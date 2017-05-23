Seven Ways to Kick Off Summer Workouts

Summer is nearly here already, and there’s no time like the present to join your own #fitfam. We take training seriously here in the Twin Cities (we’re consistently ranked among the healthiest metros in the nation), but we definitely know how to have fun while doing so. Whether you're looking for group motivation, a new workout to try, or a swift kick in the soon-to-be-firm behind, kick off swimsuit season with any of these easy-to-join classes.

Outdoor Enthusiasts

Get your mind cleared and your heart racing in the great outdoors at any of the cities' ample selection of nature-based workouts. From yoga to ping-pong, both St. Paul and Minneapolis parks departments have something for everyone.

Build your Bones

Did you know: Twin Cities Orthopedic offers really great, totally free group workouts—All. The. Time. Building back muscle is super important for post-op patients, but these classes are open to the public as well. Locations in Stillwater, Eden Prairie, Burnsville and Maple Grove make these boot camps, body burns and yoga flow classes accessible to everyone.

Dance Around in Uptown

Nia (Neuromuscular Integrative Action) Dance Cardio started with aerobics in the '80s, but is totally trendy once more. One of the biggest meetup.com groups in the Twin Cities at just over 400 members, these classes held at the Performing Arts Center fill fast, so register while you still can for a fun filled hour of fitness.

Free Week at The Firm

Consistently rated one of the top gyms in Minneapolis, a first free week at The Firm is worth checking out. Between DJ’s on the floor of the spinning room to introductory hip-hop classes, this gym is one of a kind. (Ask about a free week at other clubs too—large and small, many offer it!)

Shop & Sweat

Shop 'til you drop, literally, at the Athleta store at 50th & France for a series of free pop-up group workouts in the next month. The store will host local trainers from Alchemy and TITLE Boxing so you can get a taste of various workouts without an investment.

Summer Challenge

Fourteen days. That’s Fly Feet’s Summer Challenge. Commit to working out every day for two weeks straight, June 3-17, and in that time, the pros at the new downtown studio will help you track your nutrition, sleep, hydration, workouts, and recovery. Kickoff is June 1, 6:30 p.m. Free for members; $50 for non-members. Pay per class after that.

MSP Motivation

Join Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's new super-secret Underground Fit Club! There's no charge to sign up, and once you do, you'll be among the first to hear about monthly events. It's a great way to sample new workouts, enjoy healthy happy hours, and make exercise fun.