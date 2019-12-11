Twin Citians Are Creating Buzz Around Cutting Back

× Expand via Shutterstock Window peek into bar scene.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the two-month period between Halloween and New Year’s is a time when people are more likely to engage in binge drinking.

And some people are sick of it. Not of the holidays, but of the drinking.

In recent years, people have been participating in month-long drinking hiatuses like Sober September and Dry January to reset their relationship with drinking. The idea of giving up or cutting back on alcohol entirely has grown into a larger “sober curious” movement, with 20- and 30-something adults refraining for reasons that involve their physical and mental health, socioeconomic factors, and changing mindsets.

Kristen Schmidt, a board-certified addiction psychiatrist with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, is thrilled to see sober curiosity gain momentum.

“I am very happy to hear that we now have a generation that, instead of wanting to experiment with drugs and alcohol, is really considering experimenting with wellness,” Schmidt says, “The idea that alcohol is somehow something that we need in our systems on a daily basis, like it’s a vitamin, is a cultural myth.”

Even short-term abstinence can result in improved insulin resistance, reduced blood pressure, weight loss, and reducing cancer-related growth factors, according to a recent study published in the British Medical Journal. The effect of giving booze a break goes beyond improving physical health—it impacts mental health too, she says.

“Alcohol and substance use exacerbate any kind of underlying psychiatric illness. So if people are struggling with depression, if they’re struggling with anxiety, we certainly know that using substances like alcohol—which is a depressant—will only make that depression worse,” Schmidt says.

But turning down the hard stuff, especially during the holidays, can be hard. In an effort to meet the changing needs of the community, the Twin Cities is creating spaces for those in recovery and those looking to explore a sober-curious lifestyle.

Sobriety and Recovery: A Key Distinction

Locally, the demand for sober options can be seen in the emergence of places offering craft mocktails like Hai Hai, W. A. Frost, Norseman Distillery, Eat Street Social, and Spoon and Stable. More notably, the Lynhall launched a monthly Sunday Sober Supper series, where a guest chef prepares a coursed meal accompanied by handcrafted mocktails.

The Lynhall Sober Suppers are a way to experience fine dining, go out, and have a night of non-drinking, says Kris Kelly, one of the collaborative founders of the dinner series.

“Why is drinking the norm? How can we normalize not drinking? How do we make that just as socially acceptable as drinking? And how do we stop having people be asked ‘why aren’t you drinking tonight?’ Like, why do we even need to ask that?” says Kelly. “As a community, can’t we challenge the idea that drinking is normal and start to make not drinking the norm?”

× Expand The Lynhall's Twitter page The Lynhall's Sunday Sober Supper series.

Wendy Jones, the executive director of the Minnesota Recovery Connection who attended the Sober Suppers’ debut in September, emphasizes the important distinction between being sober and being in recovery.

“Addiction is a disease, and for some of us, not drinking is not just a ‘healthy choice,’ it's a matter of life and death. And if we do drink or continue to drink, that has terrible, terrible consequences for us. The sober curious movement is great that it normalizes not drinking, but on the other hand, we want to make sure that it doesn't diminish the reality of substance use disorder as a disease.” Wendy Jones, Minnesota Recovery Connection

Being sober is simply not drinking, Jones says, whereas recovery is a deeper experience of addressing the wellness of a person as a whole.

“There is certainly some of that, where either side is looking at the other side with some mistrust and skepticism,” Jones says of the recovery community and sober curious movement. “But I've also seen areas of mutual support, you know, where this movement can be mutually beneficial. Like, isn't it great that there are exciting, interesting, relevant, alcohol-free social options for people who just don't want to drink and for people who can't drink? And that makes it easier to have these integrated social experiences.”

Dissolving the Otherness

So far, the sober curious movement has had a hand in cultivating normalcy around not drinking and sober social opportunities, says Jeremiah Gardner, director of communications and public affairs for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and a board member of Dissonance, a local group focused on creating healthy community and conversation in and around the arts. The organization acts as a support for those who’ve dealt with mental health challenges and addiction, and promotes wellness of all varieties through sober events like Story Well, Bike Well, Unhappy Holidays, and an upcoming New Year’s Eve party.

“It [sober curious] is part of a larger wellness trend that’s making healthy things—like not drinking—kind of cool,” Gardner says. “I hope it’s dissolving some of the ‘otherness’ associated with not using mind-altering substances—a choice that, no matter the reason, ought to be respected and celebrated.”

Dissonance and Hazelden are hosting A Zero Proof New Year’s Eve with HALEY and Lydia Liza at The Parkway Theater, a standard celebratory party—just without the alcohol.

“This will be a New Year’s Eve to actually remember,” Gardner says. “It’s the biggest drinking day of the year, but also the time many people feel some motivation to try new, adventurous ways of being in the world.”

And while drinking is prevalent, it’s often not as widespread as people may think, Gardner says.

“The reality is more than half of America either doesn’t drink or barely drinks—for any variety of reasons—and that huge consumer base is now finding a voice,” he says. “I’m not sure sober curious is the most inclusive term for this trend, but it’s hard to see the trend as anything but positive.”

Non-alcoholic Beer Emerging In the Local Craft Scene

NA beer notoriously receives a bit of a grimace. And that’s partly because the method just hasn’t hit the mark, says ABV Technology co-founder Patrick Frimat. That is, until now.

“We believe that we can do much better. We believe that the craft brewers can create great tasting NA beer,” Frimat says. That’s what ABV Technology does. “The intent of the technology is to collect all of the flavor and retain as much as possible on the NA side.”

Instead of using engineered yeast, burning off the alcohol, or prematurely halting fermentation, the Twin Cities-based company created a machine that uses a cold-temperature process to filter the color and flavor out of the beer. They call it thermodynamic filtering, he explains.

“Great tasting NA beer does exist and is possible. And we’re very happy to be working in a community of breweries that is very collaborative,” Frimat says.

Right now, they’re working with over 30 partners in Minnesota to process beer into NA beer from their service center at Fulton Brewing. They’re looking to expand throughout the U.S. and even into Canada.

“We’re also focusing on cider. That’s going to be our next beverage. And potentially wine, but it’s further down the path,” he adds.