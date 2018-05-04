Test Drive: Flying High in The Aviary’s Bungee Fitness Class

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Aviary. Students fly through the air via bungee cord at The Aviary.

If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to do push-ups on the moon, wonder no more. Enter: Bungee fitness at The Aviary, where low gravity rules. This Instagram-worthy group fitness class takes your basic cardio to the next level, literally.

The one-hour Bungee 101 class starts with the basics. Instructors teach 12 different moves, then each student picks their favorite to put into what ends up being a cardio routine made up of plank jumps, lunges, and push ups. But don't let all that flying through the air fool you—these moves still require major effort. A combination of pulling against the cord, adjusting your balance at top speed, and doing sets of used-to-be-simple movements gets the heart going. Squats are still squats, even if you're getting a little assistance from a bungee cord.

Christine Longe, founder of both Aviary locations in Northeast Minneapolis and Minnetonka, is no stranger to unconventional workouts—she attended circus school, after all. She fell in love with aerial yoga nine years ago, and has been training students midair since the Northeast location’s opening in 2015. “You find out how humbling it is to not be able to do anything,” Longe says, laughing. “[Aerial yoga] really spoke to me and I really enjoyed it. All of the sudden I had all this muscle definition, mostly in my upper body, that I never had before.” When the team opened up the Minnetonka location in 2017, Longe knew she wanted to introduce bungee fitness into the mix. After seeing a video of a Thailand fitness studio’s bungee program, she and her aerial yoga students were hooked on the idea.

× Expand The Aviary's studio in Minnetonka. The airy Minnetonka studio features high ceilings and padded floors, so you can jump (and fall) to your heart's desire.

While gliding through the air might look effortless, it takes time to master. One of the more basic bungee moves, the flying push-ups, often takes students several rounds of 10 reps before they're comfortable enough to move up to higher-level classes. But the process is more fun than fatigue. “You laugh out loud, giggle, maybe successfully complete [the bungee move]," Longe says. "By mixing in those moments of fun, you forget that you’re actually doing a workout.”

The whole bungee harness situation is a different story. The combination of gravity pulling you down and the bungee cord pulling you up can lead to some understandable pinching and pulling around your hips. My bones were a little sore the next day, and I probably wouldn’t get into the harness two days in a row—at least not while I’m still a novice. But fear not—if anything gets too uncomfortable, just give your instructor a shout—with only eight students to a class, getting lost in the shuffle isn’t an issue.

For reluctant runners, flying high beats putzing away on the treadmill any day. A $199-per-month membership gets you unlimited bungee classes (and aerial yoga!), and single classes are $25. This mix of fun and flight accommodates all fitness levels—Longe has taught both younger folks looking to take their cardio game up a notch, as well as an older crowd that wants a lower-impact workout.

And while bungee fitness may be the the “it” thing now, Longe is always looking toward the future. She hopes to someday expand her bungee instruction digitally, offering online classes for students all over the globe. “There’s a lot of interest out there,” Longe says. As far as I'm concerned, she's right. I'll be back for more—my flying push-up isn’t quite there yet.

The Aviary, 118 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka., theaviarympls.com

