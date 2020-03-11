Local Bike Shops to Pedal This Spring

The Twin Cities as a bike-friendly area is a colossal understatement. With hundreds of miles of bike trails, newbies and veterans alike can ride from Hopkins to Victoria, from St. Paul to Northeast Minneapolis, around the lakes, along the Mississippi River, and through downtown.

Now that the mountains of snow are finally melting, and the fear of flipping into said snow mountains after riding over unexpected ice is subsiding, it’s time to dust off the gears and get grinding. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a new bike, want to make repairs to your current one, or just grab a cup of coffee, there are a multitude of local bike shops for you and your two-wheeled friend.

× Expand Courtesy of Tangletown Bike Shop Tangletown Bike Shop

Tangletown Bike Shop

A friendly, neighborhood bike shop that prides itself on approachability and affordability. If you’re having trouble picking a bike from their large selection, try a rental. Ride one of the paths from the shop, including two through Fort Snelling. Plus, one of their repair packages comes with a 10 percent discount at South Lyndale Liquors. (Post-ride refreshments anyone?) Tangletown Bike Shop, 816 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-259-8180, tangletownbikeshop.com

× Expand Courtesy of Lowertown Bike Shop Lowertown Bike Shop

Lowertown Bike Shop

Home to the unofficial Union Depot therapy dog, Merv, Lowertown Bike Shop is worth a visit if you’re nervous about purchasing a bike. Offering both new and used bikes, the Lowertown staff will help find the right model for you and your wallet. The same goes for parts. You can save money on repairs with a used replacement part. Operations manager Krystal Sursely says their prices allow biking to be accessible for everyone in the community. Lowertown Bike Shop, 214 E. 4th St. #160, St. Paul, 651-222-0775, lowertownbikeshop.com

× Expand Courtesy of Handsome Cycles Handsome Cycles

Handsome Cycles

Well, hey there, handsome. At this Northeast bike shop, it's BYOB: build your own bike. They provide the materials and guidance you need to build the two-wheeler of your dreams. The type of frame, the color of the parts—it’s all up to you. But if you need some advice, the Handsome experts (you'll have to stop by to see if that pun is intended) can help point you in the right direction. Besides a cycle building studio space, they also have a pop-up shop with bike demos and repairs. Handsome Cycles, 1620 Central Ave. NE #157, Mpls., 612-353-4035, handsomecycles.com

× Expand Courtesy of Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop + Coffee Bar Angry Catfish

Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop + Coffee Bar

Angry Catfish wants you to know that they’re not actually that angry. Stop by this shop to grab a latte and check out their diverse selection of bikes and parts. If you’re anything like me and didn’t have a bike as a kid because you couldn’t pick one from the seemingly endless choices (was that just me?), you can set up an appointment with a staff member to help find the right bike for you. Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee Bar, 4208 28th Ave. S, Mpls., 612-722-1538, angrycatfishbicycle.com

× Expand Courtesy of The Hub Bicycle Co-op The Hub

The Hub Bicycle Co-op

Looking for a place that does good in Minnesota as well as the world? The Hub Bicycle Co-op recycles tires and tubes, has a staff that reflect the people in the community, and donates a portion to its profits to environmental community programs. Oh, they also sell bikes. New, preowned, electric, and comfort—there's a lot to pick from. The Hub examines every pre-owned bike that rolls through their doors and you won’t find any department store bikes here. The Hub Bicycle Co-op, multiple locations, thehubbikecoop.org

× Expand Courtesy of One on One Bicycle Studio One on One Bicycle Studio

One on One Bicycle Studio

Last year, community focused One on One Bicycle Studio moved to their new location near Minnehaha Falls. The shop, also known as OOOBS, is run by husband and wife team Gene and Jennifer Oberpriller who specialize in mountain bikes and community gathering spaces. The duo has tons of info on biking and its history, and they can help you build a custom bike if off the rack isn't you're style. If you’re all set on bikes and just want to find a riding community, you can do that here too. OOOBS hosts various events throughout the year; everything from the cycle-related Stupor Bowl to intimate weddings. One on One Bicycle Studio, 4461 Minnehaha Ave. S., Mpls., 612-371-9565, oneononebike.com

× Expand Courtesy of Venture North Venture North

Venture North

Like cars, bikes start to lose value the second you hop on, but that doesn’t mean used bikes are out of commission. In addition to new bikes, Venture North offers refurbished bikes, which start as low as $200 and can be modified in store. If you come in during their open shop hours, you can work on your bike free-of-charge. This north Minneapolis shop also hosts a series of programs for young people in the community, like All About Bikes, which teaches local youth how to repair and maintain bikes, as well as sales and profit management skills. Venture North, 1830 Glenwood Ave., Mpls., 612-377-3029, venturenorthbwc.org

× Expand Courtesy of Perennial Cycle Perennial Cycle

Perennial Cycle

Alternative cyclists, welcome home. Perennial Cycle specializes in modified cycling, from folding bikes to recumbent bikes, and more. Whether you’re a new cyclist or preparing for a cross-country journey, the staff at Perennial want all their customers to feel comfortable and confident. Bring a helmet (or buy one there) and test out your new bike around nearby Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-827-8000, perennialcycle.com

Freewheel Bike Shop

Founded in 1974, Freewheel has ridden around the block a few times. They were home to one of the first public bike repair shops and one of the companies involved in the launch of the Nice Ride Minnesota bike-share program. If you buy a bike here, you can get discounts on future repairs. Plus, with a wide array of offerings from classic commuter to tandem bikes, you’re likely to find a ride you’ll like. Freewheel Bike Shop, multiple locations, freewheelbike.com