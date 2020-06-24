Test Drive: First Time Waterskiing

× Expand via Shutterstock Girl Skiing

The ultimate Minnesotan summer exploits involve being towed behind a boat on a water apparatus (skis, tubes, boards). Anything semi-floating that you can stand or sit on is fair game. Water activities are core to the state identity—almost equal to lutefisk, fishing opener, and long underwear. And the holy grail of water sportsing? Waterskiing.

Now, I’m a born-and-raised Twin Citian but I’ve always been a little skittish of water sports—I didn’t beg to go tubing like other eight-year-olds. My family wasn’t a cabin-owning family for most of my life and we haven’t accumulated all the toys that come with a legacy cabin on Leech Lake. So, I haven’t yet had the courage (or opportunity) to pop up on skis.

In MN, you’re in one of two mutually exclusive groups: You’re either a water-skier or you’re not. There’s no overlap in that Venn diagram.

But, during the last week in May my time came—this scaredy-cat tried waterskiing. What can I say? Quarantine makes us do crazy things.

Photo by Marna Gisvold Natalie waterskiing (kind of) circa 2013 Me trying (and failing) skiing seven years ago. The Minnesotan word for this pose is "ope."

They say the hardest part of skiing is getting up and while it may be true, that was not my problem. (My only previous waterskiing trial was seven years ago at a friend’s cabin, where I got up over and over and over again and went down within 10 seconds each time.)

When I hopped in the water of a small private lake in Maple Grove on a sunny Wednesday evening, it wasn’t so much that I was dying to try my ski legs, but more so that my boyfriend (an avid water and winter skier) was determined to teach me.

Contrary to popular practice (and Jaws logic), you do not need a bigger boat. While zippy new Malibus are arguably better, an ‘89 Sea Ray works just fine too. I refused to go first—in hindsight, probably not the best choice—and watched my boyfriend and his dad slalom (!!) ski before agreeing to try.

In the water, the rubber shoe part of the ski is easier to get on and should fit your foot snuggly—you don’t want to lose one and end up learning to barefoot ski instead. There are particular styles of skis meant for learning that have a removable plastic bar toward the front to ensure the skis are correctly distanced, preventing a mid-lake center splits.

Photo by Marna Gisvold Natalie Waterskiing 2013 Seven years ago, I tried waterskiing for the first time. I fell milliseconds after this photo was taken—I promise.

Once your skis are on, you wait for an eternity (okay, about 60 seconds) while the driver pulls the rope tight. While bobbing, your job is to pull your knees into your chest so that your skis are at about a 45-degree angle with the surface of the water. The only lesson I remember from my first skiing attempt years ago is to keep the tips of the skis out of the water. I kept those tips out of the water like my life depended on it, y’all! (It felt like it did!)

Try number one was unsuccessful: I popped up, leaned too far back and just sat right back down. Plop!

Try number two was of equal failure: I popped up and fell to the right in a flurry of flailing arms and lake spray.

Third strike and I’m out, I thought. (Plus, I don’t want to prolong my embarrassment in front of my boyfriend’s entire family!) I popped up and wobbled a bit but suddenly, I was doing it. Tips out of the water, knees slightly bent, leaning back a little: I was ACTUALLY waterskiing, folks!

The appropriate Minnesota exclamation at this very moment is “You guys!”

Ten seconds go by, then 20, then a loop around the lake. The Rocky theme song is playing in my head. (duh-da-daaa-dun-duh...) This is the Minnesotan dream.

Waterskiing first-timers, take it from me, that first 20 seconds is the most gratifying moment of your lake-bound life. I was grinning ear to ear and looking like an absolute dork with my non-waterproof mascara running all over my face and neck, and my wet ponytail glued to the top of my head. But I couldn’t care less because I was skiing (!!)

Exactly two loops around the lake and my legs started to shake from the constant squat position. It’s no wonder people who ski into their 60s and 70s are in incredible shape. I’m 23 and I can hardly go at it for 10 minutes.

I pat my head—the universal signal for “going home,” aka, driving by the dock—and swing in and drop the rope. Sliding back into the boat with all the grace of beached walrus, still with that ridiculous grin plastered across my face.

I’d done it.

(And my biggest fear of all, losing my bottoms in an epic wipeout, had not been realized—whew.)

I had earned a major hole punch in my MN Card—and it wasn’t even June yet! The best part about this exercise-entertainment mashup is that there’s no membership required, no class times, no studio. Just a lake, a boat, and you (plus some equipment). And you likely know at least 16 other people with boat/lake/ski equipment, so really, all you need for the ultimate must-try Minnesotan venture is a friend.

Oh, and last tip! You must always pronounce it as “bow-t” with an excessively strong “o” sound. That’s how you know you’re doing it right.