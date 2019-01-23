Probiotics and Antibiotics: What You Need to Know

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand via Shutterstock

Paul Ratte, ND, assistant professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University, takes us through the latest research on probiotics (hint: it’s not all about the numbers), mastering the ‘wait-and-see’ when we’re feeling blah, and how to be our own health advocate when easy access is more of a hindrance than a help.

It’s no secret that antibiotic resistance remains a serious public health threat, thanks to the U.S.’s over-prescription rates. On an individual level, what kind of steps can we take to protect ourselves against these drug-resistant strains?

Antibiotics have been a savior for us, a gift really—we’re able to treat pneumonia and syphilis, things that would’ve cost us our lives a hundred years ago. Between the invention of antibiotics, water sanitation, and the cleanliness of our food and drink, we’ve made tremendous steps forward in increasing life expectancy. But now we use antibiotics for everything; we don’t necessarily distinguish between ‘Do I really need to treat this?’ and ‘Can I let these symptoms just run their course’? We know that an antibiotic works well for eradicating bacteria [the cause of disease], thanks to the Germ Theory. However, when bacteria enters the picture, it takes advantage of a susceptible person. Conventional medicine, I would argue, isn’t very good at addressing susceptibility.

Can you elaborate more on the susceptibility factor?

When something like, say, influenza starts making the rounds, it looks for a warm, stable environment for its host to reproduce. Influenza viruses are smart because they constantly shapeshift from one season to the next. If you’ve had the flu, you’re no longer susceptible to that strain anymore; your immune system builds a resistance to it. But if you haven’t experienced the flu, especially in its prime season, your immunity may be vulnerable. In my field, what I care about is decreasing susceptibility versus treating the disease. When we get our hands on antibiotics, some of them are reasonable at specifically targeting the infection you have, and others aren’t. The antibiotic can’t discern between good and bad bacteria, thus, wiping them all out. And with that, comes the risk-benefit factor: you may be treating the bug you have with a targeted—or maybe even a not-so-targeted—antibiotic, but it may also do a number on your GI tract and make you prone to an opportunistic invader, such as yeast. We don’t know when we see someone if they have a susceptible GI tract; hopefully the future of medicine will be able to, as the microbial elements are of significant interest.

There’s a lot of conflicting opinions about probiotics on the internet right now. BBC called them ‘useless’ last fall, which other media outlets took and ran with, while others maintain that probiotics play an important role in treating a wide range of illnesses. What’s the deal?

Dr. Paul Ratte, ND, Associate Professor; photo courtesy of Northwestern Health Sciences University Paul Ratte

We tend to get clingy about numbers in our culture, focusing on how many hundreds of billions of live organisms a supplement has. Now that’s important, don’t get me wrong, but even more critical is the diversity of the probiotic—meaning, more than just one strain. This is what we see with fecal microbiota transplants [treatment for those with recurrent C. difficile]: you get a variety of good bacteria strains because you’re extracting it from a human host. If I give you a probiotic, I’m giving you pieces, but not necessarily a full complex of what we find in a human. So diversity, in my book, is the most important marker. The more diverse your bacteria strains are, the less susceptible you are to getting an infectious or antibiotic-resistant disease. Someone who pops an antibiotic without a diverse microbiome may find that it wreaks havoc on their system—more so than on, say, a healthy person with 30 strains.

Whether in food or pill form, I think probiotics are helpful; they’re like an insurance policy. I’m not sure if they live up to all of their hype—a lot of that comes from the supplement industry—but if you come to me with a sick gut, I’m going to recommend you a probiotic that I feel would be useful for you over the long term.

"The antibiotic can’t discern between good and bad bacteria, thus, wiping them all out. And with that, comes the risk-benefit factor: you may be treating the bug you have with a very targeted—or maybe even a not-so-targeted—antibiotic, but it may also do a number on your GI tract ." — Paul Ratte, Northwestern Health Sciences University

Any recommendations on the most effective probiotic supplement or product, based on your years of practice?

VSL #3 is a really strong, effective one, that contains really big doses of different bacterium—and it’s commonly available. But the best way to get diverse, spore-forming bacteria is through HSOs, which is basically … dirt from the ground—and pretty expensive dirt, at that. But it has certain strains you won’t find in your fermented foods or supplements. [Editor’s note: Spore-forming bacteria are microbial strains formed from spores. This kind of bacteria has the ability to germinate inside the digestive tracts of humans and animals.]

You talked about our collective quandary of choosing an antibiotic, or letting symptoms go without intervention. How do we get to a point where we find or know that balance?

Let’s say your kid has an ear infection. It’s a simple diagnosis for the docs: I can look in her ear and see the marked fluid and redness. We could prescribe you an antibiotic, but why would we do that when some research shows that an antibiotic doesn’t change the course in 2-3 days? It comes down to making the choice of waiting and monitoring your child’s symptoms. I know we all want to recover as fast as we can so we can go back to normal life—school, work, what have you—but instead of rushing to the doc for an antibiotic that may be treating a viral infection, give yourself a 3-day recovery window and watch your symptoms. Let me repeat that antibiotics, when used appropriately, are life-saving. It’s just that we use them all the time now—it’s the magic bullet, except the bullet is losing its magic.

On the other hand, if you’re taking an antibiotic and you find that your symptoms are improving before you finish the full course, don’t abruptly stop taking it. If you do, you could be opening yourself up to a superbug infection.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural healthcare education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, nutrition, post-bac, pre-health/pre-med and B.S. completion. Its campus store is open to the public where it sells probiotics, vitamins, and supplements.