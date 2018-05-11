Stephanie Meyer on Cooking Her Way through an Autoimmune Disorder

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephanie Meyer Stephanie Meyer

Normally, a Twitter profile bio wouldn't come up in an interview. But Stephanie Meyer isn’t normal, in the best possible way. Underneath a list of professional accomplishments (cook, photographer, and author of Twin Cities Chef’s Table), Meyer tacked on a single, curious hashtag to her bio: #vroom. And before you start picturing her lapping Danica Patrick around the track, you should know it has nothing to do with motor sports. “I’ve used #Vroom for years,” Meyer says. “It represents my paradigm shift into eating food in order to feel great instead of eating food just to check it off the list.”

That shift Meyer speaks of started when she miscarried twice in 2004, and took full effect when she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto's disease, in 2010. But where some might have seen an excuse to wallow, Meyer vroomed into new experiences, new perspective. She even considers herself lucky. “I have not had to take medication as I've been able to implement some of dietary changes,” She says of choosing to follow the Autoimmune Protocol, a paleo-like diet stripped of grains, dairy, and other foods that derail gut health. “It really resolved a lot of the thyroid issues I was having, and I felt really great.”

Since her diagnosis, Meyer has become a go-to resource in the Twin Cities for AIP, Whole30, and paleo dieting and cooking. She shares her expertise through her Fresh Tart blog, her meal-planning service, Project Vibrancy Meals, and on May 16, as the moderator of our Healthmakers event. We caught up with her ahead of the event to preview some of the issues surrounding women's health she and the panelists plan to discuss.

Take us back to 2010 before you got the Hashimoto’s diagnosis—where were you at mentally and physical?

I was having a lot of health problems. The most serious thing was I had two miscarriages, so I had fertility issues, that was one of the first really big clues. I hadn't had that problem at all when I had my son 10 years before that. I was having really low energy, a lot of brain fog, and depression. I hadn't really experienced any of those things before. It had just been slowly creeping up on me.

That’s a scary thing to have come out of nowhere…

Those miscarriages were the first time in my life that I had had something unhealthy happen to me. And that was almost the most upsetting part of it. The whole thing is upsetting, of course, but I was like, "My body failed me." And it really scared me. My pregnancy with my son was really easy, and I was healthy through the whole pregnancy, and I had always just been that way. Those two miscarriages made me realize what a lot of people realize, what we should all realize, that I'm not invincible, and I can't take my health for granted.

Was there some relief in finding out what was causing it?

We were very early in catching it. I hadn't been feeling unwell for that long, and I think the fact that I was a person who's very interested in health and always have been, always have been interested in nutrition, helped. I was very lucky. I don't know what the average diagnosis time for Hashimoto's is, but I think it takes people a long time [to catch it] usually. It's much better now, but back then, it just wasn't kind of exploding the way it is right now.

Why was a dietary solution your first thought?

I was working with a functional medicine doctor who's not in the Twin Cities anymore. That's when I stopped eating gluten and I started experimenting with paleo, and it helped me feel a lot better. Until around 2013 when I had a lot of personal stress. I went through a divorce and moved and my son was graduating from high school. That’s when I dug back in and learned about the Autoimmune Protocol and decided, you know what, if I'm under this much stress, I really need to take extra, extra good care of myself.

What were some of the first changes you made?

It included much better sleep, not drinking alcohol at all, because I could tell I wasn't having good reactions when I did, getting rid of caffeine for a while, because I was having really bad reactions to that too.

No coffee?! Annnnd that’s our cue to exit this diet before we even start.

I was already stressed out, and every time I drank a cup of coffee, I could just feel adrenaline pulsing through my veins. And I was like, "You know what, I think this is not great for my thyroid or for anything else." The heart racing, just a feeling of being stressed out, I just hadn't really experienced that feeling before.

What was the hardest food for you to give up?

Nightshade vegetables, which are chilis and eggplant and white potatoes, although I am fine eating white potatoes now. When people are compromised and they're having problems with food sensitivities, having some digestive problems, those are particularly troublesome and of course they're in everything.

OK, now you're really just putting us to shame. Out of everything you can't eat, you miss certain veggies the most? What about baked goods or Cheetos?

You totally just unearthed the fact that I'm not a big sweets person! You nailed it. I certainly can appreciate a delicious dessert, but that's not the thing that I missed because I don't really eat a lot of cookies and desserts and things like that.

What people do find is when they're really struggling to get their gut health back on track, not eating sweets makes the process go a lot faster. Finding substitutions like really great fresh fruit and making warm fruit treats ends up being what people start doing.

What other parts of your life changed when your diet did?

I was worried that it was going to change my ability to eat with my friends and family and I kind of had a little period of grieving. But it actually ended up not affecting me at all. In fact, everybody was so cool about it. I ended up having these amazing conversations. Also I had some incredible meals, some of the best meals I've ever had when I was very strictly following the autoimmune protocol.

Did they remain cool about it even when you had to swap some Thanksgiving meal staples for AIP compliant options?

I don't even think they knew the difference, honestly! If you really think about it, Thanksgiving is based obviously on turkey and great vegetables, so you don't really miss anything. Instead of doing white potatoes, then I just whipped parsnips. And I still made gravy, but I just thickened it with a root starch instead of flower. I took all of our family favorites and adapted them. I don't think anyone thought much about it. It was fun.

So you're saying we shouldn't be scared of words like 'restriction' and 'deprivation'?

I remind people is that the autoimmune protocol and Whole30 foods are the foods that chefs choose to work with in the finest restaurants int he world. It's the best quality fruits and vegetables and proteins and fish and healthy cooking fats. Those are the things that we love and pay a ton of money for to be prepared in restaurants, so it's not really deprivation, it's just a matter of shifting your paradigm.

How has yours shifted in the last few years?

That's the thing, it's like, what are you feeling deprived of? Are you feeling deprived of junk food? That's a really eyeopening conversation to have with yourself. It's like, I understand being deprived of convenience, and I definitely understand feeling deprived of being able to be out in a social situation and to participate, but feeling deprived of eating really low-quality food is such a strange thing.

