Test Drive: Meeting Mobility Goals at StretchLab

How many times in our lives has someone—a PE teacher, a doctor, a yoga instructor—lectured us about the importance of stretching consistently? And how many of us actually do it? I’ll admit that I, for one, do not. I’ve always been pretty bad about it, even when I was putting my muscles through the ringer with months of marathon training last summer. Pulling on my sweaty, exhausted limbs was the last thing I felt like doing after running 16 miles in the insufferable Minnesotan humidity. I usually opted to hop straight in the shower afterward, a choice that came back to bite me in the butt on more than a few occasions (hello tight hamstrings, my old friend).

Fortunately, whether you’re aching from poor post-exercise practice like me, or struggling with limited mobility, StretchLab and their certified flexologists are here for you. The brand new studio in Plymouth offers 25-50 minute one-on-one assisted stretching sessions for individuals with all types of needs and goals. Assisted stretching is exactly what it sounds like: a trained professional assesses your flexibility situation, both where you are and where you’d like to be, and stretches your body for you accordingly.

“There are a ton of different benefits people can experience from assisted stretching,” says Jim Steffes, general manager of StretchLab Plymouth. “Obviously, the first one that comes to mind is improving flexibility, but it’s also decreasing aches and pains, improving sport performance, and performance of everyday activities. Those things are all byproducts of improving mobility.”

Loosening Up

When I walked in to the studio for my introductory 25-minute session, I was greeted by Kevin Heck, one of the location’s eight flexologists, and led to a row of long, cushioned benches. In the bright, open-concept space, several other clients were being stretched side-by-side. This is one of the ways assisted stretching differs from other muscle tension-

relieving activities, like massage and yoga. “It’s not roomed off like a clinic,” says co-owner Shawn Van Drehle. “There isn’t calm Zen music. It’s an upbeat environment with a communal feel to it. People can expect to feel amazing and relaxed when it’s done, but also energized and ready to tackle their day.”

Heck began the session by having me lay on my back as he gently pulled and shook each of my limbs out. He then started to stretch my major muscles using the contract-relax Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) technique. Once he had stretched one of my muscles to the point of mild discomfort, I would flex the muscle, pushing back against him for 3-5 seconds, then relax. After this contract-relax exercise, the muscle would comfortably stretch a bit further than it had before. PNF stretching is a form of flexibility training that relies on the body’s reflexes to achieve a deep stretch. All flexologists, who can only become certified through StretchLab at the company’s headquarters in Irvine, California, must master this technique.

Flexibility for Every Body

How often clients come in to get stretched depends on their unique situation and needs, although Van Drehle recommends making time for it at least once a week. “We’ve only been open for two weeks, and already our clients are starting to see improvements with their range of motion,” he says. The accessible and customizable nature of assisted stretching is what attracted Van Drehle and his wife to the StretchLab franchise.

“Our youngest member is 6 years old, and we have people in their 80’s,” he says. “You don’t have to be a fitness guru or a gym rat to be a member. It’s open for everyone. All body types, all ages, all genders.” StretchLab Plymouth is currently the only assisted stretching studio in Minnesota, but that won’t be the case for long. The Van Drehles are planning on opening up two more StretchLab locations within the next year in Maplewood and along Lake Bde Maka Ska.

Although I didn’t come into my assisted stretching session with any particular ailments, I left feeling lighter and refreshed. I can see how a quick session—before work, after work, or even over a lunch break—could make a huge difference in someone’s day. Stretching, unlike many other revitalizing physical activities, doesn’t make you sweaty, and while flexible clothing is recommended, it isn’t required. “The other night we stretched a guy in a suit,” Steffes adds. “We’re here to meet people where they’re at and to help them achieve their goals.”

First 25-minute introductory stretch is $29. Following a-la-carte sessions are $49 for 25 minutes and $95 for 50 minutes. Monthly memberships available. StretchLab Plymouth, 2700 Annapolis Circle Ste. C, 763-553-7939, local.stretchlab.com/location/plymouth