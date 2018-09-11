New Research in Mental Health Points to a Hopeful Future

× Expand Photo from shutterstock.com Mental health illustration

People who contend with mental illness or addiction often feel hopeless about getting better. But there are plenty of reasons for them and their loved ones to have hope. The development of new treatments and the gradual decrease in stigma about seeking help are providing optimism for the future.

Depression Relief

Major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in America, affecting 16 million adults. And it’s taking its toll in the form of rising suicide rates, which have climbed 25 percent since 1999, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While a combination of medication and therapy work well for close to 60 percent of them, there are many who grapple with treatment-resistant depression and severe, enduring symptoms.

PrairieCare adult psychiatrist Brent Nelson, MD, sees hope for treating deeply rooted depression with a therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Developed in the late 19th century but returned to the table after FDA approval in 2008, the noninvasive treatment sends repetitive magnetic pulses to the frontal lobe of the brain via a helmet. These pulses stimulate nerve cells while activating regions of the brain that often have decreased activity in people with depression.

As a result, patients report that their depression symptoms ease significantly and they make more progress in therapy, says Nelson, who provides TMS therapy at the PrairieCare Center for Neurotherapeutics in Edina. Patients also like that they don’t need anesthesia and there are minimal side effects. They are awake during the 20-minute treatments, which they typically receive five days a week for four to eight weeks.

“TMS is for people who have tried years and years of therapy and multiple medications, and they are still feeling pretty terrible,” says Nelson. “In 60 to 70 percent of people, their symptoms are cut in half, and 40 percent go entirely into remission. And this is in people who have pretty much tried everything.”

Early Intervention

Just like with heart disease or cancer, early intervention is key. The sooner providers begin treating people with mental health conditions, the better people fare. Growing bodies of research show that early intervention for those experiencing their first onset of illnesses like depression, psychosis, addiction, and eating disorders helps people respond more quickly, allowing them to resume their lives at school or work.

“This is a newer concept in psychiatry, but it shouldn’t be. The earlier you can intervene, the better patients’ long-term health will be,” says Suzanne Jasberg, MD, a PrairieCare adult psychiatrist and director of its First Episode Psychosis Adult Clinic. The Edina clinic offers intensive outpatient treatment using a team approach when people are first experiencing symptoms of psychosis like hallucinations. Its holistic approach provides the full spectrum of services people need to return successfully to their lives, including medication management, individual therapy, family support and education, and employment support.

Jasberg based the program on research demonstrating that an all-encompassing, early approach reduces the length of the illness and improves symptom management. “Brain imaging studies show that long durations of untreated psychosis compared to short durations show evidence of brain changes for people who are ill for long periods of time,” she adds.

Jennifer Joseph, PsyD, a licensed psychologist and co-owner of Behavior Therapy Solutions in Woodbury, also is influenced by research on early intervention. Such treatment can impact the course of disorders like autism, anxiety, depression, or ADHD, preventing them from developing deep roots or softening their impact. “If we don’t do early intervention, these issues can continue into early adulthood,” she says. “We’re intervening to lessen their symptoms and help them learn skills they can carry into adulthood.”

The clinic’s evidence-based approach involves assessments to guide diagnosis, treatment planning, behavioral interventions, and ongoing monitoring—individualizing therapy for each child. For children with anxiety or depression, Joseph teaches them to recognize when they are having anxious feelings or self-defeating thoughts and learn alternatives to negative or catastrophic thinking, using things like mindfulness. She also assists kids in developing problem-solving skills, arming them with the tools they need to function more effectively socially and emotionally.

Early intervention is especially critical when 20 percent of youth ages 13 to 18 will develop a mental health condition, and the average delay between onset of symptoms and treatment is eight to 10 years, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Joseph sees hope in stronger collaborations between mental health and primary care providers, who refer patients back and forth, and consult each other on approaches to treatment.

Cohesive Care

Integrated care and intervention also are important for older adults, who experience mental health issues that often go undiagnosed. One in four seniors lives with disorders like anxiety, depression, and addiction, according to the National Council on Aging. Some of these conditions go hand in hand with dementia. While memory loss can’t be cured, there are treatments that help with anxiety and depression, memory, and overall functioning, notes clinical psychologist John Brose, PhD, founder of the Associated Clinic of Psychology in Minneapolis.

For seniors struggling with their mental health, it’s essential to coordinate therapies among their families, physicians, and other caregivers. This often means connecting with onsite staff so they better understand individuals’ conditions. Then they can renew purpose in their lives through music, art, and pet therapy, Brose says.

“We’re trying to break down silos between mental health and health care,” he adds. “We can get staff and the medical teams to do things differently. That can impact the behavior of the resident and produce an outcome where they are able to stay where they are with fewer medications.”

Similar integration is happening in the substance abuse and mental health realm. Traditionally, there are walls between treating each condition, but growing evidence finds interconnectedness. It’s just more effective to treat the combined impact mental illness and addiction has on individuals, says Sara Polley, MD, a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist at PrairieCare’s Dual Diagnosis Clinic in Brooklyn Park.

There, patients receive individual therapy for their substance abuse and mental health, medication management, and family education, instead of going back and forth between several practitioners. “The question used to be, ‘Do I drink because I’m depressed or am I depressed because I drink?’ I don’t know if it matters much, honestly,” Polley says. “What we want to do is talk about what they are struggling with and make them feel better.”

Brain Science

As brain imaging technology has gotten more powerful and accessible, researchers are learning more about how different mental illnesses affect the brain. Scientists then take such discoveries about neurobiology—including mental conditions’ genetic origins or the impact of trauma on the brain—and use that knowledge to inform treatments, devices, and therapies.

One finding uncovered how chronic trauma changes the brain. When abuse or neglect extends over months or years, the brain starts functioning and perceiving differently, shaping how people act, explains Michelle Murray, PhD, a marriage and family therapist who is president, CEO, and chief clinical officer at Nexus: Youth and Family Solutions in Plymouth.

“They’ve done research on the brains of people who have not experienced trauma and on those who have, and their brains are completely different,” Murray says. “But what it also shows is that the brain can change and regenerate itself through interventions. We can recreate processes in the brain and we can get better.”

Post-Trauma Therapy

Therapy is indispensable post-trauma because these painful incidents can lead to long-term mental health issues, emotional and behavioral problems, substance abuse, and risky behaviors. Some Nexus interventions include trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, an evidence-based treatment that helps people reprocess their experiences. There also is eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) treatment, which helps people process their memories and heal from symptoms related to emotional distress after trauma, Murray says.

Eating Disorders

Other brain research discovered biological and genetic underpinnings to diseases like eating disorders. Emerging neurobiological research shows that genetic markers of this condition relate to anxiety and inflammation, says Jillian Lampert, chief strategy officer at the Emily Program in St. Paul, which treats people with eating disorders.

In one study, researchers put three groups in a functional MRI scanner: those who were actively ill with an eating disorder, those who had recovered, and those who never were ill. Scans revealed that people with eating disorders had brains that were wired differently, causing them to respond to risk and reward differently, Lampert says. In people with active anorexia, their brains changed to be more risk averse and fearful. Scans of those with bulimia showed their brains were wired for risk-taking and compulsivity.

“This research has the most likelihood of helping us understand eating disorders better and hopefully tailor our treatments more specifically to address the biological causes, in addition to the social and environmental contributions,” she adds.

Treating someone with an eating disorder involves bringing structure to their eating, teaching skills to cope with anxiety and emotional distress, and practicing mindfulness. Such brain research helps therapists explain the bases for these varied approaches and how they will help patients recover, Lampert says.

Addiction Recovery Through Medication

Other brain-based developments include pairing traditional addiction treatment with medications. Joseph Lee, MD, medical director of youth services at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, observes less of a stigma in using pharmaceuticals like buprenorphine, naloxone, and naltrexone. Generally, they block the effects of opioids and alcohol in the brain while reducing withdrawal symptoms and addiction. Coupled with therapy, family counseling, and other support, these medications help people get and stay sober.

“There is a stereotype that it’s taking one chemical to replace another, but we’re advocating to make sure this care is not compartmentalized and short-term,” Lee says. “People need to understand that addiction is a chronic illness and people need help for a while. They need real holistic care and support. We’re living in a time when this conversation is front and center for everyone—and that part is hopeful.”

As researchers and providers continue to activate new knowledge, medications, and therapies, and as people get better access to the help they need, those who were once hopeless will be better supported to live their best lives.

