Pulling Back the Curtain on the C-section Experience

I don’t know what I was expecting from a book about C-sections, but I definitely didn’t anticipate such a visceral reaction. After all, it’s been 15 years since my first emergency C-section. And although I retell the story to my oldest son every year on his birthday—being turned away at the hospital, walking the snowy streets of Manhattan in the middle of the night, the long labor, the heartrate monitor, the cord around his neck, the heroic team of doctors, his cry, my relief—I’d never thought of it as a shared experience. But reading these 23 stories, some starkly different from mine, others eerily familiar, was like giving voice to a secret language I thought only existed in my head. It was liberating. Validating. Sometimes heart wrenching.

The book is titled My Caesarean, and one of its editors, Rachel Moritz, along with contributors Daniela Montoya Bartelemy and SooJin Pate, are based in the Twin Cities. (The three will be reading from the book Nov. 7 at Blooma.) The rest of the writers hail from across the country, and their caesarean stories are as diverse as their life experiences. Woven throughout the book are historical nuggets, some stats, and context about social influences and perceptions. The editors explain in the intro how, after their own C-sections, they couldn’t find resources to help them process some of the difficult and unresolved feelings about their children’s births.

“What would giving birth have been like,” Moritz and co-editor Amanda Fields asked themselves, “if our C-sections hadn’t been clouded with fear or emergency, covered up so we couldn’t actively participate? What if we’d been given clearer information about the realities of our bodies, in some cases for months or years after, as we healed from major surgery? Had we ‘given birth’ or passively allowed the medical world to pull babies from our bodies? And what was it like for women who scheduled caesareans or experienced few if any complications? Where were the stories of individuals who were happy with their C-sections, of women who healed quickly or didn’t get caught up in these questions? Why, in pregnancy literature, does the C-section experience seem to be relegated to one chapter?”

So Moritz and Fields set out to find as many voices as they could in an effort to give the world firsthand reflections that might paint a fuller picture of women’s caesarean birth experiences—to create a resource that could help women reconcile some of those questions they grappled with themselves.

They succeeded.

The stories that deeply resonated with me were the ones that spoke openly about the ugly realities of recovery from abdominal surgery. About hearing their babies’ hungry screams for the first time and not being able to reach for them, let alone sit up, or even lie down in the first place. About the not-so-happy first days (weeks, months!) of trying to breastfeed in excruciating pain. I cried through most of Amanda Fields’ essay, as I could relate, after all these years, to that overwhelming feeling of failure.

“The baby and I would unhelpfully fall asleep every time she tried to nurse,” Fields writes. “Such a deep sleep that I would startle her awake, astonished that I couldn’t perform the only job I needed to do. I felt I had somehow been tricked and could not rise to the greatness of motherhood.”

My tears turned to sobs when I read her description of landing in the emergency room the week after she got home from the hospital with her baby because she was so dangerously constipated, she needed medical attention. “A room wasn’t ready, but a car accident was on its way, so they wheeled my bed to the hallway and piled between my feet a breast pump and a gallon jug of the clear liquid that might help me shit," she recounts. "They left me in the busy thoroughfare.”

I had found myself in the emergency room for a different, but equally embarrassing, reason soon after my son was born. An accident had lit up the ER as I tried to explain to the doctor how my baby had projectile-vomited what seemed like a gallon of blood (I had the bloody burp rag to prove it!). He looked at my healthy-looking 10-day-old baby and asked me skeptically if I was having any trouble breastfeeding. Then, I heard a woman’s piercing screams of despair from the curtain next to me. My doctor disappeared, and I was left only to imagine the news she had received. My feelings of humiliation and guilt only grew. Reading Fields’ story reminded me of how helpless we are made to feel because we aren’t given the message that we should be cared for after major surgery. In fact, we’re rarely reminded that what we’ve experienced is surgery at all. We’re given instructions on how to care for a tiny human being, but no instructions on how to make sure we are physically and emotionally able to care for that tiny human being.

Two and a half years later, my second C-section was less dramatic but somehow more disappointing than the first. I had decided I wanted to try to deliver naturally, and my doctor was on board. Until I started having contractions a month before my due date. With the latest 3D ultrasound technology, a technician measured the thickness of my scar tissue to determine whether it was safe for me to deliver vaginally without risk of rupturing my uterus. But he soon veered from the scar area to showed me my baby in 3D, the intricate details of his nose and eyes. “I bet you can’t wait to meet this baby. I bet you don’t care what it takes to meet him, as long as he’s healthy?” I would be having a C-section, he announced. But I took all the childbirth classes! (I wanted to say.) But the midwife told me I had just as good a chance to have a natural birth! (I said to myself). Then I cried. Why had I built this up so much, just to be disappointed? How could I be so naïve? Again? Throughout the book, the themes of disappointment, guilt, fear, (you name it, women have felt it), abound. As one reviewer, Meaghan O’Connell, so describes: “My Caesarean is an antidote for alienation.” It truly is.

This collection contains so much wisdom and perspective that I wish I’d had in my own journey of pregnancy, recovery, and motherhood. I’m so glad it’s available now for moms-to-be, moms who’ve had C-sections, and those who care about those moms. It’s also indispensable insight for doctors and women’s health-care providers.

The accounts of these 23 mothers are as different as their life experiences, but their commonalities create the sense of a long overdue club that goes far beyond the surgical procedure that unites them. A club that I am grateful to have found.

Hear Twin Cities-based authors Rachel Moritz, SooJin Pate, and Daniela Montoya-Barthelemy,read from the book on November 7 at Blooma.