more than ever!” The studio's mama-centered classes like prenatal yoga, BYOB (Bring Your Own Baby), and kids yoga are especially important now for those expecting and those with babies and kids at home to provide entertainment and stress relief amid isolation.

Two days after limiting class sizes with a reservation system, CorePower Yoga announced on Sunday, March 15, on their website that its multitude of yoga studios nationwide would be closed beginning Monday, with plans to resume classes on March 30. Members and teachers in training are receiving email updates.

The CP team encourages members to share yoga with friends and family during this time of isolation. “What’s important to remember right now is that our yoga practice is always there for us—wherever we are,” CorePower says in the closure announcement. Keeping with that sentiment, online on demand classes are available for free to members, with new classes going up each week to keep things fresh even as we down dog at home.

An early morning email Monday announced the immediate closure of Modo Yoga Minneapolis through March 31. Instead, opt for online classes through their new database with classes from local instructors and instructors from around the world. The code MODOISHOME provides a free trial for yogis everywhere.

Courtesy of Rise Yoga Facebook Rise Yoga Online Sessions

Northeast studio Rise Yoga switched its schedule to live online classes with a registration system starting Sunday so that members can continue getting their flow on at home. The husband and wife team behind Rise will be teaching and demonstrating together in their live class videos.

Check back for more updates throughout the week as more gyms and fitness studios begin providing online and at-home fitness tools in response to COVID-19 closures.