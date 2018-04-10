One Great Sip: The Charcoal Latte

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Charcoal latte from Penny's Coffee.

Ben Hertz’s grandfather had a saying: “Give the people what they want.” He’s lived by it, even when what the people wanted from his establishment, Penny’s Coffee, was a beverage they order pretty much for the sole purpose of firing off a dynamite Instagram pic to the world. Enter: the charcoal latte.

The darker take on the classic espresso-plus-steamed-milk combo gets its black, gritty hue from the addition of activated charcoal—the kind cool kids these days use in face masks for its magnetic-like effect on toxins and as a whitening agent in toothpaste. The idea-turned-trend of adding the stuff to lattes originated on (spoiler alert!) the west coast. Hertz is the first that he knows of to give it a home in Minneapolis. “I think that part of it is obviously the newness factor,” Hertz says. “People love new things. When we do things that are trending on the coasts, it gives them the ability for social one-upmanship.”

But is the IG-famous black brew more than just a pretty face? Maybe, according to Paul Ratté, ND, assistant professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University. Activated charcoal is adsorptive, meaning other substances can bind to its surface and therefore won’t be absorbed by the body. Historically, it’s been administered in cases of overdoses and poisonings to keep some of those harmful elements from entering the system. But here’s the catch: activated charcoal can’t pick and choose which passengers get to hop aboard. “It’s non-selective,” Ratté says. “There are some molecules it will adsorb and some it won’t.”

So while charcoal lattes have been championed as a hangover cure for presumably ridding your bloodstream of last night’s decisions, it’s tough to know whether or not the charcoal is the true hero—because let’s be real, who hasn’t been brought back to life once or twice by a strong cup of joe? “There’s biochemical plausibility,” Ratté says. “Plausibility, meaning we know how this sort of works in nature, and we have been using it for a long period of time, so maybe it has some beneficial properties, and maybe it’ll help with this and that. That’s when we start to run with it.”

Moral of the story: it might do something, it might not. My suggestion? Do it for the experience. Seriously, sip one of these whilst cozied at one of Penny's granite-top tables next to a potted houseplant and you're sure to feel like a trendy Angeleno. The taste didn't disappoint either—the charcoal was subtle, if anything.

The lattes have been such a hit that Hertz has given his baristas free reign to experiment with activated charcoal in other menu items. Penny’s now offers bottles of charcoal-infused hand-squeezed lemonade, which, fear not, don't taste like you just licked the inside of a grill. They also list it with cinnamon, hazelnut, and other drink extras as an “add it to anything” option. Hertz says soft serve might be next. Would that come drizzled in toasted marshmallow topping? Or go full BBQ with some candied bacon? I bet the masses flock either way, Instax polaroids in hand.