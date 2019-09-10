Are All Teenagers Vaping These Days, or What?

× Expand Vape Pen

Good news: According to the 2017 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey, only 9.6 percent of high schoolers smoked cigarettes within the past year.

Bad news: According to the same survey, 19.2 percent are vaping.

More bad news: In 2014, after 17 straight years of declines in tobacco use among teens, the number spiked and hasn’t stopped climbing since. (This data comes from the anti-tobacco lobbying group ClearWay Minnesota.)

How? Why? Even Congress is curious. So much so that on July 24, it held a hearing on the runaway popularity of youth vaping and the role of Big Vape—specifically, JUUL, the most prominent name in vaping.

What the hearing found is that JUUL, and most other vape companies, have spread a false narrative that vape pens and e-cigarettes are somehow safe—being free of some aggressively bad cigarette ingredients, such as tar. What’s wrong with that story? For one thing, according to the Centers for Disease Control, very little research tracks the long-term impact of vaping; it’s impossible to say definitively whether it’s safe or not. Also, JUUL’s own product description states that one pod contains 20 cigarettes’ worth of nicotine, which is highly addictive. The CDC also reports that nicotine can cause cognitive harm to developing brains.

This illusion of safety pairs with a flavor list that reads more like a candy store than a tobacco shop: Think “Candy King Sour Worms” and “V’Nilla Cookies and Milk.” Not exactly an adult flavor profile. It’s almost unbelievable that only 19.2 percent of high schoolers are doing this.

The state, for its part, finally seems to be responding. On August 1, Minnesota put the same prohibitions on e-cigs that currently exist for regular cigarette smoking. You can’t vape inside restaurants, bars, offices, or other public spaces.

In her remarks at the time, Minnesota health commissioner Jan Malcolm was pretty direct about the law’s target audience.

“By limiting the use of these products in public places,” she said, “we protect people from exposure to harmful chemicals and send a message to kids and teens that e-cigarette use is not a healthy behavior.”

Fortunately, teenagers always listen closely to what distant authority figures tell them to do.