Lifting the Weight for Hope and Recovery

Earlier this year, a group of licensed therapists and personal fitness trainers gathered in Minneapolis to discuss weightlifting. Not everyone in the group was ripped or Cross-fit material, but participants were united by an interest in the connections between the brain and the body. The discussion for the day-long workshop was how barbells and plates might bring out emotions related to traumatic experiences—and how weightlifting might help individuals build inner strength and resilience.

The workshop was the brainchild of Mariah Rooney O’Brien, a licensed clinical social worker, and Mark Schneider, a certified personal trainer. The pair had originally met at a local gym and Rooney O’Brien, who has a background in yoga but added strength-training to her regimen a few years ago, eventually retained Schneider, who specializes in injury recovery and habit change practices and currently works as a fitness trainer at North Loop Fitness, to serve as her coach. During conversation between sets, the pair discovered that they shared an interest in the therapeutic aspects of weightlifting. Rooney O’Brien was often surprised by the stories she heard other lifters reveal at the gym—horrific stories of abuse, survival, violence. Schneider agreed that the lifting environment seemed to bring such experiences to the surface among his clients.

“Trauma is often held in the body in some capacity,” Rooney O’Brien says. “Exercise, weightlifting, and other activities that involve the body can sometimes trigger memories of traumatic experiences.”

A Tool for Dealing With Trauma

Professionals in counseling generally agree that some forms of exercise can be beneficial for individuals dealing with trauma, Rooney O’Brien says, but there’s not much professional literature to support that idea. As she and Schneider began to investigate possible links between weightlifting and emotional release associated with trauma, they had difficulty finding research. “We don’t know if there’s anything special about weightlifting,” Rooney O’Brien says. “It could be that other forms of exercise or activity have a similar effect, but it’s what we’re interested in, so it seems like a good place to start.”

Schneider and Rooney O’Brien had seen people cry, explode, and experience many other emotions while lifting. For trauma survivors in particular, lifting seemed to bring horrific memories and strong emotions to the surface. The pair can only guess at the connection, but their one-on-one experience with clients suggests that the challenges and dangers of the weight room trigger fear and other overwhelming feelings that may have roots in trauma. “We define trauma pretty broadly,” Rooney O’Brien says. “It may be survival of a natural disaster. It may be physical abuse. At its core, trauma is a rupture of some sort—there’s a disruption, a break, a disconnect between you and the world.

Most weightlifting programs involve some amount of heavy squats, and many trainers base their progression on a client’s one-rep max—the maximal amount that can be lifted in one fell swoop. Among clients who experience trauma, Schneider says, performing a one-rep max squat in particular may trigger an inordinate amount of fear. For years, it mystified the trainer whenever he encountered this panic among clients. “Then a friend of mine pointed out that it’s the only exercise where the bar and the weight are behind your back” Schneider says. “Once you engage with it, you lose the visual relationship. You can’t see it anymore.” Like trauma, the experience seems outside human control—invisible, perilous, overwhelming.

From Anecdotes to Academic Research

At the winter workshop, Schneider and Rooney O’Brien shared stories and observations from their own interaction with weightlifters who’d experienced trauma. The focus on what they called “trauma-informed weight lifting” was intriguing to many in the room, and their stories seemed to reinforce the idea that weightlifting could be harnessed to release emotions and build resilience.

Schneider emphasized the importance of using the right verbal and visual cues to instruct clients. And he stressed the value of building a solid coach-client bond: “Strength is a product of trust—trust in the trainer, trust in yourself, trust in the space,” he says. “If there is lack of trust then it inhibits the process of building strength. Trauma can stand in the way of that trust.”

Rooney O’Brien noted that not every gym is a safe space for people. “Weightlifting can be healing and transformative, but it can also be traumatizing and unsafe,” she says. “There’s a lot of toxic culture within the weightlifting and fitness world. You have to factor that in when dealing with people who have endured trauma.”

Schneider and Rooney O’Brien are quick to note that the concept of trauma-informed weightlifting is still very fluid and needs to be backed up with research. To that end, the pair is in the process of setting up an organization to study the idea. “We have a strong sense that weightlifting can be a tool for dealing with trauma,” says Rooney O’Brien, “but we’re just beginning to understand that link and how to use it to build emotional and physical strength.

Joel Hoekstra is a Twin Cities writer and certified personal trainer with Tres Sports in Edina.