Passion for Pea Protein

× Expand courtesy of PURIS PURIS

Plant-based protein is making serious gains among today's fitness enthusiasts, paving the way for companies like Minneapolis-based Puris Foods. Founded by the Lorenzen family in 1985, Puris currently leads the nation as the largest producer of pea protein. We spoke with CEO Tyler Lorenzen about his company's history and why pea protein is leading the whey.

Lorenzen’s father, a plant breeder, predicted that plant-based proteins would be in demand years down the road. “He told me, 'People will care about where their food comes from, how it was made, its nutritious purpose, and the impact it has on the planet,'" Lorenzen recalls. "That is going to matter someday.”

It's true: society has been swaying towards the plant-based variety for a number of reasons, whether it be for personal health, the environment, animal rights, or simply taste preference. But farmers during his dad's time weren't incentivized to grow healthy crops like peas and beans because they weren't worth, well, beans.

Today, Puris claims a closed-loop, vertically-integrated business model that's grown into the nation's largest pea protein producer. Puris sells non-GMO pea and legume seeds to farmers in the U.S., buys the plants back after they’re grown, and turns them into finished ingredients for a variety of powders, protein bars, baked goods, drinks, and more.

× Expand courtesy of PURIS PURIS baked cookies

Whey has long been held as the gold standard for protein supplements, but pea protein is quickly becoming a fan fave. The amount of protein found in Puris’s protein powder is comparable to the grams found in whey (did you know one cup of peas has about 8 grams of protein?), and Lorenzen says all essential acids are present in Puris’s pea protein, a common concern for those looking to go plant-based. (Some amino acids can only be sourced through diet, so it’s important to consider when choosing which protein is best for you.)

Because it's plant-based, pea protein automatically checks out as a vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and allergen-free product. Good news for those with sensitive stomachs.

“The environmental implications of animal agriculture are without question," says Lorenzen. "The evidence supports that if you can build a food system cutting out the middleman (animals), we can agree that’s a food system that makes more sense.” The greenhouse gases produced when raising animals are no longer in the picture when growing plants alone, he adds.

× Expand courtesy of PURIS

Puris currently claims about 200 employees on its roster, a hearty team of environmental do-gooders.

“Building a team that is passionate about making a difference and showing up every day and actually doing things to move the needle––that’s why I’m passionate, that’s why I’m excited about pea protein," Lorenzen says. "Peas give more than they take, and ultimately that’s a pretty good thing so we can build food systems that are supported in a more sustainable, regenerative way. That’s something that I’ll be all about.”

Looking for a fresh way to eat your peas? Tom Brady developed TB12, a plant-based protein product line sourced from Puris pea proteins, available to order online. Lorenzen says smoothies at Crisp & Green (locations in Wayzata, North Loop, Edina, Dinkytown, and Maple Grove) are made with Puris pea protein.