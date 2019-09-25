Minnesota's Best-Kept Integrative Sports Care Secret

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



For decades, the solution to most sports-related medical problems was a pill or a procedure. Aching back? Pop some ibuprofen. Torn ACL? See a surgeon.

But health experts have begun to reevaluate those approaches in recent years, and sports medicine—like much of traditional western medicine—has undergone an astonishing transformation as approaches like massage, Chinese medicine, physiotherapy, mental performance coaching, and nutrition have proven their efficacy again and again in research studies. The toolbox available to health care providers treating injured athletes has grown substantially—and a Minnesota-based lab is leading the way in wielding those tools: Northwestern Health Sciences University Human Performance Center has been serving pro athletes since 2014—and this winter, some of its services will become available to the public.

“Until now, we’ve only worked with high-performance teams,” says NWHSU Human Performance Center director Dr. Timothy Stark. That roster of athletes served by the center ranges from soccer pros to retired NFL players, Ultimate Frisbee athletes to Jui Jitsu practitioners. These elite athletes have access not only to chiropractic services, but also to specialists in acupuncture, sports nutrition, Chinese medicine, and more. “We truly are integrative,” says Stark. “Athletes pay a single fee and can get access to all these disciplines.”

“Research is showing that multimodal care is better than single discipline care,” Stark adds. “And patient satisfaction is higher as well.”

At the Human Performance Center, that means every patient is evaluated by a team of experts with wide-ranging perspectives. A football player with an ankle sprain visiting the center might meet with a chiropractor, Chinese medicine specialist, and massage therapist at the first appointment, for example. Assuming that there’s not fracture, the team might decide to start with needling and massage work before moving on to chiropractic services. If the problem was impacting patient’s confidence, the team might also schedule a session with the center’s mental performance coach, former Minnesota Viking Leo Lewis, a specialist in the field. Additionally, the team might ask about the player’s diet and sleep patterns and suggest changes that could speed recovery.

“The volume of care increases with integrative care,” Stark says. The 360-perspective benefits athletic patients considerably, but it can also be difficult to find in a clinical environment. “You don’t see a lot of the integrative approach in sports medicine right now because doctors don’t know how to do it,” Stark says. “They don’t know how to work laterally within their organization.”

Until recently, the Human Performance Center has been closed to the public, available exclusively to sports teams that contract with the university. But the value of the integrative approach is something that every athlete can benefit from, Stark believes, and the center is currently developing plans to offer strength and conditioning services to non-professional athletes in early 2020. “Our work continues to grow,” Stark says. “It’s exciting to see how athletes, coaches and other people in sports medicine are responding. It benefits our students tremendously, and it helps athletes perform better and recover more quickly.”

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. Its Bloomington clinic is open to the public, and provides acupuncture, Chinese medicine, chiropractic treatment, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, cupping, and physical therapy. NWHSU Human Performance Center partners with sports teams and athletic departments, and specializes in sustainable, natural ways to improve human movement and overall health.

