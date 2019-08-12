Where to Find Your Triathlon in Minnesota

× Expand Photo by Per Breiehagen/getty images Turtleman Triatholon

In late July of 1982, a handful of friends met for a bit of informal competition on the shores of Turtle Lake, in Shoreview. The only stipulation: Each athlete would swim, bike, and then run a series of imprecise distances. No one claimed a prize for finishing in the top spot. And no one took home race swag. They dubbed the unceremonious event the “Turtleman Triathlon,” and so began Minnesota’s first multisport race.

In the coming years, distances became formalized and the event grew to attract as many as 1,000 athletes. Turtleman—still running 37 years later—helped spark a strong triathlon tradition in the state. Today, summer and fall weekends overflow with races of various distances and competitive levels, all across Minnesota.

We think of warm-weather locations as training hotspots for the best of the best in the sport. But in 2016, at the Rio de Janeiro Games, Gwen Jorgensen—world champion and former St. Paul resident—became the first U.S. triathlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

Whether a veteran or a newbie, everyone can find a spot to get their feet wet, grind some gears, and pound the pavement. The youngest multisport buffs enjoy their own opportunities to compete across the state. The Blaine Kids Triathlon, the Trinona Kids Tri (Winona), the Wingkids Triathlon (Red Wing), and the Root Beer Kids Triathlon (Duluth) welcome athletes as young as five years old.

Beat the Best

The premier event in Minnesota, The Cherrish Life Time Tri Minneapolis, provides one of the most scenic urban races in the country. Held in early July, it features three distances: SuperSprint (6.47 miles), Sprint (18.37 miles), and International/Olympic (31.6 miles). The event serves as a qualifying race for the Life Time Tri Championship in New York City, which dangles more than $60,000 in prize money.

Swim, Bike, Run... Yawn

Tired of the traditional triathlon format? Look for more novel triathlon lineups. The Cuyuna Off-Road Triathlon, for example, features a 3-mile paddle, an 8.5-mile mountain bike ride, and a 2.5-mile trail run within Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Offering a more urban adventure, the Tri-Loppet Off-Road Triathlon features a 7K paddle, 5.5K run, and 13K mountain bike. For something a bit more zen, the Wanderlust 108 series convenes a “mindful triathlon” on Harriet Island in June. Can you stay focused through a 5K run, 75 minutes of yoga, and a 25-minute guided meditation? Practice that mantra!

What If It’s Snowing?

A Minneapolis mecca for outdoor winter recreation, the Loppet Foundation has hosted the USA Triathlon Winter Triathlon National Championships for four years running. Featuring a cross-country ski, a fat bike, and a run, this race serves as a qualifier for the Winter Triathlon World Championship, held in countries across Europe.

Open Water

Many in the spandex tribes know the pristine biking and running trails around town. But fewer know where to log swimming workouts. Enter the Open Swim Club, an offering of the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. Five nights a week, at Nokomis or Cedar, athletes get the opportunity to swim beyond the buoyed swim areas and practice navigating open water, shepherded by lifeguards in kayaks.

One-Stop Shop

Founded nearly 30 years ago in Long Lake, Gear West is an institution of sorts on the local triathlon scene. It can help you stock your gear closet. But Gear West—owned and staffed by endurance athletes—also serves as a hub for events, clinics, and other triathlon-related activities. You can always bike there.