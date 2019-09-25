A Spectator's Guide to the TC Marathon

× Expand CT Ryan Photography Spectators Medtronic TC Marathon Twin Cities Motion's Facebook page

We love the long-legged, large-lunged peeps running in the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. But, we don’t want to leave out the mitten-wearing, sign-holding buddies that cheer on the runners. For those of us who would rather stay in our bunny slippers than do early morning training, and whose pace is more… slothful, we have just the guide for you! We know you’re the team behind the runners, and you deserve credit–or burgers, signs, selfies, and fitness gear.

If you’re part of the cheer squad…

Looking Good

What is running without scenery? And by scenery, we mean screaming spectators.

The cheer squad can line up anywhere along the 10K and 5K routes on Saturday. The best spots are along Summit Avenue and up the hill past the Cathedral. Then, head to the Medtronic Grandstand to watch your friends cross the finish line.

The best spots for Sunday’s marathon viewers are at the start, along South 6th Street west of 5th Avenue South. Mid-route, along the northeast side of Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska between miles four and five, and along the east side of Lake Nokomis from miles 12 to 14, are optimal viewing and cheering spots. The last four-ish miles of the marathon, along Summit Avenue, are great for watching your runner finish strong.

Witness your 10-miler take their first steps on Sunday along Portland Avenue north of South 3rd Street. The final stretch along Summit Avenue from Cretin Avenue to the State Capitol grounds makes for great viewing, as well.

Pom-Pom Upgrade

Extra positivity points for spectators who bring cowbells, tambourines, thunder sticks, and signs. If you forget yours, cheering supplies are available from sponsors at the Expo.

Grand Finale

State Capitol Twin Cities Marathon

The 27th Mile Finish Area, just beyond the finish line, is a great place to reunite with your runner, see results, check out merch, snap a selfie with the Great Clips wall, ring the PR Bell, and clink your cold ones in the beer garden. Plus, your little monkeys can climb around to their hearts’ content with the Ninja Anywhere course, new to the 27th Mile this year.

If you’re only here for the souvenirs…

Start holiday shopping for your athletes, or make your friends think you’re a gym regular with the latest fitness gear from more than 100 vendors at the Health & Fitness Expo on Friday and Saturday. Hear from experienced runners and health experts on endurance, first-time marathon tips, and running health on the Seminar Stage. Speakers include author and lifelong runner Nicole Venzke Peterson at 6 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday, and Team USA Minnesota coach Chris Lundstrom at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Expo is free and open to the public.

If you’re bringing the family…

Twin Cities Motion's Facebook page Toddler Trot at Twin Cities Marathon

Warm up without wearing out at the Family Mile and Half-Mile events, both on John Ireland Boulevard on Saturday morning. Participants receive a medal, a shirt, and the added benefit of being able to walk the next day.

Even little ones who can’t walk can race in the Diaper Dash, a “competitive” crawl on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. on the State Capitol lawn. For kiddos ages 1 to 4, the Toddler Trot on Saturday at 11:30 is a 50-yard race by age. All mini runners receive race bibs, and tots get a participant shirt and medal.

If you’re only here for the food…

Grab a slice of coal-fired pizza at Black Sheep, just southeast of the Capitol grounds. Head to Keys Cafe on Robert Street for classic comfort foods, and don’t forget to indulge in their famous desserts. You can’t go wrong with German chocolate cake or Key’s House Cake (chocolate, chocolate, and chocolate drizzle).

For those of us wanting to escape the marathon fray for a moment, scoot over to Lowertown near CHS Field for from-scratch baked goods at neighborhood café staple The Buttered Tin, or chow down on incredible, juicy non-lucys and State Fair apps like cheese curds and poutine from The Bulldog. Kitty corner to Bulldog, Dark Horse completes your Lowertown pet collection (ha!), serving up fancy bar food in a trendy industrial setting, complete with a back-alley patio.

Meander down St. Paul’s main drag 7th Street for Italian staple eatery Cossetta, where you go through the line with a tray cafeteria-style–but we promise the food is 10 times better than high school lunch. For those meals-on-wheels lovers, food trucks are parked inside permanently at Seventh Street Truck Park, an indoor park with games, drinks, and an ice cream truck to top it all off.

Southwest of the Capitol dome sits St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill neighborhood, with long-standing St. Paul residents WA Frost and Company, Moscow on the Hill, and The Commodore, where F. Scott and Zelda used to order their rounds. Find home sweet gnome at burger joint, The Happy Gnome. Newer foodie spot Revival has a Cathedral Hill location serving up its cult-fave fried chicken and gluten friendly options, too. The hill’s newest inhabitant The Fitz offers wood-fired pizza and intriguing cocktails named after notorious adventurers. Dora The Explorer isn’t just for kids anymore–keep your paws off this tequila, strawberry, lime, and ginger beer mixer, Swiper.

For the full list of events, see the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2019 Spectator Guide.