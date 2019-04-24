Running Your First Road Race

× Expand courtesy of Shutterstock Woman on Race Day

When Valerie Ferris’s coworkers tried to persuade her to participate in the Get Lucky 7K road race, the 30-year-old Twin Citian’s response was swifter than two Olympic sprinters vying for a gold-medal finish. “I said I really wasn’t at that level,” she recalls. “All I could think was, ‘I don’t want to be the last person to finish!’”

Ferris was fairly new to running. Recently divorced and feeling out of shape, she had taken up the sport in the hopes of improving her health and fitness and eventually widening her social circle. “My first run, though, I didn’t want anyone to see me, so I went out at night when I knew no one would be around,” she recalls. “I ran three blocks, walked for one, ran three more and thought I was going to throw up when I got home. I was completely out of breath.”

Undeterred, however, Ferris ventured out again. And again. When a friend invited her to join a running group, Ferris showed up the first few times with her bike and cycled along, unsure if she could keep pace. Eventually, though, she laced up her running shoes. “Other runners were so encouraging,” she recalls. “They’d walk if I had to walk. They told me to take it slow—to not increase my pace or overall mileage too quickly. They’d recommend places to buy shoes. And they were always talking about races, which made me want to try one.”

Prompted by her coworkers, Ferris began investigating the Get Lucky 7K. The distance was within reach and registration fee reasonable. The swag included a long-sleeved T-shirt with a logo that Ferris liked. Plus, finishers could get a pint of beer after the race. Ferris signed up.

She didn’t finish first, but she didn’t finish last either. Buoyed by the excitement, she went out too fast. She walked some, and had moments of doubt. But when the finish line swung into view, Ferris knew she could make it to the end. “You get an extra jolt when you see the clock and the finish line,” she says. “You forget all your self-doubt, and when you hear them call out your name as you cross the finish line, you feel like a real runner. You’re not a dabbler anymore.” You’ve got a medal and a T-shirt and sometimes even a beer to prove it.

Five Tips for a Fab Finish

1. Choose a race that has extra appeal.

You’ll be more motivated to train and show up if the event has an added element that interests you—green beer, zany costumes, a gorgeous course, or financial support for cause you care about. Here’s a list of upcoming local races.

2. Picture yourself on the course.

If possible, drive or bike the race route in advance of the event. Note the location of hills, curves, and landmarks near the finish line so you can imagine yourself on the course while training. Will you walk up the hills? Speed up with each mile or walk for three minutes after each half mile? Map out a mental strategy you can rely on when things get tough.

3. Plan your arrival.

Pick up your registration packet in advance or pay to have it mailed so you don’t have to stress over such details on race day. Scope out parking or public transit. Figure out how much time you’ll need to get to warm up and get to the start line. Is there a bag drop where you can shed extra layers if the weather is cold? Recruit family and friends to stand at strategically chosen points along the way (big hills, the last mile marker) to cheer you on.

4. Build your community.

Runners are friendly folk. Strike up a conversation at the starting line and you’ll learn about people’s favorite shoes, local races, and more. As you pass other racers or as they pass you, herald their accomplishment with a “Good job!” Post-race, runners love to swap war stories about the “killer” humidity, the “mountain at mile 2” and more.

5. Finish strong. Then celebrate!

You’ll feel accomplished but a little woozy at the finish. Before the race, designate a place to meet loved ones, so you can find them amid the crush of spectators and sweaty finishers. Plan head of time to celebrate your victory—with brunch or coffee at a nearby eatery where you can wear your medal and toast your accomplishment with your family or a friend.

Joel Hoekstra is a Twin Cities performance coach and fitness trainer who helps lapsed and rusty athletes reclaim their former glory. You can reach him at joel@jhfit.com.