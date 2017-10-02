Missed the Twin Cities Marathon? Here are 5 Other Fitness Events

Oct. 28

Opposites attract and the pairing of cardio and a cold one is no exception. Get your walk/jog/run on in this “un-race” through the surrounding neighborhood of Fulton Brewery and cap it all off with a free brew! Instead of finisher medals, you’ll get to take home a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag item. Plus, a portion of proceeds go to benefit MN nonprofits. Bring the whole gang because live music, food trucks, and a Halloween costume contest will be going strong into the day.

Oct. 28

BYOF (Bring Your Own Flashlight) and discover the wooded wonders of Stillwater after dark. This is a guided walk with 3 different walking speed groups to allow for everyone to participate and enjoy the walk. It’s open to the public and good for walkers of all ages. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. with the first groups venturing out at 5 p.m.

Nov. 23

Wobble along the Mississippi before you gobble in this Thanksgiving Day tradition, a 6K and 10K walk/run through downtown Saint Paul. Participants will be rewarded with a long-sleeve performance shirt, a finisher’s medallion, AND a faster-acting metabolism so you can treat yourself to that second helping of Grandma’s famous stuffing. The race sold out last year, so get on the horn and grab your spot.

Nov. 25

‘Staches double as sweat catchers, so bring yours to the starting line and get rewarded with some serious sweat swag. Portions of the 6th annual Moustache Run proceeds go directly to organizations dedicated to prostate cancer research. Every ‘MoRunner’ will be on the receiving end of a knit stocking cap, a walrus moustache-inspired finisher’s medal, and “be inducted into the Moustache Run Club.” Ready, set, grow.

Dec. 9

Join a park naturalist for a walking discussion on the natural and cultural history of the two major rivers that meet in Fort Snelling State Park: the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers. Dress for the December weather and meet at the Visitor Center—no registration required.