The Community Space Where Conversations Go to Die

Ever since I can remember, I’ve told people I’m better “on paper.” It’s cheeky and serves as a promising intro to any elevator speech, but ultimately, the act of plucking the never-ending whirl of thoughts and ideas out of my head and onto a page forces me to be present. It gives me permission to observe, process, and obsess about the things in the world we should (or shouldn’t) give a damn about, and relate this to the reader in a way that “clicks” or provides an aha moment. Embracing narrative truths and conveying the feelings associated with them is central to the human condition. And it’s a privilege to play a role in that.

But when life recently made a hard left, words—the only thing I could ever count on—failed me. The ones in my head, the ones that came out of my mouth. I gravitated towards the silent periphery as life played out in front of me, allowing others to do the thinking and articulating on my behalf. My senses dulled as I attempted to make sense of a new reality.

Last June, my little brother of 28 years died suddenly and unexpectedly. Having your only sibling ripped out of your orbit to never again be seen or share one last goodbye with is beyond words; it’s a fragmented state of being. Just when I think I’ve experienced the spectrum of emotions, a new sting ripples its way through me. There is no orderly or predictable pattern to measure this process against.

I have a tendency to tune out as I surrender myself to this freight train called Grief. And as this happens, I turn the volume up on everything else, causing me to arrive at this destination where I’ve unwittingly learned—like so many others who’ve experienced a close loss—that most of us are really (like, really) bad at talking about death.

Someone once told me that when it comes to the choices we have in this life, we never actually have to do anything—but die. Sounds morbid, doesn’t it? But fellow griever and our local veteran morning voice, Cathy Wurzer, insists it doesn’t have to be. Through her new nonprofit, End in Mind, Wurzer is working hard to destigmatize the ways in which we talk about our eventual demise.

“We get so mired in ‘I gotta run the kids here’ or ‘the boss is complaining about this’ that you forget it can all end in a snap,” says the longtime host of Minnesota Public Radio’s Morning Edition. “Instead, we should be asking ourselves, ‘Now, how do I want to live my life?’ In my own exploration, I will tell you that acknowledging your death helps you live your life in a sense.”

The Ripple Effect

What began as a one-off conversation for MPR with Bruce Kramer—the former dean of St. Thomas who openly shared his journey with ALS—transpired into a series of raw, honest broadcasts between the two of them.

“His Buddhism brought about so many key lessons: nothing’s forever, everything changes, bodies are meant to break down, and we all die.” she says. “The day before he died, he made me promise him to ‘look for the ripples’ and continue our work together.”

When Kramer passed away, it marked a trifecta of back-to-back losses for Wurzer. But the legacy of their friendship lived on: inspired by his advocacy for more open conversations about intentional living and end-of-life planning, End in Mind was born. One of the ripples he had alluded to.

“I kind of used my grief to launch End in Mind because I was afraid I was going to fall down this black hole and never get out, so I kept busy instead which, I know is a coping mechanism, and I’m still really busy!” she says with a chuckle. “I felt really shellshocked but then, boom, this opportunity to do state-wide events presented itself, and I thought, ‘Oh, that sounds like a good idea.’”

It was originally called The Convenings, an initiative rooted in community conversations around death, in partnership with Honoring Choices Minnesota, a group that helps individuals with advanced care directives. After some trial and error, Wurzer made the decision to rebrand the project as End in Mind as it became its own standalone.

“My goal is to nudge people to peek behind the veil and spark honest conversations about death which, of course, freaks most of them out,” she says. “But to use this as a portal to show the ways we can live with more purpose, meaning, and intent to the end.”

Talking to Strangers

Sam Stern Cathy Wurzer and poet Joyce Sutphen at End in Mind's kickoff event in Scott and Carver counties

End in Mind isn’t all talk—you’ll find a curated set of resources hosted on its website for use within your community and household. Namely, a list of grief or death-adjacent book recommendations, TED Talks, a crowdsourced “Death Bed Playlist," and archived episodes of Wurzer’s recently-launched Living With podcast.

“We’re building the bridge as we go across it,” she says. “In our live events, we’ve been to Ely, St. Cloud, Owatonna, other rural parts of the state and even touched the Twin Cities, and we’ve gotten anywhere from 300 to 500 people in attendance. People, I think, have a real hunger to address these issues, even though there’s this fear factor.”

Over time, attendees have approached Wurzer and asked her why, in this digital day and age where virtually everything can be conducted online, would she want to talk about such an intimate topic face-to-face with people she’s never met?

“As a journalist of thirty-plus years, people will tell me the damndest things. They let their hair down because they feel more comfortable with a stranger than their own family member,” she says. “That’s why I’m thinking in a more public setting, sharing our experiences together actually lessens the fear.”

I ask Wurzer what a benchmark would look like in terms of normalizing death. Is it to the point where we’re slinging that word around as loosely and naturally as “love” or “Twitter?” Where death, in a sense, becomes a household word?

“Maybe it would manifest in people who are actually, truly living their life with a wide open heart and not just sleepwalking through the days,” she says. “Bruce saw the train coming toward him and had time to prepare. I can be bitter and angry, or I can start to get busy living. That’s what I’m trying to figure out in my own life.”

It’s easy to see why people open up to Wurzer. As one of the first voices that light up our morning commute, we feel like we already know her. And yet, despite all her accomplishments and broadcasting fame, there is no pretense or show. It was evident early on that she is, already, moving through life with her heart on the line.

“May I ask what your brother’s name is?” she asks halfway through our conversation. I tell her, with my voice slightly breaking. At that point on, she uses his name in all references in the present tense. “I believe his spirit is still around you, Jamie, and for someone to not acknowledge that would never seem right to me. I know it’s hard for you; just remember that you’re honoring his role through your life.”

She adds, “With grief and loss, the residuals always stay with you, but it becomes a part of you in a different way,” she says. “You could let it destroy you or use it to grow through it.” That growing part? Wurzer’s living proof of it.