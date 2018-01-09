New Year, Fresh Start: Introducing Be Well

× Expand Fitness class at Fit Fest

This month Mpls.St.Paul Magazine is hitting the refresh button with the launch of Be Well, a content hub within mspmag.com that aggregates all of our health, wellness, and fitness coverage in one destination.

Ranked as one of the healthiest metro areas in the United States, our community is fit, active, and engaged in our health year-round. We’re proud to live in a community as dynamic as the Twin Cities, and to be the leading lifestyle magazine providing helpful information from local experts and professionals who continue to innovate and advance offerings in their areas. You turn to us for our wellness lifestyle content that includes everything from holistic beauty to active apparel shops, from farm-to-table restaurants to workout trends at our many boutique studios. Not to mention, our researched list of top medical professionals: Top Doctors and Top Dentists.

You’ll find helpful guides, columnists, and insider access—plus, opportunities to attend Underground Fit Club, Summer Yoga Series, and Fit Fest. You’ll find mindful and helpful editorial and videos to help you live your best life in the Twin Cities.

We hope you will join us on this quest: To be fit. To be healthy. To be well, Twin Cities!