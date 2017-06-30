Outstanding Nurses Awards Finalists 2017

Outstanding Nurses Awards 2017
Mpls.St.Paul Magazine is excited to announce the 2017 finalists for the Outstanding Nurses Awards.
This year marks the sixth year of Outstanding Nurses Awards. As in years past, we received an impressive number of nurse nominations from colleagues, supervisors, patients, and families of patients who shared stories of exceptional care giving, commitment, and professionalism. The result is the large, diverse, and truly outstanding pool of finalist below.
Many thanks to this year’s expert judges who dedicated significant time to carefully review all nominations received. They include Betty Bishop, BSN, RN, Nurse Coordinator, Pediatric Arthritis and Rheumatology Program, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital; Louise M. Jacobs, MS, RN, NEA-BC, CNML, Critical Care and Cardiovascular Nursing Patient Care Director, Abbott Northwestern Hospital; Dr. Judith M. Pechacek, DNP, RN, CENP, Clinical Associate Professor, and Director, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program; and LuAnn Johnson, APRN, CNP, Hennepin County Medical Center. We greatly appreciate their commitment to the task and the serious consideration they gave each submission.
Nominations were assessed on a seven-point rubric that included: professionalism, bedside manner, patient interaction, credentials and experience, impact on an organization, leadership, and an "it" factor exemplifying kindness, compassion, and empathy. Additional weight was given to those who received multiple nominations from a variety of sources, and to those nominated by their patients or their patients’ families.
The stories of exceptionalism included in these nominations celebrate the wealth of excellence that exists in our health community and the impressive variety of highly skilled nurses working within and across systems, disciplines, patient populations, and healthcare sectors. We are delighted to share with you these finalists—the top nurses in the Twin Cities.
Save the Date! Outstanding Nurse Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 8, at 6:30 pm, at Edina Country Club. Invites to finalists and nominators will be sent soon.
For any questions or comments regarding this list, please contact OutstandingNurses@mspmag.com.
Outstanding Nurse Awards Finalists 2017
Administrative Leadership
Faith Broman | Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Barb Daiker | University of Minnesota Physicians
Terri Louey | Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Cathy McCallister | Regions Hospital
Carol Ponsolle | Minnesota Gastroenterology
Shannon Wagner | University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
Advanced Practice
Patricia Bruns | Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology
Michelle M. James | University of Minnesota Health
Mylynda Livingston | Children's Minnesota
Cancer
Patricia Bruns | Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology
Monica Cook |Minnesota Oncology
Deb Daniel | Minnesota Oncology
Brenda Korth | Minnesota Oncology
Jonathan Matters | Children's Specialty Center - Hematology and Oncology Clinic
Stephanie Mehrkens | Minnesota Oncology
Children’s Health
Amy M. Andersen | HealthPartners
Michelle Curley | Pediatric Home Service
Marlys Gebhard | University of Minnesota Physicians
Becky Koenigs | Children's Minnesota
Lindsey Paitich | Pediatric Home Service
Clinic Setting
Deidre Campbell | Hennepin County Medical Center
Marlys Gebhard | University of Minnesota Physicians
Kerry Hansen | University of Minnesota Health
Mary Huepfel | University of Minnesota Health
Paul Marino | Hennepin County Medical Center
Stephanie Mehrkens | Minnesota Oncology
Anne Robinson | Hennepin County Medical Center
Beth Schmidt | Minnesota Oncology
Jean Thomas | Open Cities Health Center
Kristin Thompson | Minnesota Oncology
Linda Wick | University of Minnesota Health
Emergency Setting
Elizabeth Anderson | Lakeview Hospital
Kristen Burgard | University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, Emergency Department
Jessie Rothstein | Mercy Hospital
Hospital Setting
Suzanne Brill | Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Kristen Burgard | University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
Jean Ekholm | Phillips Eye Institute
Mary Goering | United Hospital
John Halstrom | Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Rebecca Ingli | Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Erica Jost | United Hospital
Mary Kalb | Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Kimberly Lorence | Children's Minnesota
Jodi Lowary | Minnesota Neurovascular and Skull Base Surgery
Jessie Rothstein | Mercy Hospital
Karen Schulz | Mercy Hospital, ICU
Barbara Soderman-Weishons | HealthPartners Lakeview Hospital
Jackie Stock | Fairview Southdale Hospital
Leana Thompson | Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Intensive Care
Rose Bergerson | Children's Hospital St. Paul
Kristin Gamrath | Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Linda Rinehart | Children's Minnesota
Karen Schuneman | Children's Minnesota
Mental Health
Michele Davidson | United Hospital
Emily Ehmke | Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Beth Johnston | North Memorial Health
Meghann Malecha | Allina Health Northfield Clinic
Nurse Educator
Joan Gardner | Park Nicollet Health Services
Anne Kogler | University of Minnesota Medical Center, Pediatrics
Anita Lahaye | Hennepin County Medical Center
Kathy Rodvold | Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates, Ltd.
Nurse Practitioner
Tamara Langeberg | Minneapolis Heart Institute
Sarah Meysenburg | Children's Minnesota
Elizabeth von der Marwitz | University of Minnesota Physicians
Emily Wolfe | HealthPartners
Nurse Researcher
Jonathan Gair | Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Lynne Schroeder | Virginia Piper Research, Allina Health
Rising Star
Claire Atkinson | Children's Minnesota
Jamie Lang | Minneapolis VA Health Care System
Sara Wiplinger | Children's Minnesota
School Nurse
Joan R. Gunderson | Bloomington School District
Chee Moua | St. Paul Public Schools ISD 625
Heidi Streed | Minnehaha Academy
Women’s Health
Kelly Drake | Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Sandra Hoffman | Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Kathy Rodvold | Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates, Ltd.
Joyce Walth | Woodwinds Health Campus
Lifetime Achievement
Diane Elmajri | University of Minnesota Medical Center
Kerry Hansen | University of Minnesota Health
Cathy McCallister | Regions Hospital
Marilou Pederson | All About Children Pediatrics
Jean Thomas | Open Cities Health Center