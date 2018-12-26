Test Drive: Kickstarting the Year With Muay Thai

× Expand via Shutterstock

I’ve never been one for sticking to a routine, and my fitness habits are no exception. I don’t like to know that I’m working out. I hate repetition. And I’ve never mastered any particular “thing”—mainly because I haven’t given myself the time or patience to. Knowing this, my personal trainer at the Y—who helped me work my way through a post-shoulder injury funk—insisted I try a class she teaches called Muay Thai, since no two class sessions are the same. I asked where I could sign up (loudly, and with a lot of enthusiasm).

“Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is referred to as the art of eight limbs,” says Elis Bradshaw, certified personal trainer and martial arts instructor at the Douglas Dayton YMCA at Gaviidae. “Your eight limbs are your eight weapons, which breaks down to your punches, fists, elbows, knees, and kicks.”

It’s viewed as a much more approachable form of martial arts that doesn’t require a special outfit or strict requirements, like testing for belts. You learn your strikes and how to put them into practice, should you find yourself in a situation where you need to defend yourself. Oh, and you get a killer workout in along the way.

Muay Thai at the Y The editor attempting to roundhouse at the downtown Y's Power House studio.

“Whether you’re using it as fitness or sparring in the ring, Muay Thai is about being able to generate maximum power with minimal effort,” says Bradshaw. “Even when you’re gassed at the very end of a battle and only have ten percent left, you can still line up your strikes to maximize the power you have left. We operate on a loose equation of ten percent effort with ninety percent power, regardless of how much you have left in the tank.”

All that power, as I came to learn, is heavily sourced from your core (more on that shortly). When I arrived to class on my first day, I learned that every session starts with jumping rope to get the blood flowing. Once our three minutes were up, participants were instructed to get into our stances. “Without a solid stance, your strikes won’t land, no matter how strong or fast you think you are,” says Bradshaw.

Your stance, the foundation of the sport, is like an exaggerated squat where your feet are staggered and slightly farther apart than shoulder width, pointed outward. You keep your weight on the balls of your feet, with a slight bend to the knees. Elbows are in tight, your hands are at cheek level, and your chin is tucked. Sound easy enough? Try it intermittently for a 45-minute class session—with the occasional kettlebell hold thrown in for good measure. My glutes were on fire.

For the second half of class, Bradshaw split up the participants into smaller groups. One subgroup was focused on pad work, the other worked on kicks. As a first-timer, she had me repeatedly bend my knees and touch them to a wall, a movement that helps your body understand what it means to naturally kick someone else. “Knees help you reprogram your brain,” explains Bradshaw. “Most of us aren’t used to hips and glutes being the center of power to our movements. Knees are a pretty straightforward way to draw that energy from the center of our body to our extremities.” As someone who’s never done much with lifting her legs, save for the sporadic (and very short!) outdoor jog, it didn’t take long for me to work up a sweat.

Bradshaw rotated from one group to the next, helping participants with their form (“Wider stance! Wider stance!”) and keeping them on their toes (literally). In my experience with group fitness classes, levels and abilities were varied with everyone executing the same movements. While there are both pros and cons to this, I appreciated that she grouped us together based on skill level, leveling out the playing field (and easing first-timer anxieties.)

The end of the hour was marked with some encouraging remarks from Bradshaw, along with a taste for what to expect for next week’s class. Everyone walked away with some form of homework—mine was, of course, honing in on my stance and working on shadow boxing sequences. I loved that everyone not only had a unique skill to work on, but that we all shared the same common goal: to challenge our bodies in ways we never had before.

“In Muay Thai, you meet yourself exactly where you are, and your teacher will meet you where you are,” says Bradshaw. “You’re doing these self-focused and self-motivated drills, digging into the techniques and learning why and how they work for you. The basis of the art is practice: everyone gets a major workout and improves their balance and coordination, but no two people are doing ‘one’ specific thing.” You don’t need to be in incredible shape to start training—it’s all skill-based. Work on your techniques with focus and patience, and you’ll naturally get more conditioned with time.

Fast forward six months, and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made for my body—and my mind. I’ve gotten the hang of kicks, trading punches and pad work with fellow students, and just begun learning how to attack and defend myself using elbows. My core is the strongest it’s ever been and while I chalk all of that up to Bradshaw’s teachings, I learned something about myself along the way, too: having specific fitness goals and to-dos led to a commitment level I never knew I had. Finally, something that’s stuck.

“This isn’t about doing big flashy, flying moves or kicks,” adds Bradshaw. “You’re learning to do things you’ve never done anything remotely like before. It takes humility and a willingness to work.”

Muay Thai training is offered at The Cellar Gym, Gorilla Combat, and the Academy MN. Must be a member of the YMCA to participate in Muay Thai and other group fitness classes.