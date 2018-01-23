Test Drive: At ZeSa Fitness, Instability is the New Balanced

× Expand Photo courtesy of ZeSa Fitness People working out at ZeSa Fitness.

Who knew there were so many important muscles in a pinky toe. I sure as heck didn’t, nor did I know about the ones on the bottoms of my feet, around my wrists, or the ones between the ones between my abs. But all of them and more were set ablaze during my hour-long ZeSa Fitness Power workout, and now I know. Oh boy do I know.

It’s a funny concept: Improving stability with, well, complete instability. But after just one session, I’m a believer. The entire workout, I had at least one hand or foot on an "activator,” which is a platform with a curved bottom. Balancing on what’s essentially a balloon is tough enough, but coupled with the fun little surprise that platform rotates, I might as well have been trying to ice skate on Jell-O. That’s why our trainer kept the actual workout pretty basic—one- and two-legged squats, lunges, and planks. Simple movements are more than enough to fire up those secondary and tertiary muscles that are so crucial to our balance and building strength from deep inside, out.

“When you stand on an unstable device, you’re engaging and stimulating additional muscles that don’t normally engage when you’re on the floor,” ZeSa founder Shanti Rainey says. “What we don’t realize is that in your 20s, those muscles are just there for you. But as we age, if you don’t engage them, they just go dormant, and before you know it, it feels like, “Oh my gosh, I just lost my balance.”

Rainey has been dropping that knowledge bomb on athletes since his days as a personal trainer. Fresh out of University of St. Thomas with a Bachelor of Science degree, he noticed big changes in those he trained using what back then were just prototypes of his instability activators. One of Rainey’s 80-year-old trainees, for example, came to him with a limp so bad, he could hardly walk at all. Soon, he was practically skipping. “One day he took me out into the hallway and was like, ‘Shanti, watch this.’ And he just went,” Rainey says. “To him, it meant the world to get that back.”

In the seven years since, Rainey and his business partner-turned fellow ZeSa trainer, Cindy Vavra, have opened a brick and mortar location in downtown Minneapolis, ZeSa Fitness, and expanded their client base to include trainees of all ages and abilities, even professional athletes.

× Expand Stability activator in ZeSa Fitness studio.

Rainey’s patented rotating activators are so unique, that they’ve attracted interest from the NFL. Eight teams, including the Vikings, use them. Instability training was already a big part of their regimens for obvious reasons (see Stefon Diggs’s tip-toe sideline grab against the Saints) but one of Rainey’s activators replaces the five or so other tools they were using to achieve the same goal. His device also offers six levels of progression. “It’s like a dumbbell,” Rainey says. “When you use a five pounder, you’re getting a certain level of muscle recruitment, and then a 10 pounder has a different effect. Instability works exactly the same way. That was sort of my ah-ha moment.”

But ZeSa is meant for us non-catchers of game-winning touchdowns, too. My classmates included three other first-timers, one of whom was seven months pregnant, and a few others who have been coming to Rainey and Vavra since they opened last year to achieve their weight-loss goals. The trainee next to me said she’s lost inches off her waist since becoming a member last August.

The space lends itself well to all different kinds of athletes. Wood-paneled walls and soft lighting give off yoga studio vibes, while the thick chains hanging from the ceiling have made elite aerialists feel right at home. Vavra said she’s trained an American Ninja Warrior and a 50-year-old all in one day—a 50-year-old who couldn’t so much as squat when he first came to ZeSa, but today, does his workouts while wearing a weighted vest.

The long-term results make the $179 unlimited monthly membership tempting, but if you’re not ready to completely abandon your daily runs around the lake, the $25 individual session is a worthwhile way to mix in some low-impact work into your week. As soon as my pinky toe muscles stop shaking, I’ll be back.

ZeSa Fitness, 1024 S. Washington Ave., Mpls., zesafitness.com