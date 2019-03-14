Downtown’s Sports Medicine Scene Boasts Mayo Clinic Standard With Skyway Connection

× Expand Courtesy of Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic

Let’s face it: Minnesota is the land of fitness buffs. We walk, run, bike, skate, ski, and swim no matter the season or weather. But all these healthy activities can lead to injuries—and the doctor’s office.

What if the doctor’s office was near your office? When Mayo Clinic Square opened in 2014 across the street from Target Center in Minneapolis, the plan was to work with Timberwolves and Lynx players, as well as amateur athletes and weekend warriors.

“We take care of athletes of all abilities and all ages,” says Jeffrey Payne, M.D., whose focus is on physical medicine and rehabilitation. “Basically, anybody who is active at all, we want to be able to take care of and help them.

“We are striving to be a comprehensive sports medicine center that includes people like me, who are primary-care sports medicine providers and orthopedic surgeons,” he says. “We have physical therapists, athletic trainers, sports performance specialists, sports psychology, sports nutrition, and musculoskeletal radiologists.”

Better yet, Payne says, for everyday athletes who live or work downtown, the clinic is on the skyway. So instead of taking take a day off work to see the doctor, specialist, or physical therapist, you can see those health professionals on your lunch break.

The clinic’s goal is “to offer that convenience to people to run over when they have a little bit of free time and be seen and get everything done here quickly,” he says. “Whether that is imaging studies, lab studies, if they need physical therapy or a procedure—it can all be done conveniently at one location.”

Collaborative Care

Payne says he enjoys practicing at Mayo Clinic Square because of the ease of working with specialists. “I sit near our orthopedic surgeons, so I can discuss a case,” he says. “I am across the hall from the musculoskeletal radiologist, so I can go review a patient’s MRI right on-site. Then I can walk upstairs and watch someone while they are performing their PT or working with one of our sports performance specialists and talk with our therapists.”

Mayo Clinic Square is in-network with most medical insurance plans and available without a referral, Payne says. “You can call the clinic directly and make an appointment.”

× Expand Courtesy of Mayo Clinic Anti-gravity Treadmill The anti-gravity treadmill at Mayo Clinic’s Minneapolis facility.

State of the Art

Overuse is the most common sports medicine complaint: tendon problems such as rotator cuff, tendinitis, tennis elbow and Achilles tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis. Because some injuries require more than rest, ice, compression, and elevation, Mayo Clinic Square has the latest rehab tools, such as the AlterG treadmill, Payne says. “It helps off-load body weight, so an athlete can get back to walking or running without putting the same amount of force on the injured area.”

The clinic also has an underwater treadmill for athletes ready to rehab but not ready to weight-bear or run on a hard surface, and they use video technology to record and analyze an athlete’s running form, golf swing or throwing motion.

“From a performance standpoint and also from an injury prevention standpoint, that’s a really nice feature of our practice,” Payne says. “Those services are available to everybody.”

Learning from the Pros

“One of the great things about Mayo is that specialists work together,” Payne says. “I can call a colleague in any other specialty, and we can arrange care for a patient in Rochester quickly. It’s great to be a part of that system.”

Similarly, working with pro athletes has benefits. “We learn a lot from that work,” he says. “We use the same principles to treat our elite and recreational athletes.”

And even though clinic staff regularly work with “faces you would recognize,” they don’t take their eye off the ball.

“You just have to stay focused on what the issue is, because if you get distracted from that, you aren’t giving the best care possible,” Payne says. “We are here to take care of athletes of all ages and abilities, not just professional athletes.”