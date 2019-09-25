Finding a Shoe that Fits: Pro Tips from Local Running Shop

× Expand Shutterstock

In honor of the brave TC Marathoners getting ready for race day, we caught up with running-shoe expert John Long, owner of Fleet Feet Minneapolis | Marathon Sports on 50th and Penn for advice on finding a shoe that fits.

Should people who are running the TC Marathon be shopping for a new pair of shoes at this point, or is it too late to break them in?

Hopefully, they already have purchased a fresh pair of training shoes before doing the last long run in the marathon training process. Sadly, we see so many folks who end up running the race in shoes that are pounded out and not providing the best protection, support, and cushion for race day. We also see a lot of new marathoners walk in right before the race and we will weigh the benefits for these runners to get new shoes but in almost all cases a new shoe is a much better option. At this point, we always encourage the same shoe that they used for training and we make sure to track down the exact model they wore. This is not ideal but the fresh shoes will offer so much more and should help avoid the dead leg feeling that old worn-out shoes create as the miles of the impact of the marathon vibrate into the runner's legs.

How do you know when it’s time to replace your shoes? Depends on each runner and her needs for support. cushion and wear. A rule of thumb has been 400 miles in our running specialty world.

Do you have to spend a fortune on a pair of running shoes to get something that won’t wreck your knees? What budget are we talking? One can find a great shoe for around $120.00 that are top of the line in the running category. Quite frankly getting fit properly often leads to finding a training shoe that is not the most expensive but fits your individual needs the best. We surprise customers every day when they say "well this shoe feels the best and I bet its the most expensive" and it ends up being not the highest price show they tried on.

What’s the newest trend in running shoe technology you’re seeing? We have invested in 3D foot scanning technology and are offering the FIt Id platform for all our customer's shoe fittings. We can get a full 3D scan and email the customers exact foot dimensions to them and use it to find the best shoe fit for that individual. The future is not far off that we will utilize this 3D scan for more customized options from vendors such as Brooks.

What is the biggest mistake/misconception about buying shoes that you hear from shoppers? This is a simple question. Color of the shoes. We see so many folks who will forgo getting the best fitting shoe for all the individual needs they have over not getting to pick some color they want.

What do you think differentiates Minnesota runners from others? We are one hardy bunch of runners who embrace the elements, and let's face it we see them all, from -20 degrees to humid and 90. When runners from other areas of the country are sitting inside we are all saying "well it was not that bad for -5 and snowing."