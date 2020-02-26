Test Drive: Women's Self-Defense Class at Krav Maga Minneapolis

× Expand Courtesy of Krav Maga Minneapolis Self defense class at Krav Maga Minneapolis Krav Maga Minneapolis teaches the class how to escape if someone grabs on and won't let go.

I don't consider myself a "physically strong" person, and there’s never a time I’m more aware of this is than when I’m alone somewhere late at night. While I’ve read The Gift of Fear by Gavin de Becker, carry a cat-shaped keychain that can be used in self-defense, and have spent way too much money on Lyfts for places I could easily walk to, there’s always that little voice in the back of my head that asks me what I’d do if something were to happen.

I decided to get to the bottom of some of my deepest fears and sign up for Women’s Stay Away at Krav Maga Minneapolis. Krav Maga is a fighting system that was developed for the Israeli Defense Force. It teaches you how to defend yourself using your natural reactions.

“The whole idea with Krav Maga is that it’s based on muscle memory so when you train in a safe and realistic environment, your body gets used to how it’s going to respond,” said Scarlett O'Donovan, the Women’s Stay Away instructor. “That can change your response if something were to happen.”

To my surprise, the class was three hours long. How does someone Krav Maga for three hours? Luckily, my worry was misplaced. Although a lot of the class was learning and practicing different scenarios, it also focused on why what we were learning was important, and when to listen to that voice in your head that tells you a situation isn’t safe.

“We’re often curious of when can I do something, when can I respond, how far does something need to go,” said O’Donovan. “The idea behind the inner alarm is when you have that feeling—and the only way I can really describe it, is like, an icky feeling—to listen to it and act on it.”

5-Foot-Me Vs. 6-Foot-Him

At first, I was a bit skeptical of how much the class would help me. It wasn’t that I doubted the instructors—I doubted how my strength would hold up against a grown man’s. O’Donovan and another Krav Maga Minneapolis instructor, Peter Eisenberg, attacked participants at full strength. In trying to block their initial swings, I ended up bonking myself on the head but eventually learned what to do to successfully stop their attacks. The reason they do this is so you know you’d be able to accomplish the same thing in real life.

One of the points made during the class was that they’re not here to victim blame—they’re not saying to victims that this is what you should’ve done. They want to provide tools that can help arm people in the future.

The sequences we learned were centered around kicking someone in the groin and then punching them twice in the nose, which we’d do twice in a row to ensure that our attacker was down. From there, we had about twenty or thirty seconds to get away. To help us remember, we paired it with the phrase, “Stay the fuck away.”

“They’re short simple words that in no way can be misinterpreted, and by linking it to the movement, it helps you actually remember it,” O’Donovan said. “It keeps you breathing.”

To be honest, it was pretty uncomfortable to kick the (protection-clad) instructors in the groin. They were just so nice and welcoming! But, as O’Donovan pointed out, it’s harder to kick someone in the groin out in the world, rather than in a class where you’re supposed to. Eventually, it did get easier. By the end of that practice session, I was punching and kicking the instructors at full strength.

Fight Me

Courtesy of Krav Maga Minneapolis Krav maga students receive certifications

The end of the class provided an obstacle course accompanied by a heavy metal version of Carol of the Bells. It was blasting so loudly, those of us who were waiting for our turn could hear it clearly from another room. When it came to my turn, there was so much adrenaline in my body that I couldn’t hear a single note. All I could focus on was remembering what I learned while three instructors walked around the room, waiting to attack.

I made it through the obstacle course relatively unscathed, minus accidentally biting my own lip. (Did I mention they also taught us to bite?) O’Donovan walked everyone through the obstacle course so you knew where to go, which also made it slightly less intimidating. Don’t get me wrong, it was still incredibly nerve wracking, and there was a moment where I briefly froze. But I still got through the course successfully, and felt more confident in my abilities than ever before.

One of the most important takeaways from the class was if you’re in a dangerous situation, make it possible for yourself to get away. You don’t need to dominate a fight, you just need to make an escape. It’s made me feel safer in my neighborhood and more confident in my if–something–were–to–happen hypotheticals.

“Just do something,” said O’Donovan. “It doesn’t matter if it was graceful, or the right technique, just do something.”

Classes are $40. Krav Maga Minneapolis, 2905 Garfield Ave., Mpls., 612-558-2284, kravmagampls.com