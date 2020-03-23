Personal Trainer Pro Tips for Staying Fit in a Shut-In

× Expand courtesy of Elis Bradhsaw Elis Bradshaw teaches fitness out of her home

Several days before Governor Walz’s executive order to close numerous establishments went into effect, Elis Bradshaw had already noticed a downtick in foot traffic at Los Campeones, South Minneapolis’s neighborhood gym.

“I started making calls, having one-on-one conversations with clients to make sure they were aware of social distancing recommendations,” says the certified personal trainer and martial arts instructor. “I followed that up by asking how I can continue to serve them while they’re not here.”

Bradshaw says trainer services are unique in that customers have already paid for their time in advance via packages or individual sessions, so “closing up shop” wasn’t exactly a clear-cut decision—she rode it out to the final minutes.

“It felt important to be honest about my position and my concerns, which were very much about being a carrier since I’m in a low-risk group. I did not, do not, want to put anyone at risk unnecessarily,” she adds. She had recently returned from the Ohio-based Arnold Sports Festival, a massive health and fitness event that draws some 22,000 athletes competing across 85 sports.

Communication between trainer and trainee doesn’t start and stop within a facility’s iron-decorated walls—bringing cheers from afar and check-ins over text, a trainer considers herself a full-time passenger in the health and fitness journey of her clients. And so goal setting, even in a global pandemic, marches forth.

“Several clients began asking for remote training sessions, so I started offering it,” she says. “We use whatever equipment folks have at home, and I’ll dial in with Skype or Google Hangouts or FaceTime, it’s all individual. I’m drawing up workouts based off of what they already have, and making suggestions on how to incorporate them in this new situation.”

Being resourceful and doing the best with what we have is a key skill in today’s state of things. Whether you’re looking to stay fit, mentally active, or just movement-conscious, Bradshaw’s suggestions can benefit anyone who aims to keep their mind and body from going stale in a shut-in.

1. No structure at home? Work it in as you work it out.

Prior to all of this, your workout likely took place an hour before or after work, a designated chunk of time you set out in an already-structured day. Replicating that for the homelife isn’t as straightforward—you gotta work for it. “Our home is a place where we kind of putter or relax, we’re not necessarily focused on any one thing. For some people, taking their workouts home is an easy transition, but for many others there are always distractions, things to do at home,” she says. Bradshaw advises breaking things up throughout the day: Take 20 minutes in the morning to carry out the first half of your circuit, 20 minutes later in the afternoon, and somewhere in between, work in a small pocket of time to do flex or mobility work. “That will give you a sense of flow and normalcy that you have when you go to work. It might look different, but you’re still doing the same amount of movements you did before.”

2. Don’t sweat it. Just get a move on.

Finding the norm in a time that’s anything but means we have to break down what “normal” is—the actual rhythms that define our day rather than specific actions. “Sure, normal could be sitting down and working at your computer, but that’s not exactly normalcy. That’s just getting out of bed and leaving to go to the next place,” Bradshaw says. What time do you often find yourself breaking at work? When is your commute? Spend that time being in motion, like going up and down the stairs or walking outside to check the mail.

3. Take breaks.

“Set a timer! A reminder on your phone for every hour (because, realistically, we’ll miss one or two), and just move around,” she says. “Move your shoulders, do some arm circles, walk in a circle three times. Take a dance break!” Do something that forces you to turn away from your computer. If your workstation is outside of your kitchen, make an effort to walk over to it once an hour to fill up your water bottle and drink it in there.

4. Zone your spaces.

“Have a place for everything so you know where you are, because right now, it’s hard to be in our own lives and in our bodies and in our brains,” says Bradshaw. “Having places set for specific things will help us move through the day better and to stop feeling disoriented.” While having a sad desk lunch may be a typical M-F thing for you at the office, try to keep some distance from your computer while you’re chowing down. Zone out the spaces in which you eat, work, move, and sleep and try not to blur the lines too much. “I’ve seen a lot of pictures on social media of people in their bed with laptop set-ups,” she adds. “Try to avoid that overlap, if you can.”

5. Be gentle with yourself.

We’re in uncharted territory, taking everything day by day. The last thing we need is added stress—from ourselves. “When things get tough, it’s easy to think, ‘Oh, I didn’t do that!’ in a punitive way,” she says. “But there’s so much going on. Focus on the positives and what you actually did or accomplished, big or small! We don’t know how long this is going to go on and if you start out of the gate feeling bad about what you missed or aren’t doing, things are going to get really hard for you as we go on.”

6. Stay in touch.

A big part of the gym experience is the social component, something we’re all currently missing. “These are our communities. We love each other, and to not have that [social element] is really hard,” says Bradshaw. “To help mitigate our lack of social time, make sure you’re doing your part in reaching out.” She says we like to think of workouts in terms of motivation but when we’re developing discipline, the reward is truly the social piece. “It’s like, I get to celebrate whatever victories I have in the gym today with my friends, you know? I get to see my community and that’s something we’re all missing.” Share your workouts with your friends, and show them what you did today. That will help to keep the social piece (and accountability) alive during this time. “Rewards are the tools we use to build habits,” she says.

7. Try this at home.

20 squats

10 inchworm to (wall, knee, or full) push-up

20 Russian twists

20 alternating rear lunges

10 fire hydrants (knee to outside elbow)

30 sec. hollow-body hold

20 alternating step-up to chair

10 crickets (knee to opp. elbow)

20 superman raises

20 single-leg bridge

20 dead bugs

1 min. plank

Choose any two of the above groups and do three sets of all six exercises, or choose one and do 6 rounds of those three exercises. Begin each round with 1min. jumping jacks and finish with 1min. standing opposite hand-to-foot touches. For either structure, you can do a single long workout in one sitting, or break it up into bite-sized chunks to keep yourself mobile throughout the day.

If you have the means and want to continue supporting your trainer or neighborhood gym, try to avoid pausing your membership. Can your trainer “prescribe” you at-home workouts? Can they meet you virtually, like Elis? Does your locally-owned, independent gym have clothing or some sort of fitness swag you can buy to support them? “If you’re working with a trainer and meeting remotely doesn’t work for you right now, maybe consider paying for a package of sessions you plan to use a few weeks or months down the road,” adds Bradshaw. “Look for the ways you can support the fitness industry in the same way we’re trying to support the local retail, restaurant, and entertainment industries.” Editor’s note: my first virtual meet-up is scheduled for next Thursday. Let’s do this!