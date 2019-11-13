Mood-Boosting Tips for the Winter-Wary

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



We only recently set our clocks back, so that means it’s still fall, right? But the dreaded, the dreary—the downright depressing!—road ahead is already feeling long and arduous. This year, try jumpstarting your winter battery with these wellness tips from local specialist Stacy Boone-Vikingson, head of NWHSU’s Bloomington Clinic. Your ride will be much smoother.

Take Time to Focus on Self

“Self care benefits everyone in the long run,” says Dr. Boone-Vikingson. “Self care doesn’t mean you’re being selfish.” So when the season starts to get you down, bring home a bouquet of flowers for the dining room table or get cozy with a mug of your favorite loose leaf tea. Toggle your phone to “do not disturb” mode for an evening and spend it watching a movie. Get moving by trying out a yoga class to find the benefits for both mind and body. “Self care doesn’t have to be something that’s a huge time or financial commitment,” she says. “But it definitely will help to improve your mind and energy level so you can be your best.”

Layer Up and Hop Outside

Despite the cooler temperatures, take advantage of sunny days by finding a new outdoor activity, whether it’s taking a walk or trying out snowshoeing. Grab a fearless friend or partner so you can hold each other accountable to a regular routine. Plus, it’s easy to forget about the cold when you’re chatting. “Getting outside and getting that fresh air is a great thing for the body,” Boone-Vikingson says. Make sure you have some layers that wick away sweat and have good insulation, so you can easily adapt to the changing weather. When being outdoors starts to feel difficult, take a note from kids. “Kids show a great example of embracing the cold. Sometimes we have to pull them inside because their little cheeks are red and their teeth are chattering,” she says. “They want to play in the snow, and they don’t let the cold get them down.”

Continue to Exercise

It’s important to stick to an exercise routine throughout the winter, even when your routine in the warmer months is reliant upon being outside. Boone-Vikingson suggests finding a way to incorporate and continue a consistent routine into your days—maybe it shifts to a shorter or less intense workout than you would normally go for. “The biggest thing is being consistent with it,” she says. Take the wintertime as an opportunity to switch up your exercise style—a runner in the summer becomes a swimmer in winter.

Soup Season

A warm bowl of soup is the cozy answer to life’s chilliest problems. Whip up a large batch of comforting soup with your favorite hearty vegetables and pop the leftovers in the freezer for an easy but filling weeknight meal. Finding foods rich in Vitamin D is essential in wintertime, Boone-Vikingson says. “Big sources of Vitamin D are in the deep green and orange fruits and veggies like kale, spinach, and squash,” she says. And when you’ve had enough soup, just remember that winter is also prime time to stock up on citrus and other healthy fruits like pomegranates.

Prepare Your Winter Toolkit

Swing by the NWHSU Bookstore—which is open to the public—and pick up some of these products to help you thrive all winter long.

Happy Lights

Intended to bring daylight indoors, happy lights can help lift your mood as well as wake you up in the mornings and kickstart the day, long before the sun rises. Light therapy has shown to help steer your circadian rhythm back on track after shorter days throw it off. Plus, the lights come in several varieties—from tabletop lightboxes to task lighting—to make it easy to incorporate into your day. The NWHSU bookstore carries top brands, like the Verilux Happylight (pictured).

Immune Support Supplements

A common wintertime cold can easily get you off your healthy routine, so it’s important to stave off the germs throughout the season. If you start to feel a cold coming, try adding vitamin C, vitamin B, or zinc to your daily routine to help boost your immune system. The NWHSU bookstore carries trusted brands, so you can be confident you’re getting high quality products.

Aromatherapy / Wyndmere Naturals Essential Oils

On the snowy days when winter keeps you mostly indoors, it’s handy to know your aromatherapy tricks. Grapefruit, lemon, and jasmine essential oils can all be uplifting scents to diffuse, while lavender and cedarwood are calming and balancing. Check out Wyndmere Naturals to support a local, women-owned company, which carries synergistic blends like Forest Retreat to help make your staycation inside even more appealing.

Original Backnobber Massager

Time spent indoors combined with cold outdoor temperatures often leads to tight shoulders and tense necks. A self-massager like the backnobber is a great way to work out those tough to reach knots in your back or shoulders and quickly offers relief and comfort.

Himalayan Salt Lamps

In contrast to happy lights, a salt lamp can offer warm light to any workspace, combatting the earlier evenings that come along with shorter winter days. The Airomé brand (pictured) is a great addition to cozy up your workspace and offers a calming effect fitting for your bedside table at home.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. Its Bloomington clinic is open to the public, and provides massage therapy, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, chiropractic treatment, naturopathic medicine, cupping, and physical therapy. Call 952-885-5444 to schedule an appointment. The NWHSU Bookstore is open to the public. Check the website or call 952-885-5416 for store hours and directions.

