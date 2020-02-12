Natural Remedies for Menopausal Symptoms

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



If you’re in your late 40s to early 50s and meeting your lady friends for lunch, brunch, or happy hour, I suspect your conversation will go something like this:

You [taking off your down puffy coat]: Why do we live here? My face is numb.

Friend Number 1: Let me loan you my hot flash and you’ll warm right up. I was cold for about 2 minutes until I sat down here and took a sip of wine. Then whoosh. Am I flushing? My neck feels hot.

Friend Number 2 (taking a sip of ice water): At least you can drink wine, if I do I get a migraine. Does anyone want to split a bottle of bubble water?

You: I’ll share the bubble water! I’ll also have a glass of wine, and a cup of coffee, because I woke up at 3 am and couldn’t fall back asleep. If you want me to actually participate in this conversation, I need caffeine to offset the wine. I call it balance. Where’s the restroom?

Friend Number 1: What are we eating? I know the brussels here are amazing, but I’ve decided I can’t deal with the post-brussels lady bloat.

Friend Number 2: Is that what we’re calling it now? Lady bloat? I’m down for that. I have no idea what’s causing mine, it seems to be any food. Last week my nephew asked me if there’s a baby in my tummy. I told him I was too tired to have another baby. I laughed but my sister was mortified.

You: Have either of you talked to a professional about flushing or lady bloat? Because I suspect it doesn’t need to be quite this bad…

But really, who can you talk to? Who understands? And are there any try-at-home fixes to offset some of these symptoms?

I spoke with Barbara Gosse, L.Ac, MSOM, acupuncturist and practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine at Northwestern Health Sciences University Bloomington Clinic, and she reassured me that yes, there are both helpful professionals and remedies to try at home.

She explains, “When a patient shows up with menopausal symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety, night sweats, flushing, hot flashes, depression, fatigue, or brain fog, I first inquire about any medications she may already be taking. In particular, we discuss medications like hormone replacement therapy, blood thinners, or diabetes medications that may interact with Chinese herbs.

“And then we do a Chinese medical assessment which includes feeling the pulse, examining the tongue, and going over 10 questions that take into account a wide variety of signs and symptoms, such as sweats/flushing, urine/stool, thirst/appetite, sleep, digestion, and gynecological health/history. This in-depth examination leads to a unique treatment plan that might consist of acupuncture, herbs, diet, and/or lifestyle interventions.”

Acupuncture and herbs require working with a practitioner, but Gosse said that there are dietary and lifestyle interventions that can be experimented with at home. For instance, dietary changes would mean adding foods that promote yin, since menopause is a stage of life marked by yin deficiency. Yin promoting foods include winter squash, yams, and sweet potatoes; healthy fats like avocados, olives, salmon, and halibut; and greens for bone strength.

“When diet is at its optimum, it is medicine.”

She also cautions that because they make yin deficiency—and therefore symptoms of menopause—worse, avoid red wine, hard liquor, spicy foods, sugar, and processed food (because it’s highly manipulated and devoid of nutrients).

For lifestyle interventions, particularly if insomnia is an issue, Gosse suggests looking at reducing caffeine, putting electronics away three hours before bed, and sleeping in a cool, dark room.

She also suggests supplements that are safe to try at home, including fish oil or an omega 3-6-9 complex; a B-vitamin complex; and/or evening primrose or black cohosh for hot flashes.

Gosse says, “I like to think of developing a toolbox of options to employ, depending on symptoms. This toolbox includes professional treatments, food, lifestyle, and supplements. These can be employed together or in combination and customized to your individual symptoms and response.

When considering cost, check with your health insurer for coverage of symptoms of menopause, and plan ahead to use your health savings account (HSA) to cover treatment. There’s no reason to just sweat it out.”

I loved hearing about all of these options and I feel ready for my next brunch, when the conversation can be a how-to on developing a menopause toolbox…and about hot new restaurants—instead of new hot flashes.

