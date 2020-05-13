Test Drive: Virtual Fitness Classes During COVID-19

× Expand Photo by Tammi Hall Virtual Fitness Classes Test Drive Living room = gym these days. With the Stay at Home order still rolling, our editors sampled some virtual workouts from local studios so you know what to expect with your next sweat.

It seems like everybody is offering virtual fitness classes now—living room barre, backyard HIIT, and [insert fitness challenge of choice] fill our feeds. Sorting through the plethora of virtual gym options is a workout of its own.

Previously, our editors thought, “Psh, we can try anything once and at least it's a workout.” But the reality is that, much like gyms IRL, virtual fitness classes are not one-size-fits-all and you either jive with a class or you don’t—and you can’t really know until you try. So we’ve taken out some of the guesswork by sampling a smattering of classes from fitness studios across the Twin Cities. No quarantine 15 here, folks!

For most classes, be prepared to have your tennies laced, yoga mat unfurled, and free weights ready to grab (lesson learned within our first few virtual classes). Local fitness studios largely use Zoom to connect their members for class, and participants can choose to have their video on for community (and accountability!) or off if you’re a little screen-shy still.

Our lil group of fitness-inclined women committed to a virtual workout or two last week and we found that the group mentality motivated us to actually close our laptops and step away from our desks for an hour. Now we’re challenging you to do the same: text a couple pals and commit to a workout class this week. For added fun, try the same class and have a post-sweat virtual happy hour to recap.

We tried a handful of local boutique fitness studios’ virtual offerings to give you a preview of your next virtual workout. When you’re yearning for the gym days of yore, que up your Zoom knowing what to expect.

I’d only taken one Alchemy class prior to the pandemic, and I was hoping for the same intensity, sweat, and muscle burn in the virtual experience. I found an “A10” class on FB Live (which had been recorded the week before during a Sweat MN event). Coach Ben led the 30-minute workout from his apartment, along with his girlfriend Sarah, who demonstrated all the moves. I tend to need extra help with form in real-life classes, so I was worried the online versions wouldn’t work for me. That’s why having the second person to demonstrate in this case really helped me. We did lunges, air squats, push-ups, and sit-ups. It was the perfect short-and-sweet sweat sesh to squeeze in before my workday. It got me thinking that, even though I long for the gym, the people, and the community I feel connected to when I work out in a group, there are a few benefits of logging in from the comforts of your home. There’s no prep, no travel time to the gym, no rushing to get there in time. The accessibility of virtual classes makes them a feasible option for people who travel a lot. As TCB Mag reported recently, Alchemy 365 was already offering its virtual workout series, Alchemy Anywhere, to members. But since the outbreak, the company really stepped up its online content and now has workouts available for free through their Instagram and YouTube channels, with daily, live-streaming, and on-demand workouts. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday, Alchemy instructors host Midday Micro Challenges. The studio is asking people who are enjoying the free workouts to support their future with a $50 or $100 pledge, or a $10 virtual drop-in. I’ll gladly pay for another virtual drop-in. alchemy365.com

—Lisa Rounds, Editorial Director

I will be the first to tell you that I am not a gym rat, so I didn’t have high hopes for a virtual HIIT workout. And whew, this is gym gym. Coming in at 40 minutes, the Zoom class was definitely high-intensity—surprise—but not unbearable. ALTR’s virtual HIIT workouts involve free weights, kettlebell weights, squats, pushups, and ab work, and the instructor demonstrated the movements before each circuit began. Half of me wanted him to do the workout with us (who doesn’t like to see their instructor sweat a little too?), but real-time form tips were helpful as well. The circuits were simple: three exercises in the first few and five in the main circuit. My Type-A self liked the repetition and knowing what was coming next. Normally, mirrored walls and grunting athlete types chiseled like stone sculptures would make me do a 180 but bringing the weight room into my living room made it less intimidating. (Is it just me or does grunting out 30 pushups seem easier with colorful curtains and patterned pillows in the background?) It wasn’t an easy workout but if we wanted easy, we’d stay on the couch eating Cheetos and binging [insert guilty pleasure show of choice]. I’m still undecided on having music in the background, which doesn’t function on Zoom as well as it would in a physical studio, but I did have P!nk playing in my head the rest of the day, so I’m not complaining. Wind down the virtual workout with a little yoga-stretching (admittedly, my favorite part) and resume your day. Virtual drop-ins are $10 at ALTR, if you want a virtual first date without the long-term commitment of a membership. altrfit.com

—Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor

I’ve been a fan of Barre3 ever since my boyfriend and I attended a class at the Edina studio last February, so I was thrilled to learn their fabulous team of instructors were teaching daily Zoom classes. (You can join a class live, or opt to play the sessions on your own time after they’ve aired.) I recently tried a live class after desperately missing studio camaraderie—and was incredibly impressed by the sense of community I felt, even on a screen. It was set up like a regular studio class, full of tiny isometric movements and low-impact cardio that seriously fatigues your muscles. You can choose to turn off your camera or leave it on (but please, please mute yourself)—I left my camera on because I needed the accountability of people actually seeing me squat-pulse. (Is it just me, or does anyone else feel like you work harder with an instructor watching?) The only equipment we used was small hand weights, though you’d still get a killer workout without them—or you can use large bottles of Frank’s Red Hot, which I may or may not have tried once before I owned dumbbells. Even without being able to perform hands-on adjustments, the instructor provided clear instructions and modifications, cheering us on as we went. And, just like in the studio, the hour class passed quickly, every muscle in my body shook, and I felt mentally better than I had all day. barre3.com

—Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor

If I’m breaking a sweat, it has to be entertaining (i.e. biking, rollerblading, playing ultimate frisbee). So, I was an instant fan of the sassy instructors and mildly-PG body positivity at The FIRM. The instructors lead the exercises onscreen as they go, which this visual learner appreciates. Barre and Vintage Aerobics instructor Doug was charismatic, encouraging, and worked my abs extra hard with some good laughs. Thank goodness for curtains and the no-video option, ‘cause I felt like a bull in a china shop trying to stay light on my feet during my first Vintage Aerobic class, but more power to the seasoned Jane Fonda-ers who had their video on. Pro tip: avoid areas with light fixtures (unless you don’t like your light fixtures).

With a mix of offerings—barre, HIIT, yoga, hip hop, sculpt—TF is a great way for gym newbies (me!) to try an array of workouts without constantly jumping gyms. The FIRM is a bit more dance-leaning than the typical sweat studio, but it also offers CrossFit, cardio, and strength options for the less ballet-savvy. Don’t mistake the kind instructors and diversity of offerings for generality though: These classes are challenging and sweaty. The small movements provided strengthening in muscles I didn’t previously know I had. There’s a reason they call it The FIRM, y’all! I walked away feeling strong, proud, a little sore, and motivated to come back for another sesh the next day (and I did, I did!). A seven-day free trial gives you access to the full range of virtual classes on their schedule, plus they do a number of classes on FB Live as well. thefirmmpls.com

—Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor

As a klutzy dance class beginner (unless you count elementary school ballet lessons), mXe’s prerecorded dance classes were easy to follow and a great source of stress relief. I’ve shied away from dance classes before, but the fact that it was virtual, not live, and only my cat—who tried to join in multiple times—could see me rock out to Lizzo made it more approachable.

The class recordings, which are from previous dance classes, show the studio and other participants (ah, the days of going to the gym together) and are surprisingly immersive. So much so that it’s jolting not to see yourself in the studio mirror. While the level of community is far less than Zoom classes offer, there is a silver lining to prerecorded classes: if you’re not feeling it, no one will know if you leave or don’t finish—except the cat.

Each class is spent learning a single dance to a specific song and adding a little chaos by doing the same dance to different songs with similar beats. The options are hour-long sessions or 30-minute “quickies” Because the 60-minute class only contains one dance, I could semi-naturally footloose my way through without smashing the rewind button. It’s definitely possible to have the moves down by the end of vid, but as a perfectionist/novice needing a little extra practice, I enjoyed having the option to rewind or watch the full class again. With dozens feel-good songs from artists like Beyoncé, Elton John, and of course Lizzo, it’s difficult not to continue right on to the next one until you’re slidin’ like Sandy. mxe.life

—Tiffany Lukk, Editorial Intern

After totally subscribing to the yogi mantra for many years, I recently turned away from practicing in favor of other cardio or HIIT workouts. But during the long, dark days of quarantine, I (like many others) am in need of an extra dose of relaxation when it comes to my post-work release of endorphins. So, I decided to stream Rise Yoga’s 60-minute Vinyasa Flow. What stood out to me most is how much the class focused on breath. While that may seem obvious for a yoga class, I’ve definitely been in some that fail to remind you that yoga is all about the connecting the mind and body. Whenever I found myself losing attention to pranyama, my instructor, Anna, would stress the importance of "one breath, one movement." Although the class felt slower-paced at the beginning and end, it was filled with functional movements and poses that kept my muscles engaged and my heart rate up—all while keeping my mind at ease. I suffer from headaches (cluster, migraines, you name them!), and it’s not uncommon for me to come down with one after a long day of work. Despite the fact that I did the 6 P.M. class on my living room floor (while fighting off my cat, Lloyd, who wanted in on the downward dog action), when the class concluded, I came out (quite literally) in a completely different head space. Another bonus: Anna was warm, relatable and accommodating to yogis of all levels, offering plenty of pose modifications and variations—exactly what I needed after a long body-bending hiatus. If you’re looking to counteract a jam-packed day of video calls and deadlines, give this flow a go. Stream the studio’s mix of classes via zoom, from restorative yoga to practices focused on balance and mobility. Capped off the night with an epsom salt bath and a face mask—highly recommend! riseyogamn.com

—Madeline Nachbar, Trend & Style Editor

× Expand Photo by Steve Korf Virtual Fitness Classes During COVID-19 Stretching, lifting, dancing, yoga-ing—our editors tried it. Northeast Minneapolis' Studio ME offers customized virtual workout plans tailored to your goals and abilities.

I’ve never fancied myself a “less is more” kind of gal but if this quarantine has taught me anything, it’s that now—especially when (literally) no one’s watching—is the time to try on something new for size. With that, I decided to trade in the chaotic energy of HIIT and cardio classes for something a bit slower paced. If you’re a non-yogi (like myself) but fienin’ for a good stretch and sweat sesh, I think you’ll dig the STRONG + MOVE class offered at Studio ME Fitness. Yoga poses set the foundation of a well-rounded class peppered with small, isometric movements, Pilates-style. According to my instructor Chelsea, “the slower you go, the more muscles you move.” And wow, was she right: the pulsing and drawn-out balance moves (hello, standing leg kicks!) generated just as much sweat and effort as a set of burpees. Four days later and my hammies are still feeling the burn! In my first fumbling moments, I learned that foot strength is a key indicator in balance. Many times, we were told to “anchor” our big toes into the ground as we held a pose—and it worked! For someone who can’t so much as touch their toes, I walked away from the class feeling energized, confident, and oh-so-limber. Bonus: Chelsea not only emulated each move, she moved through the entire workout with us which truly made it feel like we were all in it together. The session was held on Zoom which, admittedly, is not exactly my favorite platform of the moment but (but!) it truly helped foster the communal vibe so many of us are missing sans our beloved gyms. Studio ME is offering one week of unlimited virtual classes for $29.99 (only 10 available each month), which includes a free 30-minute goal setting session with one of its coaches. studiomefitness.com

—Jamie Korf, Deputy Editor

Look, I’m not a yoga girl. I go through phases every now and then where I think I want to get into yoga, and often let my mind wander mid-class and wish I had gone for a run instead. But I’ve never gotten bored at Yoga Sol. The donation-based studio in Northeast is my go-to for obliteratingly challenging Yoga Sculpt classes (that you can modify for all levels), calming candlelight flow, and any practice in between. The instructors are funny, down-to-earth, and relatable, and always find ways to challenge participants without making us feel bad if we can’t nail a move. My kind of people.

Currently, Yoga Sol is offering around 30 pay-what-you-can live-stream classes via Zoom every week, suggested donation $5–$20. All class types are available, from sculpt to vinyasa to candlelight (BYO candles). I tried a classic yoga flow with mixed feelings going into the class—I have a hard time connecting with pre-recorded yoga, plus I have two kittens who LOVE playing with my yoga mat. But having a live teacher (plus other yogis) made me feel much more in tune with the class, which let me escape from a particularly rough day and focus on movement and breath. The instructor’s cues and video stream were clear, and I found myself surprised the hour class ended so quickly. I’ll definitely try another class soon. yoga-sol.com

—Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor