5 New Health Studies Every Woman Should Know About

Postpartum Guidelines Introduce a Fourth Trimester

When 37-year-old tennis star Serena Williams opened up about her post-birth struggles to Harper’s BAZAAR last year, she brought a lesser-known concept to the mainstream that would go on to spark headlines and stir dialogue in the maternal health world: the fourth trimester.

“Honestly, sometimes I still think I have to deal with it [postpartum],” she said nine months after giving birth. “I think people need to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester. It’s part of the pregnancy.”

In the time that follows the delivery, there are two milestones that moms usually measure their post-baby progress against: the six-week check-in at the OB’s office, and the end of the 12-week period when they’re expected to return to work (that is, if they haven’t already). And still, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), 40 percent of women do not attend their postpartum checkup.

“The stress, lack of sleep, fatigue, and difficulties with infant feeding are often overwhelming,” says Katie Toft, MD, chief medical officer of OBGYN West, a division of Premier ObGyn of Minnesota. “Unfortunately, care can be somewhat fragmented between maternal and pediatric providers.”

Last year, a task force for ACOG threw its weight behind embracing the idea of a “fourth trimester” to help frame postpartum care as an ongoing process (versus a single encounter with a provider) and officially revised its guidelines to include it as a new paradigm for postpartum care.

Toft says it’s estimated that one in seven women will be diagnosed with postpartum depression—and that anxiety is thought to be even more common. “It’s hard for women to admit their struggle at times, and they need encouragement during their pregnancy, upon hospital discharge, and finally during the postpartum period to reach out if they’re struggling,” she says.

Premier ObGyn of Minnesota is working on a Maternal Mental Health Initiative, which centers on identifying women with anxiety and depression during both pregnancy and the postpartum period.

“We want postpartum care to be emphasized during pregnancy as well as upon hospital discharge to encourage our patients to return during this at-risk time period,” says Toft.

Toft adds that earlier this year, the FDA greenlit a new treatment for postpartum depression: Zulresso. “It’s available by injection and must be administered in a hospital setting, but will offer women another treatment option to carefully consider with their care providers,” says Toft.

Undiagnosed ADHD Leads to Lost Generation of Women

The stereotypical image of someone with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) has long been that of an unruly little boy bouncing around in class, not paying attention to the teacher. Meanwhile, girls and women who presented with symptoms were—and continue to be—dismissed in spades, often misdiagnosed with depression, anxiety, or other mood disorders.

A recent study from researchers at Syracuse University revealed that the ADHD gender gap is beginning to narrow, showing a 31 percent decrease in diagnosis discrepancies between women and men.

“The ratio [of boys and girls having ADHD] is about fifty-fifty in all reality,” says Mary M. Andersen, APRN, MSN, PMCNS-BC, clinical nurse specialist at Allina Health and Advanced Practice Psych Services, Inc. “The girls tend towards the inattentive side—these are the ‘dreamers,’ the ‘lost in their heads,’ or ‘scattered brain’ kids. As a result of being the non-hyperactive kids, they get missed because they’re not acting up, causing a ruckus.”

Andersen says that girls who most clearly present with ADHD symptoms are either transitioning between elementary and junior high or junior high and high school—due to the learning expectations that change over time.

“The majority of ADHD kids are smart, and as a result, they absorb the knowledge and are able to come up with answers without having to learn the steps,” she says. “But therein lies the problem: they have not learned the steps to problem solving.” Andersen goes on to explain that girls who relied on intuitively arriving at answers without learning problem-solving skills gradually develop feelings of depression and anxiety.

“This is because of the underlying ADHD that has not been diagnosed,” she explains “Once we address this, things seem to get so much better for them.”

Cases of ADHD in women and men will only continue to rise—not just because there are more occurrences of it, but because medical professionals are getting better at making a proper diagnosis.

“ADHD does not carry as much stigma and shame as it used to, which I think allows people to be more accepting of this diagnosis, and so will seek out treatment,” she says. “No one wants to be the ‘leper’—and ADHD does not carry the leper perception it once did.”

UTIs Are Becoming Antibiotic Resistant

UTI: just uttering those three little letters in a room full of women is enough to elicit a chorus of groans and pitying looks. And that’s with good reason—we (well, most of us anyway) have been there.

“UTIs are so common, at least 40 percent of women will have one in their lifetime and 30 to 40 percent will have another one within a year of the initial infection,” says Beth Frankman, MD, MSC, medical director of urogynecology at the Park Nicollet Women’s Center.

The hallmark frequency, urgency, and burning cause a lot of panic and misery, but once antibiotics are obtained, women can be assured that relief is quickly on the way.

Until the pills no longer work.

In “Urinary Tract Infections Affect Millions. The Cures Are Faltering,” The New York Times recently reported on the growing resistance to common UTI prescriptions (Bactrim, Ampicillin) and how the once-routine diagnosis is leading to more hospitalizations and prolonged pain.

Frankman says the story was so impactful that she’s had patients bring it up at their appointments. “There certainly was a little flurry of activity … ‘Did you see this?’ ‘Did you know about this?’ and unfortunately, this is something that we have been aware of and dealing with for a long time,” she says. “It’s guided the way that we approach UTIs, which is more directed and specific as compared to what many women might experience.”

The approach she’s referring to is a urine culture that can detect bacteria and identify the germs that cause the infection. It also points to which antibiotic would be most effective for that particular strain. Oftentimes, medical professionals prescribe an antibiotic before ordering a urine culture. That’s because the antibiotics have, up until recent years, almost always worked.

“E. coli is the most common pathogen that causes UTIs, and that’s the one that gets the most attention … We see resistance in many of these bacteria, and that’s really the utility of getting a urine culture,” says Frankman. “A urine culture is not a new test or technology; however, it has been used less frequently in part because of that high prevalence of UTI in the population.”

For a patient who has a sporadic UTI—meaning, unaccompanied with back pain, fever, or vaginal symptoms—it’s very reasonable to treat her with antibiotics before reaching for a culture, says Frankman. When patients have recurring instances of UTIs, then a urinalysis (which looks for markers of infections, like white and red blood cells) followed by a urine culture is the most appropriate route.

Above all, “I think the article stimulates a lot of thought and I think, unfortunately, anxiety—but at the same time, I think it helps to reinforce some of the things that we try to convey to all physicians who prescribe antibiotics,” says Frankman. “That they’re not something to be taken lightly. And we really only want to use them when we need to.”

Tanning Beds to Blame as Skin Cancer Rates Soar

We may no longer be dousing ourselves in baby oil before we park under the sun for a marathon tanning session, but that doesn’t mean we’ve taken skin cancer more seriously either: new research from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) this summer revealed that one in five American adults will develop skin cancer by the age of 70 in their lifetime.

It also found that rates of melanoma (the most lethal of all common forms of skin cancer) increased by 800 percent between 1970 and 2009 among Caucasian women between the ages of 18 to 39. With the proliferation of sunscreen products and all the public health efforts, what gives?

“Because there’s a delay between UV exposure and when skin cancer appears, most women don’t think it will happen to them,” M. Laurin Council, an associate professor of dermatology at Washington University in St. Louis, was quoted in the AAD’s press release. “The data reveals the disproportionate rise in the number of skin cancers in women and the need for further education regarding UV exposure.”

Charles E. Crutchfield, MD, of Crutchfield Dermatology posits that, at least on a local level, increased awareness and detection of skin cancer—along with increased exposure to UV radiation via outdoor activities and tanning beds—are responsible for the uptick. Though the connection between tanning beds and skin cancer risk has long been known and documented, it appears that old habits continue to die hard: approximately 7.8 million adult women and 1.9 million adult men still go under the bulbs, according to a 2015 study by JAMA Dermatology.

A spot of good news: While melanoma diagnoses are projected to go up by 8 percent this year, mortality rates have decreased by 22 percent, and the five-year survival rate is 92 percent.