Massaging Your Mind: How Touch Therapy Can Treat Mental Illness

Massage is probably not the first option that comes to mind when considering mental health treatment, but its power to relax and release tension make it an effective tool for many people. A study in Psychological Bulletin found that massage therapy reduced trait anxiety and depression symptoms similar to the impact of psychotherapy. While it should not replace talk therapy entirely, touch therapy is a great addition to a mental health treatment plan, says Sarah Weaver, board-certified massage therapist and assistant professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University.

“Cheater’s Meditation”

If you are looking for some of the benefits of meditation but haven’t mastered the skill, massage might be the next best option for you. Due to this shortcut, Weaver jokingly calls it “cheater’s meditation.” It can help treat mental health conditions like depression and anxiety because it likely impacts the stress response known as fight, flight, or freeze, and can help people reach a calmer physiological state.

Certain disorders, like PTSD and anorexia, result in dissociation from the body but massage can help reconnect those dealing with the disorders in their bodies and foster better overall body image, says Weaver. By experiencing the touch of an experienced massage therapist in a safe environment, patients can learn to trust, become more present, and achieve a relaxed self.

Pain and Mental Illness

Massage can also be an effective tool in pain management, as chronic pain and mental health conditions often go hand in hand.

“We often see clients for massage who come in for tension headaches, migraines, neck pain and low back pain, and these symptoms are highly intertwined with depression and anxiety,” says Weaver, who specializes in chronic pain.

Weaver says the majority of her clients seeing her for pain management have mental health conditions that either predated the pain or developed as a result of it.

“Clients that I see that may have had years of psychotherapy often find that massage really helps them deal with some of their physical responses to their mental health conditions in ways that talk therapy does not always address,” Weaver says.

While massage can help treat problems like shallow breathing, loss of sensation, and disruption of sleep that are linked to mental health conditions, Weaver says it isn’t a substitute for talk therapy. She believes it is best used in conjunction with talk therapy and sometimes medication.

What Kind of Massage Works Best?

Good news for anyone interested in scheduling an appointment—the same massage techniques that target physical conditions can be effective for mental health treatment. While there are some bodywork modalities like craniosacral therapy and the Rosen method that target mental health conditions, Weaver says a basic full body relaxation massage can be beneficial.

“People should notice they have less muscular tension, more positive feelings, less irritability, deeper, slower breathing during and after a session,” says Weaver. “If they experience this, then the type of care they are getting will be helpful.”

Since massage can have a limited length of time for which it is effective, regular sessions make it much more helpful. More research needs to be done to determine optimal frequency but weekly or even monthly would likely be advantageous.

“I always tell clients that as long as it is regular, whatever frequency fits their budget and schedule will help,” says Weaver.

