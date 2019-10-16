Test Drive: Aerial Fitness at The Aviary

× Expand Photo by Natalie Hall The Aviary in Northeast has introductory aerial fitness classes, where you get to hang upside down like a sloth.

For those of us who've thought about following through on the classic expression, run away and join the circus, there is a practical solution that doesn’t involve elephants, tight ropes and unicycles. Aerial fitness at The Aviary is where circus meets adult gym class. In The Aviary’s industrial Northeast studio space, heavy-duty fabric swaths hang on swivels anchored into the ceiling, just waiting for novice non-circus performers like myself to fold into them.

Before your stomach knots up thinking about P!nk’s dizzying Grammy performance circa 2010, know that the fabric holds about 2,500 pounds, and there’s no water-flinging and only minimal spinning in classes at The Aviary.

Four years ago, circus fan Christine Longe started The Aviary in Northeast as a way for aerial classes to be accessible for inexperienced adults. Her larger Minnetonka studio opened two years ago for fabric fliers in the western ‘burbs. They now offer many classes every day, like Aerial Stretch and Fit Fly Sculpt (a full-body aerial workout), plus bungee classes at the Minnetonka location.

The intro class, which is required to advance to any further classes at the studio, is about an hour of getting used to what it feels like to purposefully flip yourself upside down. I felt like a kid on very flexible monkey bars. The class starts with learning how to use the fabric properly and integrates stretching and fitness, including lunges, a bit of abs, and some arm work. (There was a proud moment when I kind of did a pull up with the fabric, woo-hoo!)

Natalie Lanners, our positive, peppy instructor, assured us that the fabric’s slight pinching around the waist is normal and would go away after a few classes. Lanners helped each of us get into aerials if we struggled and was encouraging, but not intimidating. Everything in the class is optional, Lanners said, and while she might encourage us to try things, she would not force us if we didn’t feel up to it.

× Expand Photo by Natalie Hall The Aviary's Northeast location is the original home of this circus-esque outfit, but the larger Minnetonka location also offers aerial fitness and bungee classes.

Then, we wiggled our limbs into several beginner aerials. One of my favorites, the hanging bat, is exactly what it sounds like: hanging upside down, using your abs to keep your body completely straight, and supporting your shoulders with the fabric. It’s not as scary as it sounds–it’s actually kind of cozy! I can understand why bats sleep like that.

The class builds to the final aerial. It is definitely the hardest one in the intro class, but Lanners slowed it down into safe and manageable steps. With the blood running to my head, I twisted my legs into the fabric and let my torso go, lounging as I imagine sloths might feel hanging by their gangly legs from leafy rainforest branches. (Sloths must not get dizzy.)

My only warning would be to people who experience motion sickness very easily. I’m right there with you: a 10-minute car ride induces nausea for me, so a few moments during the class made my motion sickness flare up ever so slightly. But, a little green-ness is acceptable to feel like a kid at recess again, and get to hang upside down like the gray, furry slowpokes currently trending.

Overall? 10/10 would recommend. Bonus: The Aviary make the intro class free, so what do you have to lose in swinging by?

The Aviary, 201 Sixth St. SE, Mpls., and 118 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka, theaviarympls.com